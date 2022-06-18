 Skip to content
(NPR)   Shields Down
25
•       •       •

25 Comments     (+0 »)
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I always enjoyed his commentary.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
 I always liked Shields. He was a product of a different time, but in this day and age I have nothing but respect for the man.
 
FrostbiteFallsMN [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This was my attempt to capture one of the finest and beloved men I've ever known. We will miss him. https://t.co/Pi0qCMA5Bd
- David Brooks (@nytdavidbrooks) June 18, 2022



From David Brooks whom I enjoyed watching on PBS News Hour with Mark Shields.  While both were on opposite sides politically they did have mutual respect.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I admire enormously the candidate able to face defeat with humor and grace. Nobody ever conceded defeat better than Dick Tuck who, upon losing a California state senate primary, said simply, 'The people have spoken ... the bastards.' "

That's beautiful.  He was a good one.
 
strutin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus, I thought Kirk or Picard had died.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are we just going to walk right by us, Fark?!?!?

Nobody ever conceded defeat better than Dick Tuck who, upon losing a California state senate primary, said simply, 'The people have spoken ... the bastards.' "
 
Royce P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Phew, I was worried about Brooke for a moment.
 
TheFoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


RIP Delino DeShields
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn. He was an old school pundit. Tried to intelligently debate rather than spew bile.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure that they can find an equally qualified blogger journalist with a GED extensive education and the literacy level of a five year old excellent writing skills, along with a short sighted political agenda that they weave into everything the wisdom of decades of experience in the field.  After all, that's the new standard for journalism there's lots of wannabes qualified candidates out there.
 
Galileo's Daughter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If Shields is down, is anyone checking on Yarnell?
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn.amomama.comView Full Size
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 1 hour ago  

He was a bugoisee fark, an ancient thought.
Sucked Novak's cock
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Yes it is.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Yarnell has been doing pantomime for the crowds in Heaven since 2010
 
Bslim
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


RIP
 
hammettman
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I used to always watch the Friday night Newshour with Shields and Brooks, or Gigot and I think even Lowry (Starbursts) was a fill-in antagonist.  I stopped watching years ago, at least 6 or 7.  Haven't seen him for awhile and frankly, would be hard to imagine him trying to comment or take-in today's Trump (end of democracy) climate.

A different time and era.  RIP
 
X-Geek
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maudibjr
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

I knew Dick Truck and you sir are no Dick Truck
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
