(TwinCities.com)   Maybe if you want to tell someone to EABOD, don't outsource to Shopify   (twincities.com) divider line
Bslim
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"The company that sent the packages refused to cooperate with St. Anthony police. Its website promises "Every order is 100% anonymous! We have never and will never give out any order info."

"However, an investigator learned the company uses a third-party shipper, Shopify, which did comply with a search warrant."
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
This reads like a plot to an MTV reality show.
 
keldaria
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I've never been so mad at someone that I've wanted to spend money to let them know, and if I was that mad, doing it anonymously seems to be missing the point.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
There are a lot of services that are anonymous until the police are called.

That said, I've never known a Superintendent who would not deserve a ton of cardboard dicks in the mail.

Still, it could have been worse. Imagine if someone had threatened her with something actually threatening.

/OW
//PAPERCUT
///the only thing that stops a bad guy with a cardboard dick is a good guy with a...
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Dave Kingman mailed a dead rat to a female sports reporter because he didn't like having her in the clubhouse.   Oddly, he came out of it in better shape than she did, and he was a grade-A asshole everywhere he went.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size

Just make sure to go for the Haribo-sugar free variety of gummi dicks if you really want to get the message across
 
Nirbo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

berylman: [images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com image 116x116]
Just make sure to go for the Haribo-sugar free variety of gummi dicks if you really want to get the message across


Shopify is almost certain to narc on you poisoning someone.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It looks like she ordered them from shipadick.com. You can see their selection and prices there. Might be a bit NSFW depending on how your work feels about cardboard dicks. Personally I think it's quite mild compared to some of the alternatives out there. Ideal for hen nights and mild rebukes alike.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: It looks like she ordered them from shipadick.com. You can see their selection and prices there. Might be a bit NSFW depending on how your work feels about cardboard dicks. Personally I think it's quite mild compared to some of the alternatives out there. Ideal for hen nights and mild rebukes alike.


Interesting. Say, what's your address?
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"The first package, containing a large cardboard penis, was delivered to Superintendent Renee Corneille's office on Feb. 8. A second package arriving March 2 held a bag of small cardboard penises and a vulgar note telling Corneille to "choke on" the contents."

Minnesota nice
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Nirbo: Gordon Bennett: It looks like she ordered them from shipadick.com. You can see their selection and prices there. Might be a bit NSFW depending on how your work feels about cardboard dicks. Personally I think it's quite mild compared to some of the alternatives out there. Ideal for hen nights and mild rebukes alike.

Interesting. Say, what's your address?


The Cockwell Inn,
Tillit
Herts.
 
