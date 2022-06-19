 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Fake offspring of John DeLorean passing off fake news about selling fake DeLoreans   (autos.yahoo.com) divider line
21
    More: Dumbass  
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He invented the Robin Reliant:

Rolling a Reliant Robin | Top Gear | BBC
Youtube QQh56geU0X8
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
""They (the Taliban) emailed me saying they want to invest in and mass produce my cars," Ty explained."

Mass produce them out of what, rocks and rusted T-72's?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Where did Obama get his?
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
There's supposed to be only one legit DeLorean dealer somewhere in Texas. They bought the trademark and all the bins full of assembly parts from Ireland in the Bankruptcy sale. In that way, when they build a DeLorean to order, they can legally claim that the car the new owner bought is a 2022 DeLorean, even though it was made from vintage (but never used) parts.
 
Sgt Otter
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

isamudyson: He invented the Robin Reliant:

[YouTube video: Rolling a Reliant Robin | Top Gear | BBC]


Not even kidding...I'm positive it's a rebadged Reliant Rialto..

Fark user imageView Full Size



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Sgt Otter: isamudyson: He invented the Robin Reliant:

[YouTube video: Rolling a Reliant Robin | Top Gear | BBC]

Not even kidding...I'm positive it's a rebadged Reliant Rialto..

[Fark user image image 425x697]


[Fark user image image 425x283]


Even the badging above the headlight on one side is the same.
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This is dumber than fake registration tags
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

s3.memeshappen.comView Full Size
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Although its kinda hard to blame his mindset, he sees politicians the world over pulling light wool over folks eyes and convincing them its night time
 
Dryad
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Sgt Otter: isamudyson: He invented the Robin Reliant:

[YouTube video: Rolling a Reliant Robin | Top Gear | BBC]

Not even kidding...I'm positive it's a rebadged Reliant Rialto..

[Fark user image 425x697]


[Fark user image 425x283]


Good eye. That is without a doubt a modded Reliant Rialto.
Doesn't look like much was done beyond hanging an Ebay gullwing door mod kit on it, rebadging, and shaving the beltline trim.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Are we sure he just wasn't talking with Lybians?
 
Iczer
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Look. I'm not gonna lie, I'd sell my unconcieved first child for an actual new and good DeLorean. It's one of those things I think most of us 80s kids have as a dream.

But that...? That is attempting to pass a farking wheelbarrow off as car. That is a cheap piece of trash you're desperately trying to pawn off into unsuspecting people by lightly remodeling a Reliant and slapping a stolen DeLorean badge on it. That... is about as much a DeLorean as my left bollock is.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
why not. remember the cadillac cimarron?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
3 wheeled cars? Seems less than ideal.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
He claims that movie companies, automakers, and the Taliban have all reached out to get their hands on the cars in question

.
If even a third of what this guy is saying is true, he's endured a lot.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The Delorean is a fake Bricklin.

Do your own research.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: [i.imgflip.com image 599x626]
[pbs.twimg.com image 367x367]
[s3.memeshappen.com image 600x412]


This is the effect I am trying for in my previous post.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: 3 wheeled cars? Seems less than ideal.


Watch the Top Gear video.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: remember the cadillac cimarron?


A Chevy Cavalier with leather seats and power windows standard.

One of the many pools of vomit that GM woke up in before they finally got their shiat together.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ less than a minute ago  
That's a lot of stupid in one story.
 
