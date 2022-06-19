 Skip to content
(MSN)   Turns out that the classroom that the Uvalde shooter barricaded himself may not have been locked, and if it was, the police had a tool to open it   (msn.com) divider line
56
    More: Followup, MSN  
•       •       •

56 Comments     (+0 »)
Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course they did, everyone is aware of how silly it would be for police to be deterred by a simple locked door.

A big crowbar will pop the latch right out of the frame instantly, I am almost certain this is covered in their training.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Slowly and painfully, new facts trickle out.

Reads to me like a lot of that expensive security stuff they buy isn't worth the money.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
They farked this up worse than I think anybody imagined cops could fark up
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
They were real busy right then.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
:) <--- this is my surprised face.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

meat0918: They farked this up worse than I think anybody imagined cops could fark up


It was not very hard at all to imagine this.
 
ongbok
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
They did not rush in because the guy had a gun that would have shredded them and they knew it.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
guys we need to respect them and stop defunding them ok
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Well, obviously we need more guns, and laxer gun laws. If everyone was free to open-carry and AR-15 anywhere they go, there would be no crime - only lots of politeness.
Do you think we could get more guns if we cut rich people's taxes?
I think it's worth exploring.
 
Xai
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

ongbok: They did not rush in because the guy had a gun that would have shredded them and they knew it.


But according to the NRA they were protected against that gun by their own guns.

I mean it's not like the NRA would lie and that a gun can't possibly protect you against someone else with a gun, is it?
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
They were probably too busy trying to pickup on the 4th grade girls to deal with the shooter.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Remember: When they kill unarmed minorities, cops deserve every benefit of doubt because they are heroes who are always willing to put themselves in harm's way to protect us.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Abolish the police.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
That police department needs to be liquidated, and until those tenderfoots with badges can be replaced, the police services in that town should be handled by cops from surrounding communities.
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
They could have ended it at any time but instead they stood outside keeping people from intervening. ACAB strikes again.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Xai: ongbok: They did not rush in because the guy had a gun that would have shredded them and they knew it.

But according to the NRA they were protected against that gun by their own guns.

I mean it's not like the NRA would lie and that a gun can't possibly protect you against someone else with a gun, is it?


There are people who actually think that if someone points a gun at you and starts shooting, that having a gun in your pocket will somehow protect you.
Guns only protect the guy who starts shooting first.
That's why gun-fappers have to trumpet to the heavens the exceedingly rare "good guy with a gun" stories that occasionally accidentally happen.
 
shoegaze99
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
If there was an unarmed black man on the other side of the door, they'd have been able to get in.

That's the secret to stopping school shootings. Put unarmed black men in every classroom. Police response will be lightning fast.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

edmo: Slowly and painfully, new facts trickle out.

Reads to me like a lot of that expensive security stuff they buy isn't worth the money.


Cops in general aren't worth the money.
 
Fast Moon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It's pretty apparent now that at least one of the kids was shot by those cops and then they spent the next hour trying to figure out how to cover it up or make an excuse for it, and everything since then has been delay tactics to prevent the obvious from coming to light.  Why else would they, completely unprompted, release a weirdly specific statement to insist that all of the children were shot by the shooter and not the cops, and then refuse to release their bodycam footage because it would be "embarrassing"?
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
We need to operation warp speed memory control devices.  Then punish these cops with a full lifetime sentence of reliving the shooting.  Over and over and over and over and over and over and over.  Transform their minds and personalities to nothing but that hour or two.  No respite.  Nothing but that time on loop.  Until they die.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Everything was in place to protect these kids, yet from one end to the other all the safeguards and police training and arming failed. This shoot was the "good guy with a gun" up until he shot his grandmother.

When are we going to agree that the 2nd needs to go?
 
DonkeyDixon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: Of course they did, everyone is aware of how silly it would be for police to be deterred by a simple locked door.

A big crowbar will pop the latch right out of the frame instantly, I am almost certain this is covered in their training.


As someone that's played a lot of Dungeons and Dragons, I can assure you that opening a single door regularly takes at least an hour
 
Theeng
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Did anyone honestly believe a locked door was what stopped them?
 
houstondragon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Mad-n-FL: They were real busy right then.


Look, SOMEBODY had to taser and handcuff those parents before they made the cops look even more bad!

/ACAB
//Hero mom who broke in should get a Presidental medal
 
extrafancy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
They shot a kid/teacher, didn't they?

I don't think that sweeps under the rug.
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: That police department needs to be liquidated


Or at the very least they should all be fired.
 
Lee in Texas
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

shoegaze99: If there was an unarmed black man on the other side of the door, they'd have been able to get in.

That's the secret to stopping school shootings. Put unarmed black men in every classroom. Police response will be lightning fast.


Or a dog. They love shooting dogs.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
EXCLUSIVE: Raw leaked footage of the Uvalde police finally breaching the classroom door

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Veloram
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Nobody can argue for defunding the police quite like the police can.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lee in Texas
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: We need to operation warp speed memory control devices.  Then punish these cops with a full lifetime sentence of reliving the shooting.  Over and over and over and over and over and over and over.  Transform their minds and personalities to nothing but that hour or two.  No respite.  Nothing but that time on loop.  Until they die.


Why? So they could die of boredom? We're talking about cops here, not human beings who have a shame, remorse, and a conscience.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: Of course they did, everyone is aware of how silly it would be for police to be deterred by a simple locked door.

A big crowbar will pop the latch right out of the frame instantly, I am almost certain this is covered in their training.


Crowbar.  Battering Ram.  Break the window with the butt of a gun and reach in to unlock it.

Even if the door was locked, you'll talking only a couple seconds to get in there if you really want to get in there.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

ongbok: They did not rush in because the guy had a gun that would have shredded them and they knew it.


The conversation between the cops outside the door are going to be something to hear once the bodycam footage comes out.

And it will, even if it takes a while.  It'll get out eventually.
 
Comic Book Guy [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Fast Moon: It's pretty apparent now that at least one of the kids was shot by those cops and then they spent the next hour trying to figure out how to cover it up or make an excuse for it, and everything since then has been delay tactics to prevent the obvious from coming to light.  Why else would they, completely unprompted, release a weirdly specific statement to insist that all of the children were shot by the shooter and not the cops, and then refuse to release their bodycam footage because it would be "embarrassing"?


The only thing that's apparent here with the facts that we have is that Uvalde PD are completely incompetent and that their officers are absolute cowards, as evidenced by the delay on releasing the bodycam footage and constantly changing stories.  Anything else is complete speculation which isn't helping anyone or anything, unless you've got some proof to back your claims up.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This article is all over the place.

Leaps from one thing to another, goes back, makes mention, then adds new... very confusing.

I'm left with the question that if the door was unlocked, then why did they have to try multiple keys?

I am not suggesting anything that remotely defends these useless cops, my focus is on the article.

I sure would like to know what really happened, see a diagram of the classroom, complete with set up... window size if applicable, etc...(detail specific to that day)
 
Bslim
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Unless is about shooting unarmed non-whites or dogs, American pigs are basically a gang of pants-shiatting cosplayers.
Own it, trashbag bootlickers.
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alebak
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Is the word gonna come out that they shot a kid by accident?

Because at this rate its looking like it.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
This tool. Would it happen to be called a "key"?
 
squidloe
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

edmo: Slowly and painfully, new facts trickle out.

Reads to me like a lot of that expensive security stuff they buy isn't worth the money.


It's all cosplay. Every single cop on that force, from the chief on down, is a spineless coward. They shouldn't be trusted checking receipts at Costco.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Initially I thought they didn't want to release the body cam footage because the cops probably shot a couple kids "by accident".

Now I have the sneaking suspicion that they don't want to release the body cam footage because of how graphically it shows the cops masturbating after shooting the kids.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I was wondering about this as soon as I saw the photo of their SWAT team:

nypost.comView Full Size


Nine people. In a town that size, I am guessing at least three would be on duty and if they all didn't have Halligan tools, at least one of them should have. And if the thing was in Eddie's trunk and he was home asleep after his shift, how long would it take to wake Eddie up and send an officer to his house to get the damn thing? I'm also guessing the Fire Department has at least one in every truck. 

BTW, GIS for "Halligan tool:"

static.grainger.comView Full Size
 
Rent Party
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: ongbok: They did not rush in because the guy had a gun that would have shredded them and they knew it.

The conversation between the cops outside the door are going to be something to hear once the bodycam footage comes out.

And it will, even if it takes a while.  It'll get out eventually.


It's gonna get accidentally lost, just like the audio.

The only result of this is going to be even more money for these shiatbags, because Americans (especially Texans) are dumb as fark.
 
Arachnophobe
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Alebak: Is the word gonna come out that they shot a kid by accident?

Because at this rate its looking like it.


It's not gonna be just *a* kid. It's going to be multiple kids and one or both of the teachers. I can feel it.
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

jso2897: Xai: ongbok: They did not rush in because the guy had a gun that would have shredded them and they knew it.

But according to the NRA they were protected against that gun by their own guns.

I mean it's not like the NRA would lie and that a gun can't possibly protect you against someone else with a gun, is it?

There are people who actually think that if someone points a gun at you and starts shooting, that having a gun in your pocket will somehow protect you.
Guns only protect the guy who starts shooting first.
That's why gun-fappers have to trumpet to the heavens the exceedingly rare "good guy with a gun" stories that occasionally accidentally happen.


Yeah. Guns don't protect shiat. They just (maybe) give you the option of responding to situations with extremely lethal violence. And they're kinda indiscriminate in real life scenarios.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Seppuku.
Just sayin'.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: This tool. Would it happen to be called a "key"?


Crowbar is quicker.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The worst thing that could have happened for the Uvalde police is if it immediately came out they shot and killed a kid. Had they revealed the fact immediately they would have faced massive public hatred and serious repercussions.

Except now they're going all-in on the cover up so people are now assuming the police must have done something worse.

In a sane state the municipal department would be under investigation and facing top-to-bottom scrutiny and potential takeover by the state police. In Texas we're probably looking at the former police chief -- Mr. "I didn't know I was in charge or needed a radio" -- and now current city councilman is probably on the short list for Lt. Gov. or head of the Texas Rangers (police force *and* baseball team)
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: ongbok: They did not rush in because the guy had a gun that would have shredded them and they knew it.

The conversation between the cops outside the door are going to be something to hear once the bodycam footage comes out.

And it will, even if it takes a while.  It'll get out eventually.


If it hasn't accidentally been deleted.
 
