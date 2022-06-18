 Skip to content
(CNN)   If your kids aren't supposed to get high, why are they called booster seats?   (cnn.com) divider line
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
methamphetamine hidden in child booster seats

So I don't approve, but I understand.  Adderall (for ADHD) is basically a faster-metabolized/shorter-acting meth.

My best friend (an MD) and I came up with a staging system for kids at restaurants:

* Stage 1: Child is seated and fussy but otherwise unobtrusive. Treatable with OTC food.
* Stage 2: Child has left seat but continues to hover around table. Squeals may be audible, OTC food quickly finds way to floor. Treatable with 1 tablet (ipad).
* Stage 3: Child has become metastatic, leaving their assigned table, and has intruded upon the tables of others. Squealing and interactions with other patrons becomes annoying and unignorable, evoking anger and frustration from staff and fellow patrons.  May be unresponsive to tablets.
* Stage 4: Deteriorating condition. Excision of child imminent. Tantrum and/or wailing inevitable. Child inconsolable. Tablets useless. Multiple family-member failure. Prognosis for continued presence in restaurant grim.
 
mrparks
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I remember those.

Worse three years of my life.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Breaking Bad: The Terrible Two
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
img.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KCinPA
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
$60,000 worth? So great they've stopped all drugs from coming across the border.

Ragin' Asian
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
David After Dentist
Youtube txqiwrbYGrs
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Sadly no, real life is coming for you sooner than we'd hoped. Enjoy your active shooter drills.
 
KCinPA
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Hilarious every time!
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

You forgot Stage 5:  Larval hell-beast bursts out of the chest of screaming remains of restaurant, proceeds to deploy pukular weapons to destroy the entire area
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

You forgot Stage 5:  Larval hell-beast bursts out of the chest of screaming remains of restaurant, proceeds to deploy pukular weapons to destroy the entire area


You forgot stage 6
Savingnewt
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The inspection revealed that the driver -- a United States citizen -- was in possession of 26.9 pounds of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $60,000, authorities said.
The driver and the narcotics were turned over to the Inland Crackdown Allied Taskforce, a multiagency group hosted by the California Department of Justice, for prosecution and the vehicle was seized by Border Patrol, the release said.
The four children and their mother were released.

So...mission half accomplished?
 
