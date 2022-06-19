 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Juneteenth celebrates centuries of African-American heritage, plus we can make a buck on it   (nbcnews.com) divider line
    Followup, African American, Emancipation Proclamation, African diaspora, W. E. B. Du Bois, Juneteenth, Slavery in the United States, country's newest federal holiday, Black people  
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Welcome to the world of Memorial Day Mattress Sales and Thanksgiving early Black Friday sales.

Next thing you know, they'll even be commercializing Toyotathon.
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Name a holiday that someone hasn't tried to make a buck on.
 
rka
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
As long as I get a long weekend out of it I'll celebrate anything you want.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

stuffy: Name a holiday that someone hasn't tried to make a buck on.


Christmas! It's all about giving!!
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

stuffy: Name a holiday that someone hasn't tried to make a buck on.


Arbor Day?
 
skyotter
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"Companies that are having these picnics for their employees and feeding them fried chicken and watermelon - who made that call?" Torrina Harris of Galveston quipped.

Who exactly is doing that?

I saw the watermelon salad story.  Is this the "telephone game" result?
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
They will never do this with election day. Too many  people will vote
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

stuffy: Name a holiday that someone hasn't tried to make a buck on.


Dingus Day!
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

stuffy: Name a holiday that someone hasn't tried to make a buck on.


Weasel Stomping Day

/All mayonnaise, half-off
 
kbronsito
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
If you are good all year and don't say shiat like 'all lives matter' or call the cops on black people innocently minding their own business, the Juneteenth Junebug brings you presents.
 
BorgiaGinz [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

skyotter: "Companies that are having these picnics for their employees and feeding them fried chicken and watermelon - who made that call?" Torrina Harris of Galveston quipped.


And if companies ignored it, she'd complain about that.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: stuffy: Name a holiday that someone hasn't tried to make a buck on.

Weasel Stomping Day

/All mayonnaise, half-off


media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Godscrack
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Juneteenth is not just about heritage.

It commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Racism ruins everything even fried chicken and watermelon.

I am bbqing a whole chicken and we cut up a watermelon this morning. We do this most weekends in the summer.

Am white. Wouldn't it be great if we could all sit down and enjoy good food together like potato salad without raisins and nuts. White people are the worst.
 
MBooda
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Christmas has been commercialized for centuries. People laugh at Christians who try to keep the original spirit.

Only a matter of time.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

skyotter: "Companies that are having these picnics for their employees and feeding them fried chicken and watermelon - who made that call?" Torrina Harris of Galveston quipped.

Who exactly is doing that?

I saw the watermelon salad story.  Is this the "telephone game" result?


Watermelon is a traditional part of Juneteenth celebration and fired chicken is delicious. Just don't put on blackface and drink Colt 45 like you're in a frat on MLK Day to be "ironically" racist.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

skyotter: "Companies that are having these picnics for their employees and feeding them fried chicken and watermelon - who made that call?" Torrina Harris of Galveston quipped.

Who exactly is doing that?

I saw the watermelon salad story.  Is this the "telephone game" result?


https://www.thewrap.com/ikea-manager-apologizes-for-juneteenth-menu-featuring-fried-chicken-and-watermelon/

There is a Watermelon festival in Georgia that catches some flak every few years too.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: stuffy: Name a holiday that someone hasn't tried to make a buck on.

Dingus Day!


Makes a ton of Bucks for Buffalo bars.
 
rjakobi
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Godscrack: Juneteenth is not just about heritage.

It commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S.


It commemorates the end of literal slavery in the U.S based upon skin pigmentation.  Figurative slavery of others in a financial sense to faceless corporations and outdated mores are still seen as acceptable, as well as the inevitable slavery of the human race to computers.

Nevertheless, still worth celebrating.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
157 years.
centuries ??

can you math at all ?
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

rka: As long as I get a long weekend out of it I'll celebrate anything you want.


64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: They will never do this with election day. Too many  people will vote


A single holiday for election day is pointless.  Just expand early voting or mail-in voting.  No matter what holiday it is, people still get stuck working.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

skyotter: "Companies that are having these picnics for their employees and feeding them fried chicken and watermelon - who made that call?" Torrina Harris of Galveston quipped.

Who exactly is doing that?


This is a bad thing?  I'd take some free fried chicken and watermelon right now
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
What's this we shiat.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
When they started commercializing Christmas and Easter I said nothing
When they started commercializing June 16th and July the 4th I said nothing
And when they came to commercialize Arbor Day April 28th there were no monetized holidays left
/really though Arbor Day is the only holiday I actually celebrate...yes I hug trees
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: LarryDan43: They will never do this with election day. Too many  people will vote

A single holiday for election day is pointless.  Just expand early voting or mail-in voting.  No matter what holiday it is, people still get stuck working.


Here in CA we've basically gone to all mail-in though there are still drop boxes on Election Day if you want to turn them in personally.

In retrospect the whole lining up at the local elementary school on a Tuesday morning to pull a lever thing seems idiotic and old fashioned.
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

rjakobi: Godscrack: Juneteenth is not just about heritage.

It commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S.

It commemorates the end of literal slavery in the U.S based upon skin pigmentation.  Figurative slavery of others in a financial sense to faceless corporations and outdated mores are still seen as acceptable, as well as the inevitable slavery of the human race to computers.

Nevertheless, still worth celebrating.


It commemorates the end of slavery in the Confederacy, not in the U.S.  Slavery remained legal in slave states in the Union.
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


All of it is a show not put on where the audience won't pat them on the back for the empty display while putting money in their pockets.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

WTP 2: 157 years.
centuries ??

can you math at all ?


100 years == 1 century
157 years ==  1.57 century.

/ doesn't quite work....
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: NeoCortex42: LarryDan43: They will never do this with election day. Too many  people will vote

A single holiday for election day is pointless.  Just expand early voting or mail-in voting.  No matter what holiday it is, people still get stuck working.

Here in CA we've basically gone to all mail-in though there are still drop boxes on Election Day if you want to turn them in personally.

In retrospect the whole lining up at the local elementary school on a Tuesday morning to pull a lever thing seems idiotic and old fashioned.


Old fashioned, maybe.  But at least you had to be somewhat informed, and you had to wait until the campaign was played out before voting.  More people voting is good, voting whenever you feel like it isn't better.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

WoodyHayes: [Fark user image image 747x800]

All of it is a show not put on where the audience won't pat them on the back for the empty display while putting money in their pockets.


Gasp! Are you farking telling me corporations are motivated by selling their products?! Blowing my goddamn mind here.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: stuffy: Name a holiday that someone hasn't tried to make a buck on.

Dingus Day!


Have you been to Pittsburgh?
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

bigdog1960: Racism ruins everything even fried chicken and watermelon.

I am bbqing a whole chicken and we cut up a watermelon this morning. We do this most weekends in the summer.

Am white. Wouldn't it be great if we could all sit down and enjoy good food together like potato salad without raisins and nuts. White people are the worst.

White people are the worst.


Stop being racist.
 
TrashcanMan
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

rjakobi: Godscrack: Juneteenth is not just about heritage.

It commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S.

It commemorates the end of literal slavery in the U.S based upon skin pigmentation.  Figurative slavery of others in a financial sense to faceless corporations and outdated mores are still seen as acceptable, as well as the inevitable slavery of the human race to computers.

Nevertheless, still worth celebrating.


and prisoners.   the 13th, carved out an exception.  It's the whole plot of Cool Hand Luke.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 minute ago  
They turned the birth of our lord and savior into the most commercialized holiday in history. Juneteenth never stood a chance. But, fark yeah I can use a day off.
 
