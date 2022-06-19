 Skip to content
(CNN)   Rome wasn't built in a day, but it may be decimated by killer e-scooters that quickly   (cnn.com) divider line
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well, guaranteed, Rome, Day 1, someone crapped in the street.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Guitar Welding Nuns on Scooters. It's been a problem for decades.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I farking hate those scooters.

Once, there was a time where you could walk down the sidewalk without fearing for your life. In Tel Aviv, there are assholes on scooters on the sidewalks and weaving around everyone. People have been hit by scooters and have died.

If you ask them: "Why don't you just ride the scooters in the streets like you're supposed to?" they reply, "I don't want to get hit by a car and die." Oh, the irony.*

And people just dump them and leave them everywhere. They litter the sidewalks too. And they're not even better for the environment -- the mining of rare earth elements that power their batteries emit a lot of greenhouse gases. Just take the farking bus.

Anyway, I just point and laugh at the people riding them. Most don't even wear a farking helmet. One hit, and they're dead. At least were would not be hurt too much when we rode bikes without helmets as children.

* yes, I know that is not actually irony
 
urger [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

optikeye: Guitar Welding Nuns on Scooters. It's been a problem for decades.
[Fark user image image 266x400]


Guitar Welding Nuns on Scooters was my college band's name
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I been through 6 boxes and I still can't find my "nun's, scooters and guitars" notebook.... there's some gems in there though, funny stufff.
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: And people just dump them and leave them everywhere. They litter the sidewalks too.


I've never done it but I'm waiting for the day when I take a spill out here at night, they're all over the place.

bostonguy: Anyway, I just point and laugh at the people riding them. Most don't even wear a farking helmet.


A few months back some guy went through a busy intersection on an e-scooter while looking down at his phone, not wearing a helmet, and without a care in the world. It was like a Dear Penthouse letter where a guy says Swedish triplets jumped him when he was on the side of the road replacing a tire in Montana, I wouldn't have believed it had I not seen it with my own eyes.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Does anyone have an idea on the power of these scooter motors that litter the big cities?

/asking for a friend trying to electrify an 8x8 with 8 motors on the cheap.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I didn't think there could be tourists more annoying than aholes doing Segway tours. Then, the e-scooter tourists showed up.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Have you ever tried to cross the street in Rome -- sober and with perfect eyesight?

Until COVID, Rome was averaging about 3000 reported traffic deaths per year.  Divide by yada for daily.  Annoying escooter (not electric Vespa/Piaggio scooters) death number 2?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
You mean that zooming around...in and out of a shiat ton of traffic whilst not wearing any protective gear is a bad idea.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

kbronsito: I didn't think there could be tourists more annoying than aholes doing Segway tours. Then, the e-scooter tourists showed up.


On the way home from work, I saw someone going down the sidewalk on a large, four-wheel Segway.

I almost threw rocks at him just because.
 
The_Homeless_Guy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: Does anyone have an idea on the power of these scooter motors that litter the big cities?

/asking for a friend trying to electrify an 8x8 with 8 motors on the cheap.


About 1 kw or 1.3 hp. Some have 3kw motors, some as little at 250w but 1 kw is pretty standard.
 
mrparks
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I've invented e-shoes. They zap the wearer if they stop walking.
 
mmojo
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Scooters are rapidly making NYC unlivable. The sidewalks have become very dangerous.
 
Lochaber_Axe [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I dunno.  I'm in Paris right now and e-bikes and e-scooters are used everywhere.  The people here seem to have no problem integrating them into the (pretty frightening) roadways here. Maybe the Parisians just understand how to ride them and where to leave them.  In SF they're used a lot too and it seems to be working fine.  A lot of old school types malign them but the kids are alright man.  It helps to have a lot of dedicated bike lanes too.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

mmojo: Scooters are rapidly making NYC unlivable. The sidewalks have become very dangerous.


All of those e-scooter companies are funded by VCs.

It's the perfect example "you were so preoccupied with whether or not you could, you didn't stop to think if you should." It's people funding new technology to make a buck without ever thinking whether that new tech is good for society.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I miss 2020. For a brief moment we could see a path toward a better future.

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
E-scooters:  Silent but deadly.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

bostonguy: I farking hate those scooters.

Once, there was a time where you could walk down the sidewalk without fearing for your life. In Tel Aviv, there are assholes on scooters on the sidewalks and weaving around everyone. People have been hit by scooters and have died.

If you ask them: "Why don't you just ride the scooters in the streets like you're supposed to?" they reply, "I don't want to get hit by a car and die." Oh, the irony.*

And people just dump them and leave them everywhere. They litter the sidewalks too. And they're not even better for the environment -- the mining of rare earth elements that power their batteries emit a lot of greenhouse gases. Just take the farking bus.

Anyway, I just point and laugh at the people riding them. Most don't even wear a farking helmet. One hit, and they're dead. At least were would not be hurt too much when we rode bikes without helmets as children.



Honestly it seems like all the "e-___" transportation thingies end up being used obnoxiously more than not.  E-scooters, e-bikes, both kinds of one-wheel things, etc.  There's nothing inherently wrong with them, but it seems like 90% of the people using them use them like dicks.  Fortunately not tons around me, but we still get people driving ~25mph on mixed-use paths, weaving around walkers/runners/bikes, that sort of thing.  It's great when it lets someone like an elderly person get out who wouldn't otherwise have the strength to tackle hills etc., but mostly it's 25-40 y/o dickbag dudes (and it is basically 100% men where I am. I think I've seen two elderly women riding e-assist bikes and that's it).
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

The_Homeless_Guy: SumoJeb: Does anyone have an idea on the power of these scooter motors that litter the big cities?

/asking for a friend trying to electrify an 8x8 with 8 motors on the cheap.

About 1 kw or 1.3 hp. Some have 3kw motors, some as little at 250w but 1 kw is pretty standard.


cool thanks. 3kw would be perfect, I think.  I'll have to do some googling.

27HP/40ft lbs gas engine is getting replaced. Thinking either a larger motor before the OEM skid steer trans, or 8 small motors with each one direct driving a tire. 8 small motors could make for some neat driving with the proper controller (and it gets rid of the chain and sprocket powertrain).
 
Mogani
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

bostonguy: I farking hate those scooters.

Once, there was a time where you could walk down the sidewalk without fearing for your life. In Tel Aviv, there are assholes on scooters on the sidewalks and weaving around everyone. People have been hit by scooters and have died.

If you ask them: "Why don't you just ride the scooters in the streets like you're supposed to?" they reply, "I don't want to get hit by a car and die." Oh, the irony.*

And people just dump them and leave them everywhere. They litter the sidewalks too. And they're not even better for the environment -- the mining of rare earth elements that power their batteries emit a lot of greenhouse gases. Just take the farking bus.

Anyway, I just point and laugh at the people riding them. Most don't even wear a farking helmet. One hit, and they're dead. At least were would not be hurt too much when we rode bikes without helmets as children.

* yes, I know that is not actually irony


I almost got hit by one while in saint paul mn it was a group of 3  zero awareness or care about others around them just weaving around like they don't have to follow any rules.
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Have you ever tried to cross the street in Rome -- sober and with perfect eyesight?

Until COVID, Rome was averaging about 3000 reported traffic deaths per year.  Divide by yada for daily.  Annoying escooter (not electric Vespa/Piaggio scooters) death number 2?


I have.  I had equal parts impatience and a death wish, so I used to cross during the gaps so small that most people would pass on.

Those Roman drivers sure could stop on a dime, though.  Well, at least the ones paying attention.  Too bad that those with a differing opinion are no longer here to share it.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Clearly, someone needs to petition Caesar! Alert the Plebeian Council!
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
In my town the city forces businesses to allow E-scooters to use some of their parking places.  Vans literally show up in the middle of the night and drop the things off, the next morning there they are like a present from the Easter Bunny, except you are stuck with them all year and they are not chocolate.

The line from the city is that they are trying to "de-emphasize the car".
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
You can ride one around all day for just 3 times the cost of renting a car.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Since rental scooters were introduced three years ago as an alternative to public transportation during the Covid pandemic, four people have been killed while riding them, according to Rome City Hall mobility councilman Eugenio Patane. The city's emergency rooms treat at least one scooter-related major injury every three days, health authorities say.

Four deaths in three years!  An injury every three days!  Something has to be immediately done about reporting statistics without context!
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: [Fark user image 850x487]


j.gifs.comView Full Size
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: bostonguy: I farking hate those scooters.

Once, there was a time where you could walk down the sidewalk without fearing for your life. In Tel Aviv, there are assholes on scooters on the sidewalks and weaving around everyone. People have been hit by scooters and have died.

If you ask them: "Why don't you just ride the scooters in the streets like you're supposed to?" they reply, "I don't want to get hit by a car and die." Oh, the irony.*

And people just dump them and leave them everywhere. They litter the sidewalks too. And they're not even better for the environment -- the mining of rare earth elements that power their batteries emit a lot of greenhouse gases. Just take the farking bus.

Anyway, I just point and laugh at the people riding them. Most don't even wear a farking helmet. One hit, and they're dead. At least were would not be hurt too much when we rode bikes without helmets as children.


Honestly it seems like all the "e-___" transportation thingies end up being used obnoxiously more than not.  E-scooters, e-bikes, both kinds of one-wheel things, etc.  There's nothing inherently wrong with them, but it seems like 90% of the people using them use them like dicks.  Fortunately not tons around me, but we still get people driving ~25mph on mixed-use paths, weaving around walkers/runners/bikes, that sort of thing.  It's great when it lets someone like an elderly person get out who wouldn't otherwise have the strength to tackle hills etc., but mostly it's 25-40 y/o dickbag dudes (and it is basically 100% men where I am. I think I've seen two elderly women riding e-assist bikes and that's it).


I've seen the same.  People-powered gear is usually weak enough to keep people out of trouble, or weak enough to keep people from fleeing far enough when the cops get involved.  Electric kit seems to break past that limitation.  Rental electric kit seems to give people the belief that they're immune to discovery or are absolved of responsibility.  It sucks.

I'd support a law that said that anyone riding an e-bike, e-scooter, or similar vehicle on public property had to be trained and licensed, and that every vehicle had to have a visible license plate, no different than a motorcycle.  If someone causes a problem, grabbing the license plate can allow the cops to trace it back to the rider.  For rentals, it would be little different than with traditional rental cars.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: [Fark user image 850x487]


At least young punks used to not drive their bikes on the sidewalk.

"One thing about living in Santa Carla I never could stomach..."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I think the smartest thing my city ever did was insist that e-scooters not function in the heart of downtown. If you try to take one into the disallowed zone, they'll buzz loudly and quit working until you take them out of it.

Friend and I tried using them for Pokémon Go Day a year ago. That's when we learned the hard way how farking overpriced they are. We walled this year.
 
Watubi
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The funniest part are Italians pearl clutching over rule breakers.  Skirting the law is their contribution to society!  And, pizza
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ less than a minute ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Lochaber_Axe: I dunno.  I'm in Paris right now and e-bikes and e-scooters are used everywhere.  The people here seem to have no problem integrating them into the (pretty frightening) roadways here. Maybe the Parisians just understand how to ride them and where to leave them.  In SF they're used a lot too and it seems to be working fine.  A lot of old school types malign them but the kids are alright man.  It helps to have a lot of dedicated bike lanes too.


The Dutch ride bikes a lot.  Some say that contributes to a better car, bike, pedestrian record.  The city roads are not designed to be urban highways, so there are traffic management features (not speed bumps) that give urban traffic a very different character.  The electrics are also limited to 25kph.

A Jersey shore town with a seasonal tourist overload may not really be able to afford foresight further than to order more traffic ticket books.  All the absentee sea town cottage rental landlords really could care less, too.
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

