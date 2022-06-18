 Skip to content
(Big E Radio)   At 10:30 PM ET Noise Factor hits the air for another week and it's the birthday show so I'm picking the songs...like always. A little bit of everything I like including Windhand, Kvelertak, Wrong, DSRT, Machine Head, Bummer and more   (bigeradio.com) divider line
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Hey gang!

I am out of town next week and an encore episode will air.

To my crew on Fark.com, is there a particular show from the archives you want to hear? I was considering running the Nine Inch Nails special again, but maybe you don't want to hear it.

Any show, from the entire run, you pick it.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Considering the archives are about a month behind, do you want me to run a show from the previous 4?
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
'Standing' by...
 
Quick and Dirty
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image

Click to embiggen.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can't whip up 1.5 hours of Air Supply before hitting the road?
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Quick and Dirty: [Fark user image 17x160]

Click to embiggen.


HAHAHAHHAHAHA!!!!!

that is the greatest thing ever.


EVER!!!!
 
