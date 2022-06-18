 Skip to content
(CBC)   Suddenly jury selection   (cbc.ca) divider line
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
What's next, press gangs for the syrup works?
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user image
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This is why you shouldn't go to the mall.
 
McCaesar [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Walker: This is why you shouldn't go to the mall.


At least not a mall anywhere near a courthouse.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Nobody expects the Canadian jury selection
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Walker: This is why you shouldn't go to the mall.


Nah, I've never been selected but I can't imagine anything easier than getting out of jury duty.
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

gopher321: [Fark user image 740x484]

[Fark user image 100x135]


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
What a farked up way of doing things.
Was the accused a mall-goer and these are his peers?
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
the procedure that was invoked on Thursday is called Talesman, and it was imported to Canada from England

And it's enough to drive someone to drink.

"Bartender!"

4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size


"Got dammit.  Not again!"
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: gopher321: [Fark user image 740x484]

[Fark user image 100x135]

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 612x380]


I was gonna say that looks like the grim-dark DC version of Fred.
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I love this, if you have time to shop you have time to deliberate
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

bughunter: the procedure that was invoked on Thursday is called Talesman, and it was imported to Canada from England

And it's enough to drive someone to drink.

"Bartender!"

[4.bp.blogspot.com image 136x418]

"Got dammit.  Not again!"


Oh right, that is kinda similar to pub drives
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Edgar Allen Poe got taken down by a pub drive
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
They should have just roped off the food court, broke out a megaphone, and started in with, "Attention everybody..."
 
Robinfro
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

watching the trump puddle dry: I love this, if you have time to shop you have time to deliberate


Unless you're just in there for lunch because you work nearby. Or going in for a haircut. Or picking up a tux/dress rental for a wedding tomorrow. Or any number of reasons that don't involve just vapid window shopping.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

watching the trump puddle dry: I love this, if you have time to shop you have time to deliberate


Maybe your method of shopping differs from mine but trials can go on for months. You get paid shiat and while they're legally not allowed to fire you, you're still being replaced.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Calgary, take me away!
 
DrWhy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: What's next, press gangs for the syrup works?


You silly!  Syrup making doesn't require a press. It ain't olive oil!
 
DrWhy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Jesus McSordid: [media2.giphy.com image 480x270]


You ARE the brute squad.
 
semiotix
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Okay, I know it's inconvenient for the people selected this way. It feels arbitrary, it erodes confidence in the system, and it can lead to personal or financial difficulty for those targeted. I want to be very clear I don't take any of that lightly.

But in a civilized society, we have to be prepared to make those sacrifices, and they are not in vain. Because balanced against them is something incredibly important: how funny it is for everyone who DIDN'T get press-ganged coming out of a Bath and Body Works.
 
kevinatilusa
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Isn't one of the tenets of jury trials supposed to be that your jury pool is a representative random sample of the population?

This seems to violate that.
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

DrWhy: Calgary, take me away!


Ancient Chinese secret, huh?
 
