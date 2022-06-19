 Skip to content
(The Hill)   Apple store in Maryland votes to be closed in the very near future for "reasons"   (thehill.com) divider line
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
but but job creators
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Oneiros
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
One of my former co-workers had been one of the Apple Geniuses there, 15+ years ago.

He knew how to file the ticket so my TiBook got fixed under warranty when the hinge broke.  (I think he described it as a 'clutch failure')

/tried getting him a job when they were looking to hire a Mac support person in our lab
//but I don't think they even bothered interviewing him
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
So, I'll see you guys down at the Haymarket?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
El_Dan
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
They weren't satisfied with the job title of "genius"? Ingrates.
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Good. I'm probably a RWNJ compared to the rest of Fark, but damn are some companies just begging for Unions.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: [Fark user image image 736x522]


How ironic it was the labor unions that had him killed.
Or did they?
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Huh, I didn't know some Alphabet engineers unionized.
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Seems the only jobs they want to create a low paying ones with few benifits
 
Comic Book Guy [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Amelia Earhart's Black Box: Good. I'm probably a RWNJ compared to the rest of Fark, but damn are some companies just begging for Unions.


Wage theft is still the #1 theft perpetuated in the US, and it's not even close.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Huh, I didn't know some Alphabet engineers unionized.


You can't spell "union" without the alphabet.

Also lots of other words.
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
If your going to Unionize you have to have a job no one else can do otherwise the company will just find some other snarky egghead to do it.
 
MBooda
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Damn, REI, Alphabet, Amazon, Starbucks, now Apple.

Who's next? FARK?
 
zerkalo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
When your business expanded outside of developers you have to expect retail and warehouse workers wouldn't be smitten by your libertarian values
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: Dr Jack Badofsky: Huh, I didn't know some Alphabet engineers unionized.

You can't spell "union" without the alphabet.

Also lots of other words.


BooThisMan.gif
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

MBooda: Damn, REI, Alphabet, Amazon, Starbucks, now Apple.

Who's next? FARK?


I'm surprised Fark isn't already.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Just a reminder that Apple Inc. is sitting on a quarter of a $Trillion - with a capital T - in unused cash.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
when did unions become the equivalent of rednecks voting republican and supporting policy because maybe they would be millionaires one day?
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Discouraging your employees from unionizing isn't actually that difficult. Pay them what they're worth and don't treat them like crap.

If you can't do that and still make money consistently, the problem might be your business model.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Everyone deserves a union.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

MikeyFuccon: Discouraging your employees from unionizing isn't actually that difficult. Pay them what they're worth and don't treat them like crap.

If you can't do that and still make money consistently, the problem might be your business model.


Unions offer much more protection than pay.
 
phooeypapa
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It's a fricking Apple store. Do you really need a union. I can't imagine a ton of grievances could come up with a job that requires minimal effort.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Shiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiat!
 
Target Builder
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Comic Book Guy: Amelia Earhart's Black Box: Good. I'm probably a RWNJ compared to the rest of Fark, but damn are some companies just begging for Unions.

Wage theft is still the #1 theft perpetuated in the US, and it's not even close.


Adding:

It's not even "not close". Wage theft accounts for between two thirds and three quarters of all these. It's a clear majority of theft, by a long way, and many many times higher than any other theft category.

Weirdly, legislators and law enforcement aren't particularly enthusiastic about zealously cracking down on these particular criminals.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

MBooda: Damn, REI, Alphabet, Amazon, Starbucks, now Apple.

Who's next? FARK?


Well, we create 100% of the content, so ...
 
cameroncrazy1984
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

LineNoise: when did unions become the equivalent of rednecks voting republican and supporting policy because maybe they would be millionaires one day?


What
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

i_dig_chicks: If your going to Unionize you have to have a job no one else can do otherwise the company will just find some other snarky egghead to do it.


No, that's exactly wrong. People with easily filled jobs have the most to gain from a union. It's the only way for them to gain any leverage in bargaining with employers.

If you have some specialized and valuable skill, you can probably do fine on your own. Especially if unions have established some baseline standards.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

BuckTurgidson: MBooda: Damn, REI, Alphabet, Amazon, Starbucks, now Apple.

Who's next? FARK?

Well, we create 100% of the content, so ...


You're a voluntary contributor, you're not included.
 
cameroncrazy1984
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

phooeypapa: It's a fricking Apple store. Do you really need a union. I can't imagine a ton of grievances could come up with a job that requires minimal effort.


A full time job still deserves protections, don't you agree?
 
cameroncrazy1984
‘’ 1 minute ago  

OccamsWhiskers: i_dig_chicks: If your going to Unionize you have to have a job no one else can do otherwise the company will just find some other snarky egghead to do it.

No, that's exactly wrong. People with easily filled jobs have the most to gain from a union. It's the only way for them to gain any leverage in bargaining with employers.

If you have some specialized and valuable skill, you can probably do fine on your own. Especially if unions have established some baseline standards.


Yep there's a reason unskilled factory labor was among the first to unionize in the US
 
