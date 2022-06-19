 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   Go be fat on somebody else's horses   (msn.com) divider line
63
    More: Awkward, MSN  
•       •       •

1198 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Jun 2022 at 11:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



63 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The 15% rule is there for the horse's safety. I am curious if it is written in the waiver they have the riders sign. We are not going to get the whole story here since it is all on social media. Maybe the ranch could do a better job of informing potential riders, maybe she is an entitled "influencer" who either doesn't listen or thinks she is too important for rules.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My SIL killed one of those aluminum and fabric folding chairs we had. She was way north of 300 pounds but her response was, "it must have been defective." Alrighty then.

A chair is just stuff. An animal you treat as such, meaning you take care of it, you don't abuse it, and you don't let other people do so. Kindergarten stuff really.
 
Troy McClure
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is there really a nice way to tell a woman she weighs more than a horse can bear?
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Does she weigh more than peak John Wayne?
 
Skail
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Troy McClure: Is there really a nice way to tell a woman she weighs more than a horse can bear?


Not really, but you could at least have the good decency to make it hilarious.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I would have loved to ride a donkey down the south rim of the grand canyon

But I am a big guy, and that poor donkey doesn't deserve it's last moments being muscle failure as his back breaks.

Nothing wrong with being heavy, lady.

What is wrong is expecting the world to pretend you aren't.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
So who's the largest guy on the ranch, and is he allowed to ride the horses, or no?
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Troy McClure: Is there really a nice way to tell a woman she weighs more than a horse can bear?


You're about 1000 straws too many.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Why was this instagram influencer promoting animal slavery in the first place?  Is she maga?
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Troy McClure: Is there really a nice way to tell a woman she weighs more than a horse can bear?


FTA:  Towards the end of the clip, the employee can be heard saying, "When you're not a fat b-ch you can ride at Deep Hollow Ranch."

There are better ways of saying it.
 
ongbok
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Troy McClure: Is there really a nice way to tell a woman she weighs more than a horse can bear?


Provide her with an ox?
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
SPCA vs. Fat Acceptance Movement SMACKDOWN
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Squid_for_Brains: So who's the largest guy on the ranch, and is he allowed to ride the horses, or no?


If he's a ranch hand, she probably out weighs him by a solid 25-35%.

Not a lot of 250lb ranch hands.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
That whole 'treat fat people with equality' goes right out the window when a horse's health is at stake. Instead of biatching about it perhaps she should see it as a farking wake up call. She actually thought an animal would be ok carrying around her massive body.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Troy McClure: Is there really a nice way to tell a woman she weighs more than a horse can bear?


Who cares, not physically harming the horse is more important than this pig's feelings
 
kbronsito
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Skail: Troy McClure: Is there really a nice way to tell a woman she weighs more than a horse can bear?

Not really, but you could at least have the good decency to make it hilarious.


media-amazon.comView Full Size

A fat woman came to the ranch today...
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

ongbok: Troy McClure: Is there really a nice way to tell a woman she weighs more than a horse can bear?

Provide her with an ox?


Mongo only pawn in TikTok of life.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

swahnhennessy: Does she weigh more than peak John Wayne?


Yes.
 
Marksrevenge [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Fart_Machine: Troy McClure: Is there really a nice way to tell a woman she weighs more than a horse can bear?

FTA:  Towards the end of the clip, the employee can be heard saying, "When you're not a fat b-ch you can ride at Deep Hollow Ranch."

There are better ways of saying it.


Poorly worded and worthy of punishment, but the horses DO need to be protected from overly heavy would-be riders that would cause harm. Animal welfare policy is good, calling people fat biatches isn't.
 
baltimoreblonde
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
They were probably nice at first, then she maybe started to whine and go on about her "followers", so they told her how they really felt.

gobefatsomewhereelse.jpg
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Bader added: "I've rode horses before and have never had this issue,"

You use the past participle when you have an auxiliary verb you illiterate, food-addicted attention whore.  And it's the horses that have the issue, you incredibly self-centered lack of worth.
 
Pestifer [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
ThEy hAve A reSpoNsiBiLity to HaVe One Of tHeSe oN hAnd aT aLl tImEs!!!!!

The BIGGEST HORSES In The World 🐎
Youtube PMSaq9S8gf4
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I mean, if she will hurt the horse, her feelings don't matter. I am really annoyed with everyone getting offended by everything all the time.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I have a friend that gives tours on horseback. They have a 250lb weight limit because climbing a mountain in Italy is tough enough on the horses.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

catmandu: The 15% rule is there for the horse's safety. I am curious if it is written in the waiver they have the riders sign. We are not going to get the whole story here since it is all on social media. Maybe the ranch could do a better job of informing potential riders, maybe she is an entitled "influencer" who either doesn't listen or thinks she is too important for rules.


For the little we know so far, it probably was. Influencer says that she's ridden horses before and never had this problem, but 1) she could be lying (influencers are not above this, or maybe I'm just biased against them) and 2) she may be telling the truth, but the ranch FTA did not have horses that could carry her that day.

Loudmouth teenager should not have said what he did, even if he was just trying to stick up for the family ranch that the influencer was besmirching for likes (or karma or whatever social credit).

/I'm probably just both-sidesing this because I'm biased against 'influencers'
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
What's crazy is that 240 isn't even that big these days. My dad was about 250, and he was really fat, but when I am at the supermarket, the number of people who have ballooned to a superhuman size is just unbelievable.

It's no wonder that this influencer thinks she's entitled. She's not much bigger (and may be smaller) than many of the people she interacts with on a daily basis. Her perspective has become skewed.
 
jdetweiler
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: ongbok: Troy McClure: Is there really a nice way to tell a woman she weighs more than a horse can bear?

Provide her with an ox?

Mongo only pawn in TikTok of life.


Alex karras playing weight was listed at 247. So he would be over by 7 lbs. She's as heavy as mongo.
 
12349876
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

edmo: My SIL killed one of those aluminum and fabric folding chairs we had. She was way north of 300 pounds but her response was, "it must have been defective." Alrighty then.

A chair is just stuff. An animal you treat as such, meaning you take care of it, you don't abuse it, and you don't let other people do so. Kindergarten stuff really.


Most of those have weight limits listed on them.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: What's crazy is that 240 isn't even that big these days. My dad was about 250, and he was really fat, but when I am at the supermarket, the number of people who have ballooned to a superhuman size is just unbelievable.

It's no wonder that this influencer thinks she's entitled. She's not much bigger (and may be smaller) than many of the people she interacts with on a daily basis. Her perspective has become skewed.


What's crazy is that they've moved the healthy weight goalposts in the US because being stupidly fat is normal now.
 
King of Monkeys
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'd like to see how she'd feel if that horse tried riding her!

/*sigh*
//ziiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiip
 
fsbilly
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I find it hard to believe a stable didn't have a horse to carry her. She's not that heavy.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
ongbok
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

jdetweiler: NeoCortex42: ongbok: Troy McClure: Is there really a nice way to tell a woman she weighs more than a horse can bear?

Provide her with an ox?

Mongo only pawn in TikTok of life.

Alex karras playing weight was listed at 247. So he would be over by 7 lbs. She's as heavy as mongo.


Mongo rode an ox, he only punched horses
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


it's math not discrimination, fatty
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Honestly, I've seen very few rental riders who knows what they're doing. If someone is flat assing the saddle and bouncing up and down like a jackhammer, the horse is going to have a hard time, even if the rider is normal sized. Put a plus sized amateur in the saddle, and you have a recipe to genuinely hurt the horse.

The ranch hand did right to send her away, but could have probably handled it better, or paired her with a horse more appropriate for her.
Like a Clydesdale.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I read a nutritionist's Op Ed piece that said all this "body-positive"ism is just promoting obesity.

"we should be fat-shaming" she wrote.

Its shameful. its bad for them, it bad for the people around them, its bad for our entire healthcare system, a massive portion of out healthcare resources are spent keeping the morbidly obese alive.  We appropriately shame cigarette smokers for the exact same reasons.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Fart_Machine: Troy McClure: Is there really a nice way to tell a woman she weighs more than a horse can bear?

FTA:  Towards the end of the clip, the employee can be heard saying, "When you're not a fat b-ch you can ride at Deep Hollow Ranch."

There are better ways of saying it.


DNWTFTT but I'm gonna bet that it was explained to her in a much nicer way before the recording started. Then she started being a biatch about about it, received pushback and the camera came out.

That being said, when the camera is out watch what you say. I've been in that situation a couple times and it's not that hard to avoid saying shiat that's going to get you in a viral video.
 
fastfxr
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
A big horse can handle 250# all day. Small mares--the old and gentle ones you want on trail rides--cannot.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Honestly, I've seen very few rental riders who knows what they're doing. If someone is flat assing the saddle and bouncing up and down like a jackhammer, the horse is going to have a hard time, even if the rider is normal sized. Put a plus sized amateur in the saddle, and you have a recipe to genuinely hurt the horse.

The ranch hand did right to send her away, but could have probably handled it better, or paired her with a horse more appropriate for her.
Like a Clydesdale.


Don't worry, they'll put her on the big horse

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flashlight
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
A horse didn't dare to catch a fat woman who jumped from the sky
Youtube WuwMdfQDwNc
 
NINEv2
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Troy McClure: Is there really a nice way to tell a woman she weighs more than a horse can bear?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Veloram
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: I read a nutritionist's Op Ed piece that said all this "body-positive"ism is just promoting obesity.

"we should be fat-shaming" she wrote.

Its shameful. its bad for them, it bad for the people around them, its bad for our entire healthcare system, a massive portion of out healthcare resources are spent keeping the morbidly obese alive.  We appropriately shame cigarette smokers for the exact same reasons.


Having been nearly 300 lbs in high school and teased mercilessly about my weight my entire life right up until I lost nearly half of it (165), you're spot on. Body Positivity is just a denialist mantra to make fat people feel better about their unwillingness to do anything about their crappy health.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: I read a nutritionist's Op Ed piece that said all this "body-positive"ism is just promoting obesity.

"we should be fat-shaming" she wrote.

Its shameful. its bad for them, it bad for the people around them, its bad for our entire healthcare system, a massive portion of out healthcare resources are spent keeping the morbidly obese alive.  We appropriately shame cigarette smokers for the exact same reasons.


The body positive push was initially a response to the equally unhealthy notion that women need to be absurdly thin to the point of driving girls to have eating disorders.

Unfortunately, "healthy middle-ground positivity" doesn't seem to be a thing.
 
jdetweiler
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

ongbok: jdetweiler: NeoCortex42: ongbok: Troy McClure: Is there really a nice way to tell a woman she weighs more than a horse can bear?

Provide her with an ox?

Mongo only pawn in TikTok of life.

Alex karras playing weight was listed at 247. So he would be over by 7 lbs. She's as heavy as mongo.

Mongo rode an ox, he only punched horses


That was my point as well. He was so large they didn't put him on a horse (for comedic effect) she weighs at least as much as he did, possibly more. Random horse might get broke hauling her around.
 
Sporkabob [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Zik-Zak: catmandu: The 15% rule is there for the horse's safety. I am curious if it is written in the waiver they have the riders sign. We are not going to get the whole story here since it is all on social media. Maybe the ranch could do a better job of informing potential riders, maybe she is an entitled "influencer" who either doesn't listen or thinks she is too important for rules.

For the little we know so far, it probably was. Influencer says that she's ridden horses before and never had this problem, but 1) she could be lying (influencers are not above this, or maybe I'm just biased against them) and 2) she may be telling the truth, but the ranch FTA did not have horses that could carry her that day.

Loudmouth teenager should not have said what he did, even if he was just trying to stick up for the family ranch that the influencer was besmirching for likes (or karma or whatever social credit).

/I'm probably just both-sidesing this because I'm biased against 'influencers'


3) She may not have weighed as much when she rode horses before.
 
Troy McClure
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

fsbilly: I find it hard to believe a stable didn't have a horse to carry her. She's not that heavy.

[i.pinimg.com image 850x1133]


The Google tells me Shaq is riding a breed of horse called a Percheron.  It's bigger than a Clydesdale.  These are the biggest horses you can find.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Everybody's focused on weight but the real issue here is that someone named their kid Broudy.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Boo hoo. At my peak, before I got old and fat, I weighed 230 (in good shape). I was denied riding because of my size. Made sense to me once it was explained it was for the horse's safety, and mine. I was bummed out, but sat in the bar and waited for everyone else to come back. If only social media had existed back then, I could've whined and increased my followers!
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Fart_Machine: Troy McClure: Is there really a nice way to tell a woman she weighs more than a horse can bear?

FTA:  Towards the end of the clip, the employee can be heard saying, "When you're not a fat b-ch you can ride at Deep Hollow Ranch."

There are better ways of saying it.


The camera only came out once she got offended.

What we don't see is the probably 15 minutes leading up to that exchange where they try to explain it to her nicely.

Go be fat somewhere else would have also been an acceptable sendoff.

/sometimes it takes a horse to tell someone they're too fat, and NOT healthy at any size.
 
Displayed 50 of 63 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.