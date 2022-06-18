 Skip to content
(CNN)   "The President, while riding his bicycle on vacation, came to a sudden arboreal stop"   (cnn.com) divider line
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Welcome to the next 72-hours of right-wing news.
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
c.tenor.com
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"I got my foot caught" on the toe cage, Biden told reporters traveling with him later. "I'm good."

See? This is why you clip into pedals instead of using toe cages.

I mean, yeah, you'll fall over in those, too. Especially at first when you don't know what you're doing. But at least they're not adding a clunky obstruction at the front of each pedal.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sometimes I'm glad that I'm not famous enough that it makes national news when I stumble while exercising.

/ The converse is that nobody would notice if I was painfully reduced to slurry over the course of several hours by vengeful gnomes with cheese graters
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

scottydoesntknow: Welcome to the next 72-hours of right-wing news.


That's a low estimate. Also I expect precisely zero of those hours to mention George W Bush.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

scottydoesntknow: Welcome to the next 72-hours of right-wing news.


I think we can all agree that there's zero chance of Trump ever falling off a bicycle.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
IMPEACH!!!

/What? You know it's coming.
//Glad he's OK
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a resident of Delaware, and as a guy who rides a bike here, I kinda wish he'd use the power of his political connections to get us some better bicycle infrastructure. We have "bike lanes" that are inches away from high speed traffic, and which can suddenly turn into turning lanes for that same traffic. So it's not really a good idea to take a bike anywhere near them unless you're tired of living.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dang I really hate getting my foot caught in one of those. On the other hand, congrats on the 45th wedding anniversary!
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we get the President some nice flats and sticky five ten shoes? Toe cages ffs?
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In an alternate universe:

"President-for-life Trump fell out of his golf cart today while moving from the Oval Office to the nearest gold toilet.  Trump reassured the public he was "tremendous, just tremendous" and that he fell out of the cart because allegedly a Democrat agent left a full bucket of KFC on the floor just out of arms reach.  Stocks reacted with a 600% increase until the news of the Presidents good health was reported, prompting a sharp correction.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He should just exercise by riding around in a golf cart like a real president.
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: "I got my foot caught" on the toe cage, Biden told reporters traveling with him later. "I'm good."

See? This is why you clip into pedals instead of using toe cages.

I mean, yeah, you'll fall over in those, too. Especially at first when you don't know what you're doing. But at least they're not adding a clunky obstruction at the front of each pedal.


Fark user image
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He fell faster than his ratings.
 
Flowery Twats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like my toe cages.

I'm old.
It's what I'm used to
Doesn't require special shoes.
 
wxboy
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Rapid unscheduled dismounting.
 
Obscene_CNN
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Maybe his tires had a problem with inflation?
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
bikexprt.com


Yeah but can he crash a Segway.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: Welcome to the next 72-hours of right-wing news.


72-hours...? Buddy... They're STILL tittering over "Let's go BRANDON!"

A part of conservative humor is being unable to understand when a joke is dead, apparently. Like, let's admit it: Joe Biden running into a tree is funny. But like, it won't be funny two weeks from now when some guy on Twitter is still like "I can't believe we elected a man that runs into trees!"
 
lennavan
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Did his foot get stuck, OR DOES HE HAVE DEMENTIA-Y ALZHEIMERS?!?!

I'm just asking questions.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
At least he can physically ride a bike.

Am I right or am I right?

/got nothing
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
that does it. i'm registering as a republican
 
Valter
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: Welcome to the next 72-hours of right-wing news.


Good lord, shall it be so long?
 
zobear
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: "I got my foot caught" on the toe cage, Biden told reporters traveling with him later. "I'm good."

See? This is why you clip into pedals instead of using toe cages.

I mean, yeah, you'll fall over in those, too. Especially at first when you don't know what you're doing. But at least they're not adding a clunky obstruction at the front of each pedal.


He's near the beach in Delaware. It's flat, and he might be topping out at 10 mph.

Get the man a good set of flat pedals and decent shoes. Cages are dangerous.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Then he nearly died choking on a pretzel, right?
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

robertus: [c.tenor.com image 498x370] [View Full Size image _x_]


Old school:

c.tenor.com
 
Avigdore
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
When life imitates polling.
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Russ1642
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Didn't even need to turn the lights on let alone turn them off. Subby nailed it in the headline.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
At least he didn't get Dijon mustard on a burger.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Joe Biden is dangerously unbalanced.
 
Vacation Bible School
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Fart_Machine: [bikexprt.com image 410x344]

Yeah but can he crash a Segway.


Is W running from the scene of an accident?
 
Wrongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
He really needs to resign, it just shows how weak 'Murica is. Yes, I saw that comment when I first read about his fall on Twitter. JFC - he is riding a bike, he suffered a fall and has bounced back. Those two things are not the sign of a weak man at 79 years old.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: "I got my foot caught" on the toe cage, Biden told reporters traveling with him later. "I'm good."

See? This is why you clip into pedals instead of using toe cages.

I mean, yeah, you'll fall over in those, too. Especially at first when you don't know what you're doing. But at least they're not adding a clunky obstruction at the front of each pedal.


Toe cages are for suckers. Shimano clips are where it's at.
 
Soup4Bonnie
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
antifa
 
Hills-Sachs_Legion
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Crashed while riding a bike? Laughable compared to the pinnacle of health and manhood that was TFG.

Fark user image


/Probably couldn't be hauled onto a bike without dying.
 
Avigdore
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

robertus: [c.tenor.com image 498x370] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user image
 
twistedsteel5252
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
And just like that...

/bring back Samantha
// I got nothing else
///'s
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Obvious sabotage by Big Auto.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Soup4Bonnie
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Not surprising since he campaigned against Stand Your Ground legislation.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: scottydoesntknow: Welcome to the next 72-hours of right-wing news.

72-hours...? Buddy... They're STILL tittering over "Let's go BRANDON!"

A part of conservative humor is being unable to understand when a joke is dead, apparently. Like, let's admit it: Joe Biden running into a tree is funny. But like, it won't be funny two weeks from now when some guy on Twitter is still like "I can't believe we elected a man that runs into trees!"


The whole thing was astroturfed, anyway (I'll admit this mostly my own personal speculation). I saw multiple people with let's go Brandon crap 2 days later, when the vast majority of people had no clue what it was about. Way too fast for it not to have spun up grass roots.
 
Obscene_CNN
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
twistedsteel5252
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Crashed just like peloton stock
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
wtf i didn't know non-stationary bikes still had toe cages... that's like... 1970s bicycles.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: scottydoesntknow: Welcome to the next 72-hours of right-wing news.

72-hours...? Buddy... They're STILL tittering over "Let's go BRANDON!"

A part of conservative humor is being unable to understand when a joke is dead, apparently. Like, let's admit it: Joe Biden running into a tree is funny. But like, it won't be funny two weeks from now when some guy on Twitter is still like "I can't believe we elected a man that runs into trees!"


Fark user image
 
Duck_of_Doom [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
This is a Soros conspiracy with the Jewish Space Laser Corporation, the president of CRT, and the Gay Agenda Bruncher League to have Biden step down for "health reasons" in February 2023, therefore making Kamala Harris the first woman president. She can then be elected president for 2 terms, and be the second longest serving president. Wake up sheeple!!!
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
