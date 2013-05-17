 Skip to content
Dun dun dun, another bridge bites the truck
ClintonTyree [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Left turn hits after a red light just don't have that je ne sais SLAM that straight on can-opener crunches do.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
New Rising Sun
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Honestly, they need to just paint the whole lane on the ground with enormous warning stripes and "LOW BRIDGE" in huge letters and maybe also hang some of these from the light cantilever:

so your truck whacks into that before hitting the beam.

It'll look obnoxious, but maybe it'll register with people who aren't looking up at the signs.  Since this guy didn't get stuck, it wasn't as bad; but the other people that hit it hard enough to get stuck must suck up resources in the form of police response, city engineers checking the safety girder, road cleanup, and traffic delays.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
ClintonTyree [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Are you trying to make Fark less fun??

Because this is how you make Fark less fun.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Mrs professor amd I laughs our asses.
Everytime, everytime.
Hello?

Just always a laugh
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Are you trying to make Fark less fun??

Because this is how you make Fark less fun.


groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Well not as bad as the usual victims
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Subby, the bridge looks to be fine.

The rental truck on the other hand...
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
kevinatilusa
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I actually feel for the driver this time.  The left turn meant they missed out on the usual flashing warnings, and the rental truck meant they probably weren't used to driving something of that size.  After the crash, they stopped reasonably quickly instead of trying to force their way through, and because of that were at least able to back up and avoid blocking the road.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The problem has always been it's not even lower. Drop the visible height to 8 feet.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
i.dailymail.co.uk
 
