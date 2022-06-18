 Skip to content
(The Cambridge Chronicle)   Firefighting boat has two jobs: be a boat, and fight fires. Officials are now investigating why it caught fire and sank   (wickedlocal.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Swamp?
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wouldn't it be a 'bo' if the front fell off?
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So they built another one.....
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't see any mention of "fighting" there. It performed as advertised.
Fark user imageView Full Size


See also:
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
ar393
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I see a van on fire.....and it says vanfire.com on it. I mean it's exactly what they said....
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, the FireStorm boat lived up to its name.
 
Theeng
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'd lay even money on a firefighter causing it, they tend to be firebugs.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size

Captain?
 
maddogdelta
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
All boats want to become submarines.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
They need a fire boat boat for fire boat fires. And then if there is a fire boat boat fire, the fire boat could put out the fire boat boat fire.
 
Nullav
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It caught fire. As it was surrounded by water, I'd say that was the most pragmatic course of action.
 
Tentacle
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King Something
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Was it built by the Russian navy?
 
akallen404
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Right? It's a fire boat, not an ANTI fire boat.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Well, they did buy a model called the Firestorm 30.
Truth in advertising?
Buy a firestorm, get a firestorm.
 
