(YouTube)   Bored Ape Yacht Club nothing more than an extension of 4Chan? This documentary explores the possibility   (youtube.com) divider line
AuralArgument
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
No shiat tag waiting in the wings
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
*snort*
Dude, dude, dude, I totally have this great idea for the blockchain.  Dude.  Dude, check this out.
*snort*
 
Snort
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"Documentary"

4chan is gonna fark with things they don't like.  Like scammy NFTs.

For the LULZ.
 
Valter
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"The most successful NFT"

Sigh. I can't continue watching that. Doesn't matter what it is.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

AuralArgument: No shiat tag waiting in the wings


The other guess was reddit.  I'd have guessed reddit.

/doesn't count as reddit if 4chan specifically made a subreddit for this
 
flappy_penguin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Tldw: yes bayc is loaded with Nazi dog whistles. From the ripped off totenkopfen emblem to all the racist tropes in the "art"
 
Veloram
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Can anyone sign off on this? Its just the style... The style reminds me, heavily, of this "documentary" someone tried to red-pill me with years ago. Though that one tried really really hard to villainize the Fed and sell the gold standard, with a dash of 9/11 trutherism.

The weed was free, though.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'm gonna need more pushpins and red string to follow that.
 
arrogantbastich
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skyotter
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'm not watching all that, but I'm happy for you.  Or sorry that happened.
 
Foxxinnia
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Half the internet is just an extension of 4chan. What is that supposed to mean?
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Other than Fark and the Queen of England, I thought pretty much everything was extensions of 4Chan.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.