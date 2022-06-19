 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Jail isn't fun? Who knew?   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
37 Comments
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Maybe he shouldn't have done all the fraud.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What is it these idiots tell people complaining about the conditions in our penal system?

Don't do crimes?

Something like that.
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Golly. I guess that crime spree is off the table now! Jail sounds like a bummer.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Seems like it might have been easier to NOT commit all that fraud.

Who knew? If only he could have spent years studying law and its applications...
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

hubiestubert: Seems like it might have been easier to NOT commit all that fraud.

Who knew? If only he could have spent years studying law and its applications...


So he was supposed to be truthful and ignore all the money that could have been made?  That's communist!
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Rot, shiat bag.
We're tossing more in behind you.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=noJo-bJ5V8A (video won't embed).
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Thoughts and prayers to you and your horrible family.
 
Sawdust and Mildew [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Thoughts and prayers to you and your horrible family.


What's left of them, anyway.
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Prison conditions in SC are horrible......are now those poor inmates have to put up with him.
Haven't they suffered enough?
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, he's been mooned.  Wooptie-farking-doo.  He struggles to fill time to avoid boredom.  Wasn't that a pretty major plot point in Shawshank Redemption?  I mean, it's not exactly a surprise that a rich lawyer used to controlling how he spends his time would not like how he's forced to spend his time while in prison.  It's prison!
 
drewogatory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been in "fun" jail. It wasn't that fun, it was like a gym you had to sleep in with 80 dudes, but you could come and go AND bring in beer (unofficially). It was right downtown too. Like a damn sauna in the summer is what I remember mostly. And losing a shiat ton at dice.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know, I think I would enjoy making shivs
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the conversations, the accused fraudster aired his grievances about poor jail food, being mooned, rough prisoners he shares his cell block with, and a need for books to fight boredom.

I agree jail probably sucks ass. That said, I have a tough time envisioning rough and tumble prisoners who do things like smear sh*t on the walls also considering mooning someone to be particularly...I dunno..threatening? disturbing? Like if someone mooned me and it wasn't obviously a joke or a threat somehow, I wouldn't really know what to do with that info.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mooning someone in prison probably doesn't have the same meaning as on the outside.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For those wondering who the heck Alex Murdaugh is, here is an old link from his trial.
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you follow the link to the original story it is even more entertaining:

"I can watch more than one channel," Murdaugh said. "Cost me a honey bun, three packs of Pop-Tarts, deck of cards and a bag of ramen noodle soup."

https://www.thestate.com/news/local/crime/article262572682.html

/a fella coulde a pretty good time in jail with all this
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

moothemagiccow: I don't know, I think I would enjoy making shivs


c.tenor.comView Full Size



be the holiest mfer on the cell block
 
hlehmann
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
That's what Republicans hope and pray for.  Apparently it sure sucks when it happens to them though.  Republicans are subhuman filth.  Always have been, always will be.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Dont know

We have some ex cons working at my place and they swear jail was better than being at work
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

NephilimNexus: For those wondering who the heck Alex Murdaugh is, here is an old link from his trial.


Sun 19 Jun 2022

We were promised an old link.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: I don't know, I think I would enjoy making shivs


Well no one is technically stopping you from doing that at home.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Oh no!
 
Austinoftx
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Someday, someone will take notice of the fact that rounding up some of our sociopaths (the poor ones) and cheerfully subjecting them to the institutionalized violence of other sociopaths, just makes worse sociopaths.
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
You feel like your "rotting away" in prison?

Were you unclear on the expression "I hope you rot in prison"? Like, it seemed pretty clear to me.
 
PressTowChainJoeYo
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Jail is just a part of life.
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Only now realized how horrid the prison system is?

GOOD

guy has his own cell, and doesn't have to share it.  Should feel lucky
 
vrax [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Hey, spend the rest of your life trying to make prisons not shiatholes if you think they're such shiatholes.
 
mrparks
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

roddikinsathome: Golly. I guess that crime spree is off the table now! Jail sounds like a bummer.


See, I like this. A risk adverse criminal is a smart one.

Wanna go do some frauds?
 
Erek the Red
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This is keeping perfectly in line with Frank Wilhoit's statement about "...in-groups whom the law protects but does not bind..."

The American Right never sees themselves as villains, even when they break the law, because they think they are either:

A. Answering to a higher morality that is above the law.

B. Their understanding of the law is superior to ours.  They know all of the subtle loop holes and gaps that only people as smart as they are know to look for.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

vrax: Hey, spend the rest of your life trying to make prisons not shiatholes if you think they're such shiatholes.


Once we decriminalize all the drugs they'll have more space, but only nasty violent people.
 
mr intrepid [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

vrax: Hey, spend the rest of your life trying to make prisons not shiatholes if you think they're such shiatholes.


Pretty much this.
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Unpopular take: ask someone to lock you in an empty room for the weekend. Cold cuts and oatmeal.

Now imagine you're a fairly well off lawyer.

Now imagine that white collar crime typically gets restitution and house arrest, but you're stuck for 700 years.

Prison is supposed to take your freedom, not your humanity. A decent meal sometimes, if you've behaved, and a respectable book collection are not unreasonable.

Sure, they have to be punished. But even that much would still feel like torture, unless your life is super crappy to begin with.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

recondite cetacean: Unpopular take: ask someone to lock you in an empty room for the weekend. Cold cuts and oatmeal.

Now imagine you're a fairly well off lawyer.

Now imagine that white collar crime typically gets restitution and house arrest, but you're stuck for 700 years.

Prison is supposed to take your freedom, not your humanity. A decent meal sometimes, if you've behaved, and a respectable book collection are not unreasonable.

Sure, they have to be punished. But even that much would still feel like torture, unless your life is super crappy to begin with.


Sounds awful, I should avoid doing crime that will land me prison time.

The description of the experience really DETERS ME from crime.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vrax [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: vrax: Hey, spend the rest of your life trying to make prisons not shiatholes if you think they're such shiatholes.

Once we decriminalize all the drugs they'll have more space, but only nasty violent people.


That's mostly what prisons should be populated with, and even then, they don't have to be shiatholes.  Norway has shown that they don't have to be useless, dysfunctional people holders.  And they should never, ever be run by corporations.  It's an abomination.
 
