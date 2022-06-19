 Skip to content
(Mother Jones)   State that refused more Covid vaccines is now high-risk for infection
themindiswatching
4 hours ago  
Kill it with fire. It's the only way to be sure.
 
Ivo Shandor
4 hours ago  
That's the "how screwed are the hospitals?" map. The "risk of infection" one looks like this.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MrBallou
3 hours ago  
Build a wall at the border and shoot anybody trying to go either way.

/Actually, every Floridian I've known personally was a pretty good person. I don't know where all these assholes are coming from.
 
omg bbq
36 minutes ago  
How can Florida be this shiatty.
 
Skeleton Man
33 minutes ago  

MrBallou: Build a wall at the border and shoot anybody trying to go either way.

/Actually, every Floridian I've known personally was a pretty good person. I don't know where all these assholes are coming from.


Everywhere else. The rest of us would appreciate it if you and the asshole at the start of the thread would quit joking about our genocide.

Thanks.
 
Valter
18 minutes ago  

omg bbq: How can Florida be this shiatty.


Florida. Well, it's Florida.
 
ProfessorTerguson
16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
srgrobe
14 minutes ago  
Oh no - you can still quadruple vax your infants in florida if ya want ya know?  State just not buying /providing
 
ProfessorTerguson
8 minutes ago  

srgrobe: Oh no - you can still quadruple vax your infants in florida if ya want ya know?  State just not buying /providing


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
5 minutes ago  

omg bbq: How can Florida be this shiatty.


don't blame me, I voted for the meth guy

/would again compared to the current clown
// hope the meth guy is dong better now anyway
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves
less than a minute ago  
If you were in the employ of a foreign entity and tasked with destroying Florida covertly, what would you do differently than DeSantis has already done?

Exacerbated a public health crisis, attacked the state's largest industry, driven an ideological wedge deep into the population, crippled schools to prevent future recovery -- he's been busy.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.