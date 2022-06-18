 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   When you're being kidnapped driving erratic in front of a police cruiser is the correct thing to do   (msn.com) divider line
15
    More: Florida, MSN  
•       •       •

391 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Jun 2022 at 7:41 PM (26 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why let the kidnapped guy drive? Seems pretty dumb. Clearly was dumb.

Oh well, enjoy your next decade or two, dumbfux.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"His words were, 'Dude, you're so clutch. You saved me. I intentionally drove sketchy so you would stop me,'" White said.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JTtheCajun
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Speeding, dark window tint, swerving in traffic...and they weren't going to write them a ticket initially? The actual fark?
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Dude was brave, and extremely lucky.
He could have had 2 or 3 people shooting at him.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
JTtheCajun:

Sounds white with no record or tickets
 
camaroash
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The last names of the kidnappers look like random letters.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Why let the kidnapped guy drive? Seems pretty dumb. Clearly was dumb.

Oh well, enjoy your next decade or two, dumbfux.


Maybe the car was a manual or someone has finally put biometric data into a car's starter.
 
Salmon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Dude, you're so clutch.
 
Third rate whore in Toronto
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
He was lucky!
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That's some fine caption work there, Lou.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
kubrick.htvapps.comView Full Size
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
So 3 kidnappers and the kidnapped are all out of the car and by the police cruiser.
Cop says they're free to go so all of the kidnappers return to the car; the kidnapped dude stays behind with the cops for a moment.
Cop tells him again that he's free to go so he starts back towards the car, making a gun gesture behind his back.

WTF didn't he just say something to the cop when he was standing there alone with them?
Run behind the cop car yelling, "They kidnapped me and they have a gun!"
The kidnapped person sounds like an idiot.
 
alienated
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: So 3 kidnappers and the kidnapped are all out of the car and by the police cruiser.
Cop says they're free to go so all of the kidnappers return to the car; the kidnapped dude stays behind with the cops for a moment.
Cop tells him again that he's free to go so he starts back towards the car, making a gun gesture behind his back.

WTF didn't he just say something to the cop when he was standing there alone with them?
Run behind the cop car yelling, "They kidnapped me and they have a gun!"
The kidnapped person sounds like an idiot.


If they were back in the car they could have just started blasting. I'd say the victim made the right call.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: So 3 kidnappers and the kidnapped are all out of the car and by the police cruiser.
Cop says they're free to go so all of the kidnappers return to the car; the kidnapped dude stays behind with the cops for a moment.
Cop tells him again that he's free to go so he starts back towards the car, making a gun gesture behind his back.

WTF didn't he just say something to the cop when he was standing there alone with them?
Run behind the cop car yelling, "They kidnapped me and they have a gun!"
The kidnapped person sounds like an idiot.


Good, they reacted.
Your cops.
You really care about who the victim was?
Do you?
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I've never been kidnapped but I know the way I pay.
I pay your salary.
Sure do...and NASA and bridges.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.