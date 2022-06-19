 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Dot)   Not news: Woman orders Jimmy John's. News: Driver drops it like a hot potato in the middle of her driveway. FARK plot twist: For a $2.18 tip   (dailydot.com) divider line
24
    More: Silly, American films, Jimmy John's customer, delivery driver, Pizza delivery, Laughter, English-language films, Ring security camera footage of the incident, Meg Moreal  
•       •       •

418 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Jun 2022 at 8:05 PM (22 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
For a 20% tip, you mean.
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Soon the super karate monkey death car would park in my space.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
But he did it freaky fast.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
So it's a speed bump or a wheel chock?  A Jimmie John's "sandwich" has many purposes.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Drivers probably getting $15/hr now, he doesn't need any tips.
 
flappy_penguin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Not gonna read the article to find out the driver got the tip because the customer wanted them to drop the sandwich in the driveway so they could have a stupid viral TikTok video
 
Valter
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
There are better sandwich shops.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Someone admits they actually eat that sh*t?
 
El_Dan
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Wonder how far she lives from the shop, $2.18 doesn't cover much gas.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Drivers probably getting $15/hr now, he doesn't need any tips.


Nope
Self employed contract labor,
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This is why i will always go to pick up any food orders myself.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Everyone has their own version of what "freaky" is.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
> Gas prices $5-7 / gallon
> Your lazy ass needs a single sandwich delivered
> $2 total tip

If you can't predict that this would rub a delivery driver the wrong way, and that they wouldn't be above a petty gesture of annoyance, you live in a bubble, and would probably benefit from such gestures.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

El_Dan: Wonder how far she lives from the shop, $2.18 doesn't cover much gas.


Why should she cover the sandwich chain's overhead using a gratuity?  Most places here now have a delivery fee for that, before you get to the optional gratuity for good service.

If Jimmy John's doesn't cover that, the driver should work for a different meal delivery service that does.
 
Big Merl
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Jimmy John's is so bad that I have turned down free food from there a few times. If your sandwich place is making Subway sound appealing you are doing something wrong.
 
Robinfro
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Valter: There are better sandwich shops.


But probably not within delivery/driving distance. I sure as hell ain't driving an hour and a half for Jersey Mike's, Firehouse, or a Mom & Pop sammich shop.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Delivery drivers seem to think they should be tipped in gold bars to make up for their inability to get a real job. Get all pissy when it doesn't happen and think it's legal to taint other people's food.

Jail a few of these punks for vandalism/attempted food tampering and I bet these sort of shenanigans will decrease quickly.

(yeah. I got'cher Funny votes right here)

i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Jimmy John's sucks anyhow.
 
Robinfro
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Robinfro: Valter: There are better sandwich shops.

But probably not within delivery/driving distance. I sure as hell ain't driving an hour and a half for Jersey Mike's, Firehouse, or a Mom & Pop sammich shop.


Though, I HAVE been tempted to do so for some Schlotzky's.
 
Robinfro
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Delivery drivers seem to think they should be tipped in gold bars to make up for their inability to get a real job. Get all pissy when it doesn't happen and think it's legal to taint other people's food.

Jail a few of these punks for vandalism/attempted food tampering and I bet these sort of shenanigans will decrease quickly.

(yeah. I got'cher Funny votes right here)

[i.gifer.com image 496x368]


If it's "not a real job" get off your ass & cook for yourself.
 
Mark Ratner
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Oneiros
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

kbronsito: But he did it freaky fast.


Not really.  Did you see how slow he backed into the driveway?  And it's not like he burned rubber getting away, either.

I could understand the slow backing up if he was also working on grabbing the sandwich so he could drop it off as soon as he stopped.  But there was a major delay.

A *real* speedy delivery man would've had the sandwich in hand, hanging out the window, so as soon as he got vaguely near the door, he could flick it vaguely near the house (not enough to get it to the porch, just so he didn't drive back over it when leaving), then peaked out.

None of this futzing with the door crap.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Robinfro: Valter: There are better sandwich shops.

But probably not within delivery/driving distance. I sure as hell ain't driving an hour and a half for Jersey Mike's, Firehouse, or a Mom & Pop sammich shop.


Just from the screenshot, it doesn't look like this person lives an hour and a half from any other sandwich place.
It looks like a suburb, and if there is a Jimmy John's, there is almost definitely 10 other places to get sandwiches delivered.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Right or wrong, it's probably not a good idea for her to order from this place in the future.
It's farked up but so are people.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.