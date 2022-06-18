 Skip to content
(Vice)   Outbreak of unidentified disease scares North Korea so bad that they publicly announced it   (vice.com) divider line
    More: Scary, North Korea, Kim Jong-il, Korean leader Kim Jong Un, state media, Colin Zwirko, vagueness of the report, first time, Korean state media outlet  
421 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Jun 2022 at 3:17 PM (16 minutes ago)



edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is sending his own home-prepared medicines

maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
..obscure febrile disease..  Oh noes!

Poor febriles
Bslim
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Unidentified Disease is the name of my Hole cover band, featuring Madonna.
 
Eat The Placenta [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
the outbreak could further exacerbate the country's chronic food shortages.

Kim Jong: "Quick! We need to make more missiles and attack the ocean!"
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
He's a Dr. Now? Is there anything that family can't do.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Malnutrition? It's malnourishment, isn't it?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
And that moron will not accept vaccines or medicine from the west.

Feel bad for the people that will suffer because of it.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I mean, I don't wish any ill will against the people of North Korea. But if no one can save them from the living hell that is North Korea, perhaps death is preferable.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Wait. Those are caused by poor sanitation.  WTF? Kim explaine, bro.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.