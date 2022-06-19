 Skip to content
(Fox 2 St. Louis)   Not news: Teen picks up AirPods thinking they are hers. News: Police respond to mixup by ticketing teen for theft. Fark: Teen refused to plead guilty to something she didn't do. Double Fark: 2.5 years later and she's finally going to trial   (fox2now.com) divider line
    Sad, High school, Police, moment Amara Harris, Constable, local police, school dean, Naperville North High School, Marla Baker  
foo monkey
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Yes, she's Black.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Mistake of fact is a valid defense here. They will never get a conviction. Defendant student will be out attorneys fees and other related costs and suffer immense irritation.

School officials are douches. Always.
 
King Something
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
'Murica.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It interesting how we rarely believe the accused.  And ALSO, believe pretty much every one else.  It's annoying.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Minors can be "ticketed" at high school?
Guess I'm a boomer because I never heard of this and don't understand it. Or maybe it's because I'm white (my high school didn't have "resource officers" or cops or whatever)
Why would any minor pay such a ticket? Toss em in the trash.
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
How farking furious would you be to get dragged into jury duty for this heap of bullshiat?
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Minors can be "ticketed" at high school?
Guess I'm a boomer because I never heard of this and don't understand it. Or maybe it's because I'm white (my high school didn't have "resource officers" or cops or whatever)
Why would any minor pay such a ticket? Toss em in the trash.


Yes, this is the result of the years of panicky nonsense that followed Columbine. Schools are a part of cops' "beat." And cops do what cops normally do, not prevent crime, not save lives, but punish and fine minorities and poor people for bullshiat.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The police are not there to protect you.

The courts are not there to serve Justice.

peachpicker
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The father of the student who reported her AirPods missing in 2019 said he did not realize the case was still going on. He declined to comment further, saying he didn't want anything to do with it.

What a farking coward.
 
Lillya
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Yes, she's Black.


I was just thinking, do I need to open up the article to determine this injustice? No. No I don't
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Record settlement coming.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: How farking furious would you be to get dragged into jury duty for this heap of bullshiat?


Who can't get out of jury duty?
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: How farking furious would you be to get dragged into jury duty for this heap of bullshiat?


I have been twice to serve on juries for traffic tickets.
 
PR Deltoid
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Dindoo nuffin.... of course, of course.

Although at this point, the aggrieved could've just wound up and blasted her in the nose and called it even.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

peachpicker: The father of the student who reported her AirPods missing in 2019 said he did not realize the case was still going on. He declined to comment further, saying he didn't want anything to do with it.

What a farking coward.


Given it was his desire to have the teen charged, and ultimately started this whole cycle of bullshiat, it doesn't really surprise me that he wants to stay far away from the hornet's nest he kicked.
 
Avery614
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: The Dog Ate My Homework: How farking furious would you be to get dragged into jury duty for this heap of bullshiat?

Who can't get out of jury duty?


Morons, and therein lies the problem.
 
