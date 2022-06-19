 Skip to content
(Times Argus)   You drive too fast in a loud vehicle. They throw a bottle at your head to slow you down. You smash their head into a cement block, and attack troopers with an excavator. It's the Vermont way   (timesargus.com) divider line
    Assault, Wayne Tallman, Felony, Criminal law, Misdemeanor, felony counts of aggravated assault  
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The Incredibles 3: Out of Control!
 
Scanty Em [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Jerkwads roar behind my house on bikes and in cars they have purposely modified to be as screaming loud as possible. The limit is 35 and they routinely crank it up to 50 or 60. Loud enough to rattle the windows. They do this 24 hours a day. The local police department clearly doesn't care. It's not just behind our house; I can listen and hear them doing their childish roaring from a distance of several miles. They do it everywhere.

Cops are too busy stuffing donuts into their useless faces, I guess.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Bottle kids.. What can't they do?
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size

Wow, that was hard to follow.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Wayne and Brad.
You leave Robbies Wildlife Refuge if you see them walk in.

They are dumber than a bag of bibles.
Twice as dangerous.

Also. The Toothbrush was invented in Hardwick, Vermont. Anywhere else, it would have been called the teethbrush.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Brandon Tallman, 24, of Elmore, pleaded not guilty by video Wednesday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to felony counts of aggravated assault and burglary into an occupied dwelling and misdemeanor counts of simple assault and unlawful mischief.

derrr, lets go Brandon!

/the cops are coming for Junior!
//mother, hug him and don't let go, i'll get the excavator. this plan cannot fail.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
That is a lot of crime.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: That is a lot of crime.


An aristocratic amount
 
FlippityFlap
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It looks like Amy best be getting a job....
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
All I can hear is Dueling Banjos playing. I bet they have a gimp.
 
chewd
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Scanty Em: Jerkwads roar behind my house on bikes and in cars they have purposely modified to be as screaming loud as possible. The limit is 35 and they routinely crank it up to 50 or 60. Loud enough to rattle the windows. They do this 24 hours a day. The local police department clearly doesn't care. It's not just behind our house; I can listen and hear them doing their childish roaring from a distance of several miles. They do it everywhere.

Cops are too busy stuffing donuts into their useless faces, I guess.


We used to have a law against modifying your exhaust to be louder. They used to pull people over for this.
We should bring that back.
 
ar393
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Wayne and Brad.
You leave Robbies Wildlife Refuge if you see them walk in.

They are dumber than a bag of bibles.
Twice as dangerous.

Also. The Toothbrush was invented in Hardwick, Vermont. Anywhere else, it would have been called the teethbrush.


Ah yes the toothbrush joke I've heard for pretty much every little town in Vermont.

Of course I now live in one of those towns.
 
John the Magnificent
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
gray-wcax-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.comView Full Size



blogger.googleusercontent.comView Full Size


Be honest.  Is anyone really surprised?
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

ar393: vudukungfu: Wayne and Brad.
You leave Robbies Wildlife Refuge if you see them walk in.

They are dumber than a bag of bibles.
Twice as dangerous.

Also. The Toothbrush was invented in Hardwick, Vermont. Anywhere else, it would have been called the teethbrush.

Ah yes the toothbrush joke I've heard for pretty much every little town in Vermont.

Of course I now live in one of those towns.


And how many teeth do you have?
 
The Repeated Meme
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Scanty Em: Jerkwads roar behind my house on bikes and in cars they have purposely modified to be as screaming loud as possible. The limit is 35 and they routinely crank it up to 50 or 60. Loud enough to rattle the windows. They do this 24 hours a day. The local police department clearly doesn't care. It's not just behind our house; I can listen and hear them doing their childish roaring from a distance of several miles. They do it everywhere.

Cops are too busy stuffing donuts into their useless faces, I guess.


If there is no one else on those roads, and if they couldn't see where they were speeding because of the paint blocking their view...that would be unfortunate...

/pour encourage les autres...
 
Veloram
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

John the Magnificent: [gray-wcax-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com image 850x1275]


[blogger.googleusercontent.com image 240x320]

Be honest.  Is anyone really surprised?


Guy looks like he has his unibrow growing up the middle of his forehead
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
As I read that winding story, and the increasing disrespect and attacks these people directed at the police, it became increasingly obvious they are lilly white.
If a family of color had done a tenth of that, the officers would have skipped right to lethal force.
 
ar393
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

allears: Of course I now live in one of those towns.

And how many teeth do you have?


All of my adult teeth but one, But I moved to VT when I was 31.

Tooth story bro:
When I was a dumb teen, I had my tongue pierced, and I kept the piercing in when I played ice hockey. I was a goalie so my dumb ass played without a mouth guard. I ended up cracking a tooth in college during a game.

I didn't take great care of myself or my teeth in general in my 20s. It eventually got a massive cavity in it, root canal, and capped. Eventually cap fell out, I was (more so now) poor, eventually that one tooth rotted out.

At some point, if I can afford it, I would like to get am implant.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Wayne's world. Party on. Excellent.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I sadly wish there was video footage of the excavator attack that existed because you just know it had to be a sight to behold
 
