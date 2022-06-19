 Skip to content
(The Times of India)   Day 116 of WW3: Russian troops to advance towards Kharkiv. Roscosmos says Western astronautics are "heading for war." Zelenskyy: "We will not give the south to anyone." It's your Sunday Ukraine war discussion   (timesofindia.indiatimes.com) divider line
    Russia, Ukraine, Russian forces battle, Ukrainian troops, Russian language, Russian control, top commanders of fighters, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg  
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Two changes to the spreadsheet format: 1) actual input area now delineated in blue. 2) June Month-to-Date columns eliminated as unneeded data (just subtract "Cum thru 5/28" from June "Cum thru 06/xx" date to get June MTD)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Every day closer to Kherson. If they re-take there, are we going to see a Ruscist rout to Crimea and a retreat East?
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, they're reattacking at Kharkov?
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
Ukrainian howitzers M777 destroy Russian warehouses with ammunition.

big boom
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

weirdly enough i feel like we've seen this one before.
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

fasahd
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Update from Ukraine | Three Main Hot Spots in Ukraine We Are Resisting
Youtube uRGPh9m6gXM
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
fasahd
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
News digest for the night:

The protracted battle for Severodonetsk, losses and degradation prevent the occupation forces from resuming offensive operations in important areas in Ukraine - ISW.

The situation on the front line is tense, difficult. The Russian army has very large resources, and they brought them here. At the same time, Ukraine's losses are "much smaller than that of the enemy", - NSDC Secretary Oleksiy Danilov.

On the southern frontiers of the defense, the Ukrainian military carried out 4 air attacks on enemy manpower and equipment, as well as on the Russian ammunition depot.

Off the Ukrainian coast, the Russians are reformatting their ship grouping, shifting the focus to the submarine fleet- OK "South".

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson published a column in the authoritative edition of The Sunday Times about the need for long-term support for Ukraine amid a protracted war with Russia.

Russia's war in Ukraine may last for years, but supplying Ukraine with state-of-the-art weapons will increase the chances of Donbas being liberated from Russian control, says NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

Germany promises to send new howitzers to Ukraine in the coming weeks, and mlrs are expected to be supplied, - German Ambassador to Ukraine Anka Feldhusen.

fasahd
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Really now? Seems rather obvious.

NATO prepares to declare Russia a threat to peace and stability

Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the announcement would be made at a NATO summit in Madrid.

"If earlier Russia was perceived in the alliance as a partner, now it has become a threat to our security, peace and stability," the Secretary General said in an interview with Bild.

According to Stoltenberg, this item will appear in nato's new Strategic Concept.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

There was a day when we had three reports of ammo dumps blown up, and they all looked vaguely like that series of structures, and we're from similar angles.

I want to say it was two or three days ago.  And I vaguely remember looking at two of them to try to see if it was the same structure, and I didn't think it was, but there was also the night that I was up 'til 3am and might've hallucinated it.

As we don't see the initial 'here's the undamaged target' footage before the attack, it's possible that this is just extended footage of cookoff from one of the previous ones.

The weird thing is that these report to be in Ukraine, so I assume these are commandeered buildings. But they all look so similar, so I assume there's a fabricated metal building company that specializes in ... farm buildings?  They're surrounded by green fields, so I assume they're farms.
 
fasahd
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Russia has made demands to unblock Ukrainian ports

Representatives of Russia want the lifting of sanctions on the export of its own grain and cereals in exchange for the opening of corridors for the export of grain from the ports of Ukraine.

"Russia wants sanctions on exports of its own grain and cereals to be lifted if Ukraine is assisted," alvaro Rodriguez, the UN's permanent coordinator in Turkey, told CNN's Türk.

He also stressed that the opening of corridors is still being discussed.

Meanwhile, rashists continue to steal Ukrainian grain and export it by sea and land.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Hello, everyone, and welcome to

Putin's Folly (A Quinn Martin Production)!

Boris and Natasha both say "Phuket" and enjoy an exotic vacation in today's exciting episode:

"Thai A Yellow Ribbon," or "Bangkok The Drum Slowly!"

Have a great day!
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

It's frustrating that some of us laypeople appear to have recognized that 15+ years before you guys did.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

How could anyone possibly take them at their word at this point?
 
Oneiros
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: Ghislane Maxwell's defense right there in a nutshell.


They said 'woman' not 'girl'.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

I hope russia is being told exactly what it can do with its demands.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
ZELENSKYY IS STILL ALIVE!!!!

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


And VHTS is.....existing?

We're doing 10/day and so far we've used three (3 am, 6 am, 7 am). I am not optimistic.

What if she uses all 10 and still has like 6 hours to go? Will she go into seizures? What happens?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It just seems like the Russians have decided to see if they have more bodies than the Ukrainians have bullets and bombs
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

From what others have said it takes a day or two for seizures. So, unlikely. If anything it would probably be psychosomatic (you think you will have them, so you 'have them). Imo same rationale she gives for needing alcohol to help dinner go down smooth (bullshiat). You have to stay strong.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Out of curiosity, do you mind sharing roughly how old the two of you are?
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
VHTS: one other thing occurred to me; would it help if you recorded her behavior and played it back to her? Often their internal narrative doesn't match reality so it may serve as a good check. Of course, they have to agree to it, etc etc. Just a thought, since cameras show the objective truth.
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

If she seizes, she seizes. It's her choice.
 
Shiboleth
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Public Call Box: Every day closer to Kherson. If they re-take there, are we going to see a Ruscist rout to Crimea and a retreat East?


No, Kherson's on the West bank of the Dnipro river, with only one bridge, plus a minor roadway atop a dam. The Russians have already wired the bridge to explode after they retreat over it. In short, the front will cease to exist, and except for a small holding unit on the West Bank of the dam,  all the forces will need to relocate further north to re-enter the war.
 
Fingerware Error [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: What if she uses all 10 and still has like 6 hours to go? Will she go into seizures? What happens?


NIH link. I don't know if you will say "TLDR" but it's detailed and from a good source.
 
Shiboleth
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Father_Jack: So, they're reattacking at Kharkov?


In a limited way. Russia is conducting a minor attack to try to get artillery back into range to hit the city and to keep Ukraine away from supply routes , and Ukraine is counter attacking against other border areas to attack supply routes and try to push out Russian elements on their side of the border on the main road. Neither side has enough men or resources in the sector for a major action.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
NEXTA
@nexta_tv
In St. Petersburg, activists of the "Committee of Republican Socialists" fired a paintball gun at a statue of Putin in the guise of a Roman emperor.
 
