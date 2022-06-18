 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WOWT Omaha)   Not news: city raises price of parking meters. News: to $30. Fark: claiming it is to save people money   (wowt.com) divider line
40
    More: Murica, Parking, Parking meters, Pay and display, College World Series, parking spot, Park Omaha, time of year, Ken Smith of Park Omaha  
•       •       •

857 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Jun 2022 at 11:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



40 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Why shouldn't the city make money on a limited commodity during a big local event?
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So...are those meters actually owned by the city? Or have they been handed off to a private company that might not even be based in the same state, let alone country?

Glad the folks they interviewed are positively gushing about paying lots of money for something all of a sudden. Seems legit.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Same old gouge-the-tourist thing.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obligatory:

Donnie Brasco - Parking Meters
Youtube H-rgbPGNk7k
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you have a car load of people, it spreads the effective cost of easy parking over the group. It's like the logic behind flying private charter, once you have a group you need to move together it makes more sense than trying to be cheap.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Secret of Manajuana
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CSB: I had a buddy who lived within walking distance of Churchill Downs and for several years I would sit out front during the Kentucky Derby and charge people $20 to park in the driveway or grass. He didn't feel like sitting out there for hours so I kept all the profits and would just buy something to cook us both for dinner after it was over. Usually made a good $120 to $180 and would just read a book to pass the time til it was full up.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Squid_for_Brains: So...are those meters actually owned by the city? Or have they been handed off to a private company that might not even be based in the same state, let alone country?


An Aussie company bought the rights to parking meters in someplace like Chicago. They didn't understand that the US doesn't have real dollar coins and had expected the locals to feed the meters with non-existent $2 coins rather than quarters after they jacked up the rate. The city also stopped enforcing parking regs because it was't their money they were out.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think you better turn your ticket in and get your money back at the door.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: [pbs.twimg.com image 776x442]


That seems like something they would do in the Seattle area.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is america jack...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Get Rich or Try Dyin'
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cool hand Luke opening scene
Youtube FxWKSglO0fo
 
astelmaszek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Which was quite lovely as I enjoyed the Polish fest at Crescent Moon few miles west without any congestion. Kids got to eat some junk, I got to drink some beers, people paid to fight over spots to watch a baseball game. Great. Baseball? I simply do not understand.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Secret of Manajuana: CSB: I had a buddy who lived within walking distance of Churchill Downs and for several years I would sit out front during the Kentucky Derby and charge people $20 to park in the driveway or grass. He didn't feel like sitting out there for hours so I kept all the profits and would just buy something to cook us both for dinner after it was over. Usually made a good $120 to $180 and would just read a book to pass the time til it was full up.


Knew a guy, lived in palo alto
Yadayada
Did the same thing
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

astelmaszek: Which was quite lovely as I enjoyed the Polish fest at Crescent Moon few miles west without any congestion. Kids got to eat some junk, I got to drink some beers, people paid to fight over spots to watch a baseball game. Great. Baseball? I simply do not understand.


That sounds like fun.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aleister_greynight: Why shouldn't the city make money on a limited commodity during a big local event?


Because it's a shiatty thing to do.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dont go.
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: [pbs.twimg.com image 776x442]


Now what that sign SHOULD say is "Lane closed so we can impose a preposterously low speed limit and put average speed cameras up so we can catch you speeding and fine you so we can use the money to put up signs with squirrels on them with antlers"

THAT'S what that sign should say!
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gordon Bennett: aleister_greynight: Why shouldn't the city make money on a limited commodity during a big local event?

Because it's a shiatty thing to do.


Services cost money.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aleister_greynight: Gordon Bennett: aleister_greynight: Why shouldn't the city make money on a limited commodity during a big local event?

Because it's a shiatty thing to do.

Services cost money.


Then tax rich people to pay for them.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does it include insurance for when vagrants break in and steal all the stuff in your car or someone standing outside of your car so that doesn't happen?
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cars were a mistake. Designing cities around cars as the default was a bad idea.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sooo... in the city's experience most people run out the two hour meter and get ticketed $48.  So instead the city charges them $30 upfront, saving those people $18.  And so of course they immediately complain.  Ok then, fark you, enjoy your $48 ticket.

Parking is not a right.
 
Likwit
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

austerity101: aleister_greynight: Gordon Bennett: aleister_greynight: Why shouldn't the city make money on a limited commodity during a big local event?

Because it's a shiatty thing to do.

Services cost money.

Then tax rich people to pay for them.


Tax rich people to pay for on-street parking at a baseball game? K.

In case anyone was still wondering if you weren't just playing a character on Fark, I think you removed all doubt there.
 
Dave2042
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Can't they just use public transport?
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"I don't like it, I think it's wrong," said Dean Woods of Council Bluffs. "But what are we going to do about it?"

Take the farking bus
 
Likwit
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Dave2042: Can't they just use public transport?


That's the way to do it for sporting events. I used to love taking the light rail to Rockies or Broncos games when I lived in Denver. You can have a beer or three with no concern.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
we used to park on the wrong side of the freeway for ucla games at the la coleseum , a guy let us Park on his lawn for twenty bucks.  he'd watch out and see that nobodys car on his lawn got broken into. dad gave him an extra twenty when we were leaving for the security duty...
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Does it include insurance for when vagrants break in and steal all the stuff in your car or someone standing outside of your car so that doesn't happen?


Hey farkers I found a photo of maxandgrinch's car and all the valuables in it

overcomecompulsivehoarding.co.ukView Full Size
b
 
astelmaszek
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

austerity101: aleister_greynight: Gordon Bennett: aleister_greynight: Why shouldn't the city make money on a limited commodity during a big local event?

Because it's a shiatty thing to do.

Services cost money.

Then tax rich people to pay for them.


And how does taxing the rich work out on city level in Nebraska? Parking is a commodity. I walked a block today because of $2 vs $20. $18 literally means not a thing to me, long scheme or short scheme. $180 means nothing to me, $1800 means very little to me. $180,000 means possibly means few days of readjustments and rearranging. And yet I walked for $18 bucks. That means concessions pricing works.
 
TWX
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Priapetic: Sooo... in the city's experience most people run out the two hour meter and get ticketed $48.  So instead the city charges them $30 upfront, saving those people $18.  And so of course they immediately complain.  Ok then, fark you, enjoy your $48 ticket.

Parking is not a right.


Plus it sounds like the parking is for considerably longer duration, allowing someone to come well in advance of the game for festivities in the vicinity, then attend the game, then hit the festivities after the game, all without parking tickets, having to feed the meter again, or potentially having to move the car to a different space if the parking management app won't let the same car re-pay in the same space.

One could potentially argue that those downtown not for the game are inconvenienced, but that would require some confirmation that there's really any metered parking left in any quantity for those not attending the game.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
30 bucks for twelve hours of parking isn't really that crazy. I'm just offended they make you use a QR code and an unwanted app on your phone to do so
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Squid_for_Brains: So...are those meters actually owned by the city? Or have they been handed off to a private company that might not even be based in the same state, let alone country?

Glad the folks they interviewed are positively gushing about paying lots of money for something all of a sudden. Seems legit.


stop with the internet "where are my points for shiatting on a corporation today".

My city, and pretty much all around us, use E-meters through private companies. City sets the rate, meter company gets a flat fee or percentage cut out of it to maintain the backend and meters.

Any competent city government would do the same. It was an actual core component of when we implemented it and automatic disqualification if a company didn't agree to it.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

austerity101: aleister_greynight: Gordon Bennett: aleister_greynight: Why shouldn't the city make money on a limited commodity during a big local event?

Because it's a shiatty thing to do.

Services cost money.

Then tax rich people to pay for them.


Anything else you would like to tax people who have more than you for? Which i assume is everything, and everyone?
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Likwit: austerity101: aleister_greynight: Gordon Bennett: aleister_greynight: Why shouldn't the city make money on a limited commodity during a big local event?

Because it's a shiatty thing to do.

Services cost money.

Then tax rich people to pay for them.

Tax rich people to pay for on-street parking at a baseball game? K.

In case anyone was still wondering if you weren't just playing a character on Fark, I think you removed all doubt there.


Yeah, I'm sitting here wondering how that's going to work for a short-term event.

I might pay $30 for an all-day event, considering you'd likely pay it for a parking lot vs. street parking, so what's the big deal exactly?
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

astelmaszek: austerity101: aleister_greynight: Gordon Bennett: aleister_greynight: Why shouldn't the city make money on a limited commodity during a big local event?

Because it's a shiatty thing to do.

Services cost money.

Then tax rich people to pay for them.

And how does taxing the rich work out on city level in Nebraska?


The same way it works anywhere.

My point is that "The city simply has no choice but to charge $30 for parking" is a lie. There are numerous options, many if not most of which require the money to come from the lower economic classes.

Why the rest of you are still so content to shoulder the financial burden of maintaining a society is beyond me at this point. I don't understand why anyone would argue for the status quo.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
*do not require, rather.
 
astelmaszek
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

austerity101: astelmaszek: austerity101: aleister_greynight: Gordon Bennett: aleister_greynight: Why shouldn't the city make money on a limited commodity during a big local event?

Because it's a shiatty thing to do.

Services cost money.

Then tax rich people to pay for them.

And how does taxing the rich work out on city level in Nebraska?

The same way it works anywhere.

My point is that "The city simply has no choice but to charge $30 for parking" is a lie. There are numerous options, many if not most of which require the money to come from the lower economic classes.

Why the rest of you are still so content to shoulder the financial burden of maintaining a society is beyond me at this point. I don't understand why anyone would argue for the status quo.


Because having have lived in EU I fully understand that in the end the taxes end up being on middle class earners not the rich. As simple as that. Rich will easily pay up, but there really ain't that many of them. They are called one per centers for a reason. So it's then next 30% that pays. And once again I have zero problem with that. But as far as parking goes, make it $50 or $100 for the 154 closest spots. Poor should ride the bus to the game like they would in Europe and the wealthy should pay for parking through their nose while the ones of us in between should make choices.

In your utopia what happens being that parking is limited due to you know, things having shape.
 
astelmaszek
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

austerity101: astelmaszek: austerity101: aleister_greynight: Gordon Bennett: aleister_greynight: Why shouldn't the city make money on a limited commodity during a big local event?

Because it's a shiatty thing to do.

Services cost money.

Then tax rich people to pay for them.

And how does taxing the rich work out on city level in Nebraska?

The same way it works anywhere.

My point is that "The city simply has no choice but to charge $30 for parking" is a lie. There are numerous options, many if not most of which require the money to come from the lower economic classes.

Why the rest of you are still so content to shoulder the financial burden of maintaining a society is beyond me at this point. I don't understand why anyone would argue for the status quo.


Them spots should be a thousand a pop quite frankly.
 
TomDooley
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Seems about right.  Most parking for major events is $20 minimum.
 
Displayed 40 of 40 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.