 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Sea Captain)   This is the biggest cruise ship ever that never sailed a single voyage   (thepointsguy.com) divider line
53
    More: Fail, Cruise ship, Ship, unnamed cruise vessel, bankrupt MV Werften shipyard, Cruise line, credit card offers, sister ship, cruise line  
•       •       •

1920 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Jun 2022 at 2:06 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



53 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Talk about a waste of time building it and money.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Both of the vessels were specifically designed for Asian travelers.

I wonder what that entailed.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hong Kong is taking to the seas. They knock down skyscrapers before they are finished building them because somebody has a better scam.

/ Now that we can build skyscrapers on the water, literally, we should move all our mass housing there.

We could call them "prison hulks".
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

edmo: Both of the vessels were specifically designed for Asian travelers.

I wonder what that entailed.


Travel pods the size of large luggage/baggage.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The balconies on these ships are smaller than low-rent housing balconies and there are no decks or promenades except for the super-rich passengers.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Both of the vessels were specifically designed for Asian travelers.

I wonder what that entailed.


Doorways the same size as cruise ships built for Americans and English types in the 60s and 70s
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Both of the vessels were specifically designed for Asian travelers.

I wonder what that entailed.


Very small cabins..Pick the food for your meal from the live market on the Lido Deck..
Cruise directors are actually Kommisars that watch your every move..Laundry lines and clothes
racks on the deck..Lots of bright signage..Children peeing and pooping at will at any location.
Lining up for things is forbidden,whomever can push/shove to the goal is the person that gets served..
 
Speaker2Animals [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sailing on one of those giant cruise ships would be my idea of hell. I'd like to do one of those river cruises I see advertised, with 100-200 passengers on those longboats, but those behemoths? Not a chance.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: edmo: Both of the vessels were specifically designed for Asian travelers.

I wonder what that entailed.

Very small cabins..Pick the food for your meal from the live market on the Lido Deck..
Cruise directors are actually Kommisars that watch your every move..Laundry lines and clothes
racks on the deck..Lots of bright signage..Children peeing and pooping at will at any location.
Lining up for things is forbidden,whomever can push/shove to the goal is the person that gets served..


So literally no different than any other regular cruise ship...
 
munko
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it's hard to fathom 9000 people wanting to get on the same boat.  willingly.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
.

edmo: Both of the vessels were specifically designed for Asian travelers.

I wonder what that entailed.


"YOU TAKE YOU EAT!"
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

munko: it's hard to fathom 9000 people wanting to get on the same boat.  willingly.


buoy, nautical puns make me salty
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Both of the vessels were specifically designed for Asian travelers.

I wonder what that entailed.


Nothing but shrimp dishes at the buffet
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lifewellcruised.comView Full Size
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It doesn't even look nice. What purpose did it serve other than none?
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A roller coaster. On a ship.

"today's weather, sunny with a high of 78, 90% chance of sporadic vomit showers. Wear a hat."
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Valter: It doesn't even look nice. What purpose did it serve other than none?


Its purpose was to make someone rich.  It might have accomplished that.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
World's biggest is, apparently, of nearly record proportions and is sixth largest.

"Largest by passenger capacity"? That's not how "largest" works. "Most" is not "largest".

/goodbye, words. it was nice while you still had meaning.
 
Muso
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whither_apophis: edmo: Both of the vessels were specifically designed for Asian travelers.

I wonder what that entailed.

Nothing but shrimp dishes at the buffet


i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My sister and her family took my parents on a cruise ship to Alaska. My parents were double boosted and good at wearing masks so they thought they would be safe.

/Guess who tested positive for COVID the day they got back, everyone.
 
Spectrum
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gameshowhost: World's biggest is, apparently, of nearly record proportions and is sixth largest.

"Largest by passenger capacity"? That's not how "largest" works. "Most" is not "largest".

/goodbye, words. it was nice while you still had meaning.


"Never sailed" are the meaningful words you may have missed.
 
wingnut396
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Speaker2Animals: Sailing on one of those giant cruise ships would be my idea of hell. I'd like to do one of those river cruises I see advertised, with 100-200 passengers on those longboats, but those behemoths? Not a chance.


Completed a Rhine river cruise about 3 weeks ago. Miles better than any ocean cruise.  In most instance we were docked in or very near the visiting port.  Had a great time, would do it again.
 
limeyfellow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: edmo: Both of the vessels were specifically designed for Asian travelers.

I wonder what that entailed.

Very small cabins..Pick the food for your meal from the live market on the Lido Deck..
Cruise directors are actually Kommisars that watch your every move..Laundry lines and clothes
racks on the deck..Lots of bright signage..Children peeing and pooping at will at any location.
Lining up for things is forbidden,whomever can push/shove to the goal is the person that gets served..


So pretty much like any other cruise ship...
 
PR Deltoid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

munko: it's hard to fathom 9000 people wanting to get on the same boat.  willingly.


... let alone 9,000 Asians.

I'm not as worldly as I'd like to be, but I can't imagine that.
 
munko
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AlgaeRancher: My sister and her family took my parents on a cruise ship to Alaska. My parents were double boosted and good at wearing masks so they thought they would be safe.

/Guess who tested positive for COVID the day they got back, everyone.


that's part of the new world order.  The cruising class now have to quarantine for two weeks after every cruise.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've never quite understood why anyone would go on one these cruises willingly, let alone pay for the privilege.
 
Bslim
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Both of the vessels were specifically designed for Asian travelers.

Ah, they're fitted with crotch blurring emitters.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Spectrum: gameshowhost: World's biggest is, apparently, of nearly record proportions and is sixth largest.

"Largest by passenger capacity"? That's not how "largest" works. "Most" is not "largest".

/goodbye, words. it was nice while you still had meaning.

"Never sailed" are the meaningful words you may have missed.


TFA's headline, which isn't the same as Fark's headline: "From record-setter to rubbish: World's biggest cruise ship to be scrapped without sailing a single voyage"
 
TWX
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
FTFA: Among notable features, the two ships were to have the largest cinemas at sea with eight theaters apiece and the first theme parks atop a cruise ship with the longest roller coasters at sea.

Why?

Why go on a cruise to go sit in movie theaters?

Admittedly I've only been on one cruise, but we went predominately for the excursions.  The ship to us was a resort that changed locations overnight.  Mornings were short as we were eager to get going on our day trips, and evenings were more concerned with fine dining and relaxing in the lounges with views that we don't get where we live, possibly enjoying some live entertainment or party-games to pass the time.  To go on a cruise and then do the same sorts of things that I can already do where I live seems kind of silly.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

edmo: Both of the vessels were specifically designed for Asian travelers.

I wonder what that entailed.


Oar handles in the lower deck cabins.
 
TWX
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

PR Deltoid: munko: it's hard to fathom 9000 people wanting to get on the same boat.  willingly.

... let alone 9,000 Asians.

I'm not as worldly as I'd like to be, but I can't imagine that.


Well, populaton density in Southeast Asia is the highest in the world, for some urban dwellers it might not feel as confining as it would to those living in other parts of the world.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

munko: it's hard to fathom 9000 people wanting to get on the same boat.  willingly.


It would be like shoving almost the entire population of my town into one ship.   All of them before the city extended it's bounderys.
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: My sister and her family took my parents on a cruise ship to Alaska. My parents were double boosted and good at wearing masks so they thought they would be safe.

/Guess who tested positive for COVID the day they got back, everyone.


Let me guess...
Yep
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'm sorry
But these butt ugly new cruise ships make me want to go on them less
 
flappy_penguin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Nope, no racism in this thread, no sir
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

hlehmann: I've never quite understood why anyone would go on one these cruises willingly, let alone pay for the privilege.


A cruise ship is just a floating resort hotel.   You get what you pay for.

You do have to like messing around in boats.
 
Pestifer [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I think somone ought to buy it and have weeklong cruises for a few dozen people where they recreate the Overlook Hotel from The Shining.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Seems like it would be ideal for temporary refugee housing. Temporary being the operative word, though. Odds are political squabbling would turn it into a floating ghetto on international waters.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

baka-san: I'm sorry
But these butt ugly new cruise ships make me want to go on them less


I've never been on one, have no desire.  We did go on one cruise to the Bahamas in 98 or so.   It was one a lovely old cruise ship.  If I remember right, it was christened by the Queen and was the first solely for passengers.

Was watching Palin's Himalaya. and the last episode was on the Bay of Bengal.  He shot some scenes at a ship breaking area.  Right behind him was the Ocean Breeze (it's last name).   It made me sad, I had no idea it was so soon to be gone after our trip.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/SS_Southern_Cross_(1954)
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It looks more like a bulk human transporter than anything else.

anbord.deView Full Size
anbord.deView Full Size
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"...with the longest roller coasters at sea"

The fact that this exists tells me, you've gone too far.

The fact that that's a category with multiple contenders outdoing one another...
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: It looks more like a bulk human transporter than anything else.

[anbord.de image 850x566][anbord.de image 850x566]


Looks like a London office building.
 
powhound
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

SloppyFrenchKisser: [lifewellcruised.com image 600x400]


Errrr the anchor is deployed. It's not even cruising.
 
Omnivorous [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Can't the Chinese government buy it?  They'll need the shipping for the invasion of Taiwan.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Isn't there some kind of "farkinrecycleguten" program in Germany?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

brantgoose: edmo: Both of the vessels were specifically designed for Asian travelers.

I wonder what that entailed.

Travel pods the size of large luggage/baggage.



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Can we rename it Ark B and use it for the next G8 or UN meeting?
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Seems like it would be ideal for temporary refugee housing. Temporary being the operative word, though. Odds are political squabbling would turn it into a floating ghetto on international waters.


Using cruise ships as housing for disadvantaged persons would result in them becoming Pruitt-Igoe-at-sea.
 
indy_kid [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
They're just getting folks used to the idea of the Ark Ship B.

But seriously, after reading the article about housing conditions in Hong Kong from yesterday, it seems like a company could have this thing towed to Hong Kong, tied up in some out-of-the-way location, then used for slum housing. No need to finish it out with nice furniture, drapes, etc. It would have diesel generators onboard for power. A few dozen water taxis to get tenants to the mainland for work. Dining areas would be rented out to businesses to provide food onboard. At the rates some of those "cage rooms" were charging, seems like a money maker to me.
 
Miss Burns
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
There was an article that is no longer available on the Global Times, but here are a few notes from that article on CruiseCritic about why the NCL Joy failed in the Asian market, around the same time this ship was under order.

1) 2018 witnessed the first time in 13 years that both the numbers of cruises and inbound and outbound cruise passengers in China have seen a decline.

2) travel agencies often sell cruise tickets at a relatively low price to Chinese customers, who should not be cruise ships' target customers at all. These customers are unwilling to spend anything extra.

Industry analyst Yan Chunfeng told Chinese media Jiemian that on the cruise-selling platforms, the profit per person for a Chinese cruise route is 300 yuan ($44.78) while for the Alaska cruise route, the profit per person would be 1,500 yuan.

a 5 day china cruise on the Joy costs only $360US - $72/day... not much profit, especially for a brand new ship with a $1B price tag
 
Displayed 50 of 53 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.