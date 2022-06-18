 Skip to content
(ABC 30 Fresno)   Parents: Our daughter is missing. Stadium security: talk to your local police. Local police: talk to Dallas police, that's where it happened. Dallas police: crickets [warning: disturbing content]   (abc30.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
This just in: the police are idiots. They are not here to help you. They joined so they could be racist and abuse people. Turning to them for assistance is a waste of time. And never ever call them if a family member is having a mental health  crisis or else your family member will end up  murdered by them.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
This is why we in Dallas gave DPD more money. This exact reason.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Dallas PD: "Is your daughter a fetus?"

Dad: "No, she's fifteen"

DPD: "We don't care then"
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
They're in the grassy knoll.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fortenberry said he has not yet received a response from any of the parties to whom he sent the letter. But he said he hopes to hear back within the next month, so the situation can be settled without a lawsuit.

It won't be.
 
oldfool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The police do not work for the people, how many times do you have to be shown this?
 
A_Flying_Toaster [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So protocol is that 'all children are assumed to be runaways'; and merely files paperwork alleging such?

So what you're saying is kidnappings are just point blank not investigated in Texas? Which is likely to explain why there are so many problems with human trafficking there.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Defund the police"
"But what if you need the police and need to call them; what will happen then?"
"Absolutely nothing, exactly the same as now."
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Sim Tree: "Defund the police"
"But what if you need the police and need to call them; what will happen then?"
"Absolutely nothing, exactly the same as now."


Community action.
How many cops drive where you are?
It's not a deterrent to over fund a wanna be Gestapo.


One reason I  didn't become a cop was I didn't want to bust people for crimes I have done.
You?
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Officer Gallant (OKC PD) "You say this girl's being held for the sex trade? We're on it!"
Officer Goofus (All the Texas agencies) "Not my circus. Not my monkeys."

The stupidity starts with stadium security. The abduction happened inside their facility, it was their responsibility to start the process.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Cops are awesome!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jimjays
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I've got some understanding of the runaway issue. But have always been uneasy with the policies of 24 hours or something of a child missing before they admit it's a problem. And the assumption that a parent has no understanding of their child to declare, "No, this isn't like that." That the cop, a stranger, knows better based on policy or experience with strangers entirely unlike the child he's currently discussing.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Officer Gallant (OKC PD) "You say this girl's being held for the sex trade? We're on it!"
Officer Goofus (All the Texas agencies) "Not my circus. Not my monkeys."

The stupidity starts with stadium security. The abduction happened inside their facility, it was their responsibility to start the process.


Like all sports facilities, the local cops are also there working the games. As a backup to security or if something major happens, you know, like a kidnapping. But they're on OT, which is all they really care about.
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"Our intent is to put (these organizations) on notice that we're pursuing claims against them for their negligence and other causes of action," Fortenberry said.

Cops don't gotta do sh*t and you can't make 'em. Supreme Court out front should'a told ya
 
powhound
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I feel for the family. That she was found alive is a miracle by itself.
 
Smurfnazi420
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
ACAB
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Sim Tree: So protocol is that 'all children are assumed to be runaways'; and merely files paperwork alleging such?

So what you're saying is kidnappings are just point blank not investigated in Texas? Which is likely to explain why there are so many problems with human trafficking there.


I never understood that mindset. So what if they are runaways? They're still minors and need to be cared for. they're in no less danger than someone who was taken against their will.
 
Mogani
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
no mention of the fact the dad let his 15 year old leave to the bathroom by herself.it's sad and disgusting that there are people who take advantage of these situations but shouldn't the father have gone with the daughter to wait for her? all it takes is some opening and these F**kers take advantage of it. there is a lot of fault on the way it was handled with the system  and there is negligence all around. people tend to ask where are the parents in a lot of situations gone bad but here it's everyone else's responsibility and fault?
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I hope that family sues the shiat out of the stadium. So what if she was a runaway you should still look but hey I guess if she wasn't a rich white guy they don't have to do anything.
 
omnimancer28
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Mogani: no mention of the fact the dad let his 15 year old leave to the bathroom by herself.it's sad and disgusting that there are people who take advantage of these situations but shouldn't the father have gone with the daughter to wait for her? all it takes is some opening and these F**kers take advantage of it. there is a lot of fault on the way it was handled with the system  and there is negligence all around. people tend to ask where are the parents in a lot of situations gone bad but here it's everyone else's responsibility and fault?


I am pretty sure that 15 years is old enough to go to the bathroom unsupervised in any normal situation.
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
This story sucks in so many ways. Not only for what happened to this family but how it will add to the sex trafficking hysteria to pass more laws against sex workers and LGBTQ folks (because clearly they're the real pedos).

Legal and regulated sex work would make a huge difference. Instead we'll get more relaxed gun laws and for some reason, more useless police.
 
sleze
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
THIS.

That being said, the article said she "left with an older guy." That is so incredibly vague. Was she being dragged? Was she excitedly walking out with him? That video could greatly change what the cops' response should have been.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Officer Gallant (OKC PD) "You say this girl's being held for the sex trade? We're on it!"
Officer Goofus (All the Texas agencies) "Not my circus. Not my monkeys."

The stupidity starts with stadium security. The abduction happened inside their facility, it was their responsibility to start the process.


Ah, but if the report is filed in their jurisdiction, then when someone does a public records request, it shows how many kidnappings happen there.

If they talk the parents into filing it elsewhere, then not only do they bot have to deal with paperwork, but no kidnappings show up on their shift / area of responsibility.

/was told by the town chief of police to not bother to file a report for illegal dumping, as there's no way to catch anyone for it
//was town commissioner at the time
///also dug through the trash, found a name & order number from Home Depot, got another officer to file it, Abs he tracked down the person
////and it turns out state law requires all dumping incidents to be reported to the department of environmental resources
//probably should've filed small claims for my costs & time for disposing of it
 
Tokin42
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This story is now a month old. Her parents were doing interviews this week on ESPN. The kid had a history of running away and this time it bit her in the ass. She wasn't kidnapped, she left the game with someone voluntarily. The kid needs therapy and the parents need to get their shiat together.

On April 15, Oklahoma City police searched rooms in an Extended Stay America hotel on West Reno Avenue. They made three initial arrests but didn't find the girl. After an anonymous tip, police found her three days later, walking with another person 6 miles away from the hotel. How she got to Oklahoma City remains unclear.
 
Mogani
‘’ 1 minute ago  

omnimancer28: Mogani: no mention of the fact the dad let his 15 year old leave to the bathroom by herself.it's sad and disgusting that there are people who take advantage of these situations but shouldn't the father have gone with the daughter to wait for her? all it takes is some opening and these F**kers take advantage of it. there is a lot of fault on the way it was handled with the system  and there is negligence all around. people tend to ask where are the parents in a lot of situations gone bad but here it's everyone else's responsibility and fault?

I am pretty sure that 15 years is old enough to go to the bathroom unsupervised in any normal situation.


true. but in crowded environments like this it is the opportunity that these creeps look for.  and as someone just stated above "left with an older guy" is pretty vague on how he left with her.
 
