(Twitter)   Instead of restarting nuclear power plants, Germany plans to solve its energy crisis with coal   (twitter.com) divider line
Original Tweet:
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
Yes, shuttering nuclear plants after Fukushima was a mistake.
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
Oooh! Oooh! Let's use Russian gas!
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
ski9600: Yes, shuttering nuclear plants after Fukushima was a mistake.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Germany isn't a chain of volcanic islands for one...
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
Can they be restarted quickly?  If they've been shut down and all the fuel removed I've read it's a big deal to get them going again. For coal all you need is a match.
 
BigBurrito [TotalFark] [OhFark]
Yes, they should have kept the most expensive, by far, mode of power generation. A mode, that if operational, needs to run at 80% of its capacity, thus insuring all the users are forced to use the most expensive power first.

Nuclear is dumb because it forces you to use it first.  You lose choice. You lost money. And it is not "green". It just shifts the pollution upstream.

Find something better.
 
abb3w [TotalFark]
Considering the degree of expected hazard from a low-probably high-consequence scenario of Russia's war with Ukraine spilling over all the way to Germany, this seems likely the optimal policy choice in the interim until the collapse of the current Russian government.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
slideplayer.comView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
Nuclear power is better than coal.
Coal is better than supporting Russia's war.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
Monty_Zoncolan: Oooh! Oooh! Let's use Russian gas!


They could have used tar sand oil from Canada, but "Nooooooo" Obama said.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
ArkPanda: Can they be restarted quickly?  If they've been shut down and all the fuel removed I've read it's a big deal to get them going again. For coal all you need is a match.


I dont think Homer Simpson speaks the Deutch
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
Replacing Germany's dependency on Russian gas with a dependancy on Russian uranium is not the brilliant take you think it is.
 
jim32rr
Thanks, Merkel
 
Testiclaw
Ivo Shandor: Nuclear power is better than coal.
Coal is better than supporting Russia's war.


This.

Environment will take (more of) a beating than it normally does (and by normal I mean "depressingly final", but coal can restart relatively quickly, nuclear less quickly.

Nuclear > Coal > Sending money to Russia
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
You want an "I told you so" from Manchin?  Cause this is how you get an "I told you so" from Manchin.

Does Germany have a solution for all the hazardous waste a coal plant creates?
 
The Southern Dandy
GardenWeasel: Replacing Germany's dependency on Russian gas with a dependancy on Russian uranium is not the brilliant take you think it is.


They could get it from US, Australia, or Canada.
 
Petey4335
Harry Freakstorm: You want an "I told you so" from Manchin?  Cause this is how you get an "I told you so" from Manchin.

Does Germany have a solution for all the hazardous waste a coal plant creates?


Wear a mask or cough?
 
thatboyoverthere
Ivo Shandor: Nuclear power is better than coal.
Coal is better than supporting Russia's war.


Nuclear produces less radiation then coal! Coal ash is radioactive!
 
The Madd Mann [OhFark]
ski9600: Yes, shuttering nuclear plants after Fukushima was a mistake.


That is correct.

Just like stopping nuclear power development after Three Mile Island was a mistake.

Coal power is responsible for far more radioactive contamination in the atmosphere than reasonable, well-regulated nuclear power could hope to achieve.

Only hysterical NIMBYs believe otherwise.
 
Laobaojun
The Soviets and their useful idiots in the West went crazy with the whole "nuclear power = nuclear weapons" bullshiat.
Yes, why in fact it was as they were opening up pipelines to sell Black Sea natural gas in Europe.

Not sure why Germans embraced it so hard, but here we are.

/Almost like Communists understood marketing.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
Monty_Zoncolan: Oooh! Oooh! Let's use Russian gas!


Fark that. I'm investing in whale oil futures!
 
Mad_Radhu
The nuclear plants had some complicated issues.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dodo David
From the Twitter replies:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
aleister_greynight: ski9600: Yes, shuttering nuclear plants after Fukushima was a mistake.

[Fark user image 501x396]
Germany isn't a chain of volcanic islands for one...


NO. That was the exact reason the German government decided to shutdown their nuclear. They realized a single meltdown could cost them alot of their country.
 
gregscott
If nuclear were a short term option, we would all be booting it up. (Except for enviro-suicidals.)
 
adamatari
Use less energy.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
The Madd Mann: ski9600: Yes, shuttering nuclear plants after Fukushima was a mistake.

That is correct.

Just like stopping nuclear power development after Three Mile Island was a mistake.

Coal power is responsible for far more radioactive contamination in the atmosphere than reasonable, well-regulated nuclear power could hope to achieve.

Only hysterical NIMBYs believe otherwise.


To be fair, NIMBYs don't want any new power generation near them whatsoever
 
New Rising Sun
Mad_Radhu: The nuclear plants had some complicated issues.

[Fark user image 425x283]


That show was great.  Diamond among the rough that is 90% of Netflix's catalogue.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
Devo - Working In The Coal Mine (1981 on Countdown)
Youtube k0sKalTgzPs
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
aren;t Euro Nuke plants much safer than 'murican?
 
Froman
Unless we start space mining we're going to run out of uranium anyway. Makes more sense just to keep currently operating reactors going until that happens.

Or we could, you know, start seriously conserving energy and focusing all our money and time towards a low power lifestyle than all these not-so-successful green energy solutions.
<tossed out of boardroom window.jpg>
 
wildcardjack
I guess we should break out the old Steam books from Babcock Wilcox since we're gonna have to make up for a global shortage of relatively clean natural gas.
 
Unsung_Hero
Start deploying microreactors and plugging them into the grid to cover your baseline power needs.  20MW/unit, and they'll go for 10 years before refueling is required.  You're talking something in the $0.41/kWh range.  Which yes, is something like a 25% hike in rates, but only for your baseline power needs so the overall increase should be somewhat less.

That'll give you enough breathing room to figure something out that doesn't involve baring your neck to Putin.
 
The Southern Dandy
adamatari: Use less energy.

...he posts on the internet without any sense of irony.
 
robodog
Froman: Unless we start space mining we're going to run out of uranium anyway. Makes more sense just to keep currently operating reactors going until that happens.

Or we could, you know, start seriously conserving energy and focusing all our money and time towards a low power lifestyle than all these not-so-successful green energy solutions.
<tossed out of boardroom window.jpg>


Australia has 71 years (710k tons) of current export levels recoverable at AU$40/ton. The US has another 100k ton recoverable for under $50/ton. We're not going to ruin out of Uranium any decade soon.
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
thenewfederalist.euView Full Size


He was kinda chubby but... meh, exhume him and fire him up, WTH.
 
moothemagiccow
ski9600: Yes, shuttering nuclear plants after Fukushima was a mistake.


how the fark are nuclear plants in germany going to get flooded by a tsunami
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
Is it me, or is everything in the world going backwards???  Soon we'll be back to horse drawn buggies and wearing puffy dresses.

Wtf
 
Mad_Radhu
adamatari: Use less energy.


Sorry, but the world needs Bored Apes.
 
dkimball
Nuclear Plants...

Oh yeah, and we should just "turn on" the Concorde again because it's easy
 
oldfarthenry
This "electricity" fad has run its course just like coal did 50 years ago.
Time to break out those old whale-oil lamps & start tugging them boot-straps, peeps!
 
yakmans_dad
aleister_greynight: ski9600: Yes, shuttering nuclear plants after Fukushima was a mistake.

[Fark user image 501x396]
Germany isn't a chain of volcanic islands for one...


Dodge Ball Variant observed. Headline doesn't hint at the complexities of the issue.
 
Boomstickz
robodog: Froman: Unless we start space mining we're going to run out of uranium anyway. Makes more sense just to keep currently operating reactors going until that happens.

Or we could, you know, start seriously conserving energy and focusing all our money and time towards a low power lifestyle than all these not-so-successful green energy solutions.
<tossed out of boardroom window.jpg>

Australia has 71 years (710k tons) of current export levels recoverable at AU$40/ton. The US has another 100k ton recoverable for under $50/ton. We're not going to ruin out of Uranium any decade soon.


....and the rest (geographical limitations)

(Spent years working in Australian uranium exploration)
 
yakmans_dad
Unsung_Hero: Start deploying microreactors and plugging them into the grid to cover your baseline power needs.  20MW/unit, and they'll go for 10 years before refueling is required.  You're talking something in the $0.41/kWh range.  Which yes, is something like a 25% hike in rates, but only for your baseline power needs so the overall increase should be somewhat less.

That'll give you enough breathing room to figure something out that doesn't involve baring your neck to Putin.


Unless we can snap our fingers to create microreactors, I don't think Putin is a big issue.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
ski9600: Yes, shuttering nuclear plants after Fukushima was a mistake.


I bet at some point you thought you were actually smart posting this.
 
yakmans_dad
gregscott: If nuclear were a short term option, we would all be booting it up. (Except for enviro-suicidals.)


The article described the long lead times involved for exactly 1 of the constraints. Nuclear isn't a "short term option" for anything.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
wildcardjack: I guess we should break out the old Steam books from Babcock Wilcox since we're gonna have to make up for a global shortage of relatively clean natural gas.


Babcock Wilcox built nuclear reactors.
 
scotchcrotch
What'd they power their ovens with?
 
jim32rr
moothemagiccow: ski9600: Yes, shuttering nuclear plants after Fukushima was a mistake.

how the fark are nuclear plants in germany going to get flooded by a tsunami


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
ski9600: Yes, shuttering nuclear plants after Fukushima was a mistake.


Risk of some localized radiation damage vs. contirbuting to global crimate crisis.  I'm going to say yes.
 
