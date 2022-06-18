 Skip to content
Mama always used to say, a U-Haul is like a box of chocolates. You might get a small army of fascists, or a filthy zoo
14
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Look that face.
More humanity in that glimpse, than I see in Ivanka.
In humane farks.
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
You offered a U-Hual, you didn't call it a What-Haul
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

kkinnison: You offered a U-Hual, you didn't call it a What-Haul


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The ramones dislike this.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Shart headline, subby.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
There's a difference?
 
frankb00th
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
F*cking asshole.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Adoption via aspca
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The rat was just there and got caught up in the sweep.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Dude, pox.
 
TorpedoOrca [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Oh. My. God. Can I pet him? Would he like his little ears skritched? Can I get him more melons? Which melons would he prefer?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Lethal weapon 2 on amc, just missed the jump a window.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: Oh. My. God. Can I pet him? Would he like his little ears skritched? Can I get him more melons? Which melons would he prefer?

[Fark user image image 425x425]


So precious...thank u.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Hes like sia...radical

Bullets dont stop these
 
