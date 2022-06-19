 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Medical student with $360,000 in loan debt says Biden's $10,000 loan forgiveness won't make a difference. Dude can't even do basic math   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"I'm in the hole so far that only a 10 month old baby can get me out" logic is no way to go through life, son.
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
loans don't just pay for tuition but for everyday living expenses, meaning they can rack up pretty quickly.

You took out loans to pay for groceries? AND THEN YOU HAD A KID!?
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What an entitled little bastard. I guess he never thought of the obvious: maybe the problem is his FACE.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If you actually read what he says, there's nothing unreasonable there. He's not saying he doesn't want to pay, he's saying he's getting ready to start repaying and believes he'll be OK in the long term. He's also saying that young Americans need better financial educations because at 17 he -- and people like him -- don't really understand the long-term implications of what they're doing when it comes to large loans. Which as absolutely true.

It's almost like the headline was designed to create in a certain type of person an automatic sense of resentment based on the assumption that this person, here, is why nobody should have their loans forgiven. Almost like that.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Stephen_Falken: What an entitled little bastard. I guess he never thought of the obvious: maybe the problem is his FACE.

[Fark user image 300x225]


I bet he paid that much for those caps.
 
Relatively Obscure [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Don't feel forced to use it.
 
Hoban Washburne [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I know a watered down version of this guy.  Not rich, but not poor either.  Valedictorian of our small high school and an athlete, but just totally whipped and lacking in common sense.  Went to school, then, to pharmacy school. Married his high school sweetheart (she was high school hot, but a total dud otherwise).  I think he got in his head that he could never do better despite all of us not liking her. They, being of sound, educated minds had two kids before he finished school, and they were living off of student loans and getting food stamps (whatever the current equivalent is).  Well, he ended up back in our small town where each of his and his wife's parents grew up and were respective high school sweethearts.  I assume he's doing okay financially now, but I do wonder how much student debt he has/had.  Last time we talked about it (pre 2008) his thoughts were why pay down student loans when I can earn more interest on my money while paying the minimum.  Not sure how that worked out for him, but I have an idea.

Point being that there are smart, capable people that make ridiculous financial decisions.  I'm all for reforming state school education, but this guy from TFA and my friend better not whine about getting "only" $10,000, because you guys knew what you were doing.
 
Hoban Washburne [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I will say that at least this guy and my buddy, while irresponsibly bankrolling a new family while in school, worked towards very tangible certifications with good earning potential.

If you're from Iowa, and you study k-12 education at Pepperdine, you're going to have a tough go of it.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hoban Washburne: I know a watered down version of this guy.  Not rich, but not poor either.  Valedictorian of our small high school and an athlete, but just totally whipped and lacking in common sense.  Went to school, then, to pharmacy school. Married his high school sweetheart (she was high school hot, but a total dud otherwise).  I think he got in his head that he could never do better despite all of us not liking her. They, being of sound, educated minds had two kids before he finished school, and they were living off of student loans and getting food stamps (whatever the current equivalent is).  Well, he ended up back in our small town where each of his and his wife's parents grew up and were respective high school sweethearts.  I assume he's doing okay financially now, but I do wonder how much student debt he has/had.  Last time we talked about it (pre 2008) his thoughts were why pay down student loans when I can earn more interest on my money while paying the minimum.  Not sure how that worked out for him, but I have an idea.

Point being that there are smart, capable people that make ridiculous financial decisions.  I'm all for reforming state school education, but this guy from TFA and my friend better not whine about getting "only" $10,000, because you guys knew what you were doing.


Considering the average salary of a pharmacist, he's probabaly doing ok.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oddly enough, that will get my daughter entirely out of the hole for her nursing degree.

Sounds like Mister Manny should have maybe tried to earn some scholarships and done some work-study.
 
Hoban Washburne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BunkyBrewman: Hoban Washburne: I know a watered down version of this guy.  Not rich, but not poor either.  Valedictorian of our small high school and an athlete, but just totally whipped and lacking in common sense.  Went to school, then, to pharmacy school. Married his high school sweetheart (she was high school hot, but a total dud otherwise).  I think he got in his head that he could never do better despite all of us not liking her. They, being of sound, educated minds had two kids before he finished school, and they were living off of student loans and getting food stamps (whatever the current equivalent is).  Well, he ended up back in our small town where each of his and his wife's parents grew up and were respective high school sweethearts.  I assume he's doing okay financially now, but I do wonder how much student debt he has/had.  Last time we talked about it (pre 2008) his thoughts were why pay down student loans when I can earn more interest on my money while paying the minimum.  Not sure how that worked out for him, but I have an idea.

Point being that there are smart, capable people that make ridiculous financial decisions.  I'm all for reforming state school education, but this guy from TFA and my friend better not whine about getting "only" $10,000, because you guys knew what you were doing.

Considering the average salary of a pharmacist, he's probabaly doing ok.


Oh, he's doing fine financially.  Has a pretty nice house and whatnot.  Lives in our hometown of 10,000, which is pretty low cost, but it's basically dead at this point and in the middle of nowhere.  Apparently he has bought into a share of a local pharmacy. He expressed concerns about marrying his wife way back when, so I hope things are going okay for them.  Last I remember before they got married she was brow beating him over a $20 poker buy in for his "bachelor party".

Maybe that's his best life, but dude is legit smart and I can't help but think that he could've done better than a brow beating wife in the hick town where we grew up.  But it's certainly possible that one or both of them changed since we last had meaningful contact.

This article just reminded me of him, and I haven't really thought about him in years.
 
Eat The Placenta [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"You wasted $360,000 on an education you coulda got for $1.50 in late fees at the public library."
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: If you actually read what he says, there's nothing unreasonable there. He's not saying he doesn't want to pay, he's saying he's getting ready to start repaying and believes he'll be OK in the long term. He's also saying that young Americans need better financial educations because at 17 he -- and people like him -- don't really understand the long-term implications of what they're doing when it comes to large loans. Which as absolutely true.

It's almost like the headline was designed to create in a certain type of person an automatic sense of resentment based on the assumption that this person, here, is why nobody should have their loans forgiven. Almost like that.


Well to be fair everyone in high school had the choice to take a basic econ class. Even more so for everyone who went to college. Not doing so was their own stupid choice, just like how everyone who complains about not being able to do basic cooking gets really awkward when you remind them they had the choice to take home ec in high school or even middle school.

the 10k will help everyone to some degree. Its just greed that makes people whine that they are not getting it all wiped out like others will. You know, like how its greed that keeps us from solving homelessness overnight by just giving the empty units to everyone whos on the street so they can start to rebuild their life
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
10k will make it so that I can pay off the remaining 8k or so much quicker.

Do it.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Here's a free 10k reduction in your loan debt! People complain. Entitled shiats.
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RI_Red
‘’ 1 minute ago  
How about $10k for each year of on-time payments, capped at $100,000?
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 1 minute ago  
If 10k makes a difference, you really don't have a student loan problem. That's the sad but true reality.

Lots and lots of people want a free 10k and enjoy complaining about student loans, so they will support getting 10k...but it won't make any real difference in their life. They might go out and buy some stuff to celebrate.
 
swankywanky
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Stephen_Falken: What an entitled little bastard. I guess he never thought of the obvious: maybe the problem is his FACE.

[Fark user image 300x225]


media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
