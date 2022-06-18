 Skip to content
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God: Yo, I heard you like electricity, so I'm gonna put some electricity in your electricity.

*ZAP!*

God: Oops, my B.
 
darwinpolice [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thrag
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh fark! The dinosaurs are going to get out now!
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
At that very moment Farmer Brown was .....
 
mrparks
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I was working out on a farm and they had this little solar powered thing. I touched in early in the morning and it gave me an OK tingle, but not enough to get me.

It got me pretty good later. Turns out, solar-powered+hours of sunlight=volts.

Who knew!
 
phishrace [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Every day is the fourth of July for mother nature. She puts on the best shows.

5 stars. Would watch again.
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Looks like all of the fence wire vaporized. Quite a lot of smoke/steam where the fence used to be.
 
Iczer
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
You let the smoke out of it! Now it won't work!
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"Carl Perkins ~ Dixie Fried" - 1956
Youtube eezZRq_0C0Y
 
Russ1642
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
CSB time. My uncle was raising a couple pigs and had an electric fence to keep them contained. He was showing us all when one of the pigs came up and starting chewing on the fence wire. He ran to make sure that the fence was actually turned on and it was. Then he noticed that he had run over the extension cord with the lawnmower earlier in the day. So he unplugs it, pulls out his pocket knife, and gets to work on splicing the cord. A minute later he plugs it in and that pig, who was still munching on the cable, squealed and jumped back about ten feet. Funniest shiat I've ever seen. My little cousin thought the animals were so cute she asked my uncle what he was going to do when they got bigger. He bluntly told her, "Well, they're going to go to the butchers and come back in boxes."
 
Dodo David
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
What an amazing incident. It destroyed the gate and changed the incident recorder's underwear into brown color.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I didn't see any lightening. The fence remained the same color.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

iToad: Looks like all of the fence wire vaporized. Quite a lot of smoke/steam where the fence used to be.


Joule's law strikes again.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Lightning:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Lightening:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jedbone
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Those freeze frames posted in the twit replies are one of those things that look too fake to be real, but dayumn. I also love how the thunderclap shocks the videographer.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
where was Jesus when the lights went out?
down in the cellar, eating sauerkraut
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Iczer: You let the smoke out of it! Now it won't work!


You'll need a lot of bottles for that.

mtfca.comView Full Size
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HairBolus
‘’ less than a minute ago  
https://www.tiktok.com/@emilyrhead7/video/7109500038874697003
emilyrhead7 Emily Reagen Head· 3d ago
When lightning strikes the horse electrical fence

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pGF7mX6b-4s
Lightning Strikes Electric Fence || ViralHog
323,950 views Jun 16, 2022 Occurred on June 14, 2022 / Aiken, South Carolina, USA "Thunderstorm on a horse farm in Aiken, South Carolina. Lightning hit the electric fence wire that runs along the wooden three-board fencing. All animals and humans are fine - no horses in the field at the time of the storm."
 
