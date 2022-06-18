 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   No one gives a fark about the Lala, Dipsy and Tinky-Winky rivers, though   (theguardian.com) divider line
12
    More: Sad, Veneto, Milan, Lombardy, Water, Po Valley, Water crisis, banks of the Po River, Turin  
•       •       •

589 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Jun 2022 at 2:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
In before some clown says people shouldn't live there because there's a drought.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Sucks to be Po.
 
Valter
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

CordycepsInYourBrain: In before some clown says people shouldn't live there because there's a drought.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I'm gonna farking burn you to a crisp...teeeheee..
 
12349876
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: [Fark user image 300x168]
I'm gonna farking burn you to a crisp...teeeheee..


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Valter
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: [Fark user image 300x168]
I'm gonna farking burn you to a crisp...teeeheee..


That is terrifying.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Well take the water from the rising sea levels and put it in all these dry lakes and riverbeds. Problem solved I swear some people
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Well lalas are evil and should not be encouraged.

/xiv ref
//tbf teletubbies was pretty creepy too
///are they better or worse than Barney tho?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Dam libs, always worrying about the Po
 
Vern
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Zeroth Law: Well lalas are evil and should not be encouraged.

/xiv ref
//tbf teletubbies was pretty creepy too
///are they better or worse than Barney tho?


Far worse, at least Barney could speak in sentences. The Teletubbies just giggle and jibber like babies, which doesn't help children learn how to communicate. That and they have literal televisions in their stomachs, encouraging kids to just sit and watch TV. At least those were the main arguments I heard against them at the time.

/Never watched either as a kid
//Watched the Hell out of Mr. Rogers and The Joy of Painting
///Yes, Lady Elaine Fairchilde creeped me out
 
Secundus
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Vern: Zeroth Law: Well lalas are evil and should not be encouraged.

/xiv ref
//tbf teletubbies was pretty creepy too
///are they better or worse than Barney tho?

Far worse, at least Barney could speak in sentences. The Teletubbies just giggle and jibber like babies, which doesn't help children learn how to communicate. That and they have literal televisions in their stomachs, encouraging kids to just sit and watch TV. At least those were the main arguments I heard against them at the time.

/Never watched either as a kid
//Watched the Hell out of Mr. Rogers and The Joy of Painting
///Yes, Lady Elaine Fairchilde creeped me out


It was very meta
Watching a tv while watching inside a tv
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It's just a Po river, nobody loves it...
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.