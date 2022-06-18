 Skip to content
57
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Do you want ANTS?
Because that's how you get ants!
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

dionysusaur: Do you want ANTS?
Because that's how you get ants!


If you think you're lawn doesn't already have ants, I have some amazingly bad news for you...
 
teto85 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No lawn.  Drought resistant native plants.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
1 lb per 10 sqft? Sugaring my lawn would bankrupt me.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
King of Monkeys
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was this article written by a bag of sugar?
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think TFG wrote this article.  Next article: when to bleach your lawn.

Or, it could be the writer is trying to show how stupid is the average reader.

I could add some more witty comment, but I just realized I have to go out and chocolate my lawn.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think I'll stick to nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium in conveniently pre-packaged bags.
 
zgrizz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is certified idiot advice. This will do harm to your grass that will take years to fix.

Got thatched grass? Dethatch it. If sugar did the job landscapers wouldn't spend money on big machines to do the job right.

Grass needs Nitrogen, Potassium and Phosphorus as well is other micro-nutrients. The LAST thing it needs is a Brulee topping.

But hey, it's your lawn. Do what you want - then when it's whacked out give your money to people who understand plant science to fix it.
 
hobnail
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dionysusaur: Do you want ANTS?
Because that's how you get ants!


Or bees...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
but how often should you mayo your lawn.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This article was written by a colony of ants at a keyboards, wasn't it?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some lawns don't have much of a sweet tooth and prefer savoury meals instead.  I suggest mixing some good old table salt in with your fertilizer at every feeding.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I keep a stable of diabetic dogs to piss on my lawn.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phalamir: dionysusaur: Do you want ANTS?
Because that's how you get ants!

If you think you're lawn doesn't already have ants, I have some amazingly bad news for you...


th.bing.comView Full Size


FAR ANTS.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I never sugared my lawn, but I did glaze my girlfriend's bush.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is quite possibly the stupidest lIfEhAcK I have ever seen and that's saying something. Do not put sugar on your lawn. This is stupid.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is no farking way that I would ever do this.
1 part sugar to 4 parts water for the hummingbird feeder, sure, but not this idiocy.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


APPROVES!
 
MrPoopyPants
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lawns are farking stupid, native plants all the way.

/Seedbomb the suburbs
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kpaxoid: I think TFG wrote this article.  Next article: when to bleach your lawn.

Or, it could be the writer is trying to show how stupid is the average reader.

I could add some more witty comment, but I just realized I have to go out and chocolate my lawn.


DEF LEPPARD - "Pour Some Sugar On Me" (Official Music Video)
Youtube 0UIB9Y4OFPs
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: I never sugared my lawn, but I did glaze my girlfriend's bush.


Because HOA demanded?
 
alienated
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I have used molasses to help grow bigger buds and used Borax powder to control the ants
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks Lifequacker, but I think we'll take a pass on this one. We're a Splenda household around here.
 
Vespers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
JFC, people are stupid.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ladytron - Sugar [Official Music Video]
Youtube xLvQJILre6U
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_2B-6Ny9AC0
 
Excelsior
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tintar: but how often should you mayo your lawn.


Once a year, on weasel stomping day.

/weird al is the best al.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hobnail: dionysusaur: Do you want ANTS?
Because that's how you get ants!

Or bees...
[Fark user image 425x318]


im2.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: 1 lb per 10 sqft? Sugaring my lawn would bankrupt me.


Fark user imageView Full Size


"Good morning, Helen."

"Could I trouble you for two thousand pounds of sugar?"
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tintar: but how often should you mayo your lawn.


This is somehow a real thing.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OptimisticCynicism [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

zgrizz: This is certified idiot advice. This will do harm to your grass that will take years to fix.

Got thatched grass? Dethatch it. If sugar did the job landscapers wouldn't spend money on big machines to do the job right.

Grass needs Nitrogen, Potassium and Phosphorus as well is other micro-nutrients. The LAST thing it needs is a Brulee topping.

But hey, it's your lawn. Do what you want - then when it's whacked out give your money to people who understand plant science to fix it.


I do NOT advocate spreading sugar on your lawn, but this actually has science to back it up.

Sugar jumpstarts microbiology which then can break down things like thatch and other plant debris(like in a compost bin).

Instead of using solid sugar, agriculture has traditionally used stuff like horticulture molasses to fill the role.

Oh and landscapers often don't know what they are doing and essentially bruteforce stuff instead of learning how systems work.

Dethatching is rarely needed with most types of grass. It breaks down naturally over time and doesn't inhibit growth.
 
janzee
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The Sugar Lobby is strong.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'm only in this thread to see what comes first. Either a guy who sugars his lawn and says you're all wrong, or a guy who sugars his lawn and insists the Russian invasion of Ukraine is justified.

/aaaaaaand, derailed.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Would you like us to assign someone to sugar your lawn?
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
If you think this is a good idea, on the slim chance that it changes your lawn for the better, then I can't help you anymore. If I can't change your mind, maybe a fortune teller would help. You'll be feeling better than the Hoover Dam, and not so helpless. Your lawn is a gift, and it could be your favorite thing.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
♫ We're throwing sugar down, down right on the ground ♫
♫ And sugar, we're going down swinging ♫

/ A loaded cat carcass
// Park it then pull it
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

zgrizz: This is certified idiot advice. This will do harm to your grass that will take years to fix.


Indeed it is. And one might logically conclude that there are reasons why you've never heard of this and no one does it. I really don't know if it will hurt, but I know it won't do any good.
 
HairBolus
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

King of Monkeys: Was this article written by a bag of sugar?


Come on. Dr. Elizabeth Yuko doesn't completely look like a sack of sugar.
http://elizabethyuko.com/about
Fark user imageView Full Size


If you churn out articles just by including stuff you find on the internet you really don't have to understand what you are writing.
> If you've noticed a layer of dead grass, leaves, and other materials-better known as "thatch"-form on your lawn, sugar can be used to help break it down. This allows new grass to grow, and can make your lawn look greener, and less patchy.
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Rage Against the Thorazine: tintar: but how often should you mayo your lawn.

This is somehow a real thing.

[Fark user image 453x981]


Crom forgive me if that ever somehow makes it into foodtab...
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
How weird do you have to be about your lawn to try putting sugar on it?

If it's tall, mow it.  If it's brown, wear shoes to walk on it.  (Don't waste water) If it's not there, spread native wildflower seeds.

There are so many things that are a better use of time.  Like complaining about people's lawn fetish on Fark.
 
Petroleum Oligarch
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
SUGAR

it's what plants crave
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

tintar: Rage Against the Thorazine: tintar: but how often should you mayo your lawn.

This is somehow a real thing.

[Fark user image 453x981]

Crom forgive me if that ever somehow makes it into foodtab...


Do the Claire mayo articles still make it on every couple days?
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

MythDragon: I never sugared my lawn, but I did glaze my girlfriend's bush.


I glazed her face.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

HairBolus: King of Monkeys: Was this article written by a bag of sugar?

Come on. Dr. Elizabeth Yuko doesn't completely look like a sack of sugar.
http://elizabethyuko.com/about
[Fark user image 231x313]


Fark user imageView Full Size

Ahhh. "Problem glasses." It all makes sense now.

"What kind of frames are you looking for, ma'am?"
"I want the kind that let everybody know I'm offended by everything."
"Say no more!"
 
maxheck
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Actually, you can get rid of ants with sugar... So long as it's poisoned with laundry borax.

Had an infestation of tiny little pissants in my kitchen recently, and went through a few boxes of commercial available ant baits. Ants would go away for two days and be right back.

Did a little research, found this recipe:

½ cup sugar

1-1/2 Tbsp borax powder (booster, not detergent) found in the laundry aisle at the grocery bottom shelf, since no one uses borax any more.

1-1/2 cups hot water

Dip cotton balls or (or I used) strips of paper towel in the solution, and lay them out where the ants will notice it. Foraging ants will smell the sugar and carry it back to the colony where it will poison their food store and kill the colony in a few days.

Borax is cheap as heck and safe for humans and pets, but evidently slow death to ants.

I spent a month or more fighting those little chingaderos with commercial ant baits to no avail, but I haven't seen an ant for over a week after doing the borax thing.

Reference:

https://www.mashupmom.com/yes-borax-got-rid-of-the-ants/


Throwing sugar on your lawn is insane. A G/F once threw half a frosted cake out on the lawn, and we had an impressive anthill a few days later.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Have the military forcibly move people that sugar lawns into the pods.  Make them eat the bugs.

People who sugar lawns are likely not useful to the collective.  Give them a final chance to grind resources in the pods.
 
King of Monkeys
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hegelsghost
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Depending on where you live and average rainfall... you probably should not even have a farking lawn. This is a pet peeve of mine--We have a water shortage in the west, and yet people have  Connecticut style lawns. I mean what the fark!!!! you spend money (bad) you contribute to ruining the environment (bad), you keep water from other more significant uses (bad0 I mean what the fark. Do desert landscaping or just leave it as it is....
 
What in The
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9KxdfojRh3
 
