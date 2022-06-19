 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Just a reminder, the best way to destroy evidence is to eat it. Especially if you're a cannibal   (yahoo.com) divider line
25
    More: Followup, Idaho, Bonner County, Idaho, Death, Kootenai County, Idaho, James D. Russell, English-language films, North Idaho man accused, sufficient evidence  
•       •       •

593 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Jun 2022 at 4:41 PM (44 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Now that is a fark-worthy headline.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Xcott: Now that is a fark-worthy headline.


I dare say it's a shpadoinkle headline.
 
Theeng
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Problem with charging people with cannibalism is the direct evidence passes quickly.
 
fat boy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It's amazing what you can do with a cheap piece of meat if you know how to treat it.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Theeng: Problem with charging people with cannibalism is the direct evidence passes quickly.


You expect us to believe this shiat?
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Dismissed the cannibalism charge to make the murder trial more orderly. "Idaho cannibal killer" would be national, unpleasant amount of attention.
 
Veloram
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Is this the fun cannibalism thread?

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
""The court did not find sufficient evidence to show the defendant actually ingested parts of the deceased body," Bonner County Prosecutor Louis Marshall said."

They didn't even check if the bite marks matched the dentures!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
His mother always told him that he was such a fussy young man.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
anuran
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

BretMavrik: His mother always told him that he was such a fussy young man.


He's just an excitable boy
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Ewwww. Who puts meat in the microwave?

And the victim was 70. That's calls for braising.
 
freidog
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Doesn't always work... at least on TV.
Parole Board - Saturday Night Live
Youtube ksu7hmVcB4M
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

fat boy: It's amazing what you can do with a cheap piece of meat if you know how to treat it.


and if you have the right wine to go with it
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"Your Honor, I did not eat that man. He tasted horrible."
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

fat boy: It's amazing what you can do with a cheap piece of meat if you know how to treat it.


Yeah but it will just keep calling you the next day.
 
peachpicker
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Really, who can blame the guy for wanting to nip off a bite of this succulent morsel? He looks absolutely delicious!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Reel Big Fish-Cannibal
Youtube M2RvJcqC0aM
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
That's what Caleb advised in Brooklyn Nine-Nine
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It's like eating dog. You want to eat puppies whose meat is tender. I strictly eat baby long pig.
 
peachpicker
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Essential question: Was the accused's flight delayed?
 
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Veloram: Is this the fun cannibalism thread?


I don't know about everyone else, but I'm having a ball.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Once I'm dead you can eat me, bone me, pee on me or whatever. If I'm wrong and their is an afterlife I think it'll be the least of my concerns.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.