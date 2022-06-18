 Skip to content
(Spokesman Review)   Patriot Front member arrested in Coeur d'Alene soon to be ex-National Guard cadet with no scholarship   (spokesman.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass  
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Good. You ruined your life for being a worthless asshole. Hope it remains ruined and ends up short. Farking piece of shiat.
 
incendi [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Pocket Ninja: Good. You ruined your life for being a worthless asshole. Hope it remains ruined and ends up short. Farking piece of shiat.


Naw, I hope he sees the light and tries to become a good person, and the guilt merely corrodes his insides for the next 50 years while driving him to do innumerable good deeds in hopes of easing his conscience.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Pocket Ninja: Good. You ruined your life for being a worthless asshole. Hope it remains ruined and ends up short. Farking piece of shiat.


Don't hold back...tell us how you really feel.

Oh BTW +1. Spot on
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

incendi: Pocket Ninja: Good. You ruined your life for being a worthless asshole. Hope it remains ruined and ends up short. Farking piece of shiat.

Naw, I hope he sees the light and tries to become a good person, and the guilt merely corrodes his insides for the next 50 years while driving him to do innumerable good deeds in hopes of easing his conscience.


Never let a crisis go to waste.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Good. You ruined your life for being a worthless asshole. Hope it remains ruined and ends up short. Farking piece of shiat.


Counterpoint: Nixon.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we shorten "Idaho Patriot" to Idiot?
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He only participated in white terrorism, nbd. He's on administrative pause.

Now if he had smoked a joint? That would have got him booted out.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't have a circus without clowns.  Little shiat managed to scam his way through until now, but the dumb hit the fan.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was going to join the Guard
But then I became a fascist

I was going to go to college
On a scholarship
But then I joined the Klan

I was going to have a good life
But then I farked up
Yeah then I farked up
Then I farked up
Then I farked up

I was going to contribute to society
But then I bought into a scam
I jumped into a U-Haul
To assault some people who weren't bothering me

Yeah I farked up my whole life
For no reason
Yeah I farked up
I farked up
And now I'm on Fark
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And it would have required no effort on his part nor yielded any consequences had he just embraced kindness and respect for others.  I don't understand how people can spend so much energy and time taking action against people and lifestyles that are in no way a threat to others.  Because now the kind and good people of the world have to spend THEIR precious time and energy defending against threats.
 
ingo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If he gets convicted and subsequently booted from ROTC I believe he will have to repay all the money.
 
bzdrummer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: [Fark user image image 300x165]


He messed with the bull

He got the horns
 
Churchy LaFemme [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I blame liberals.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

incendi: Pocket Ninja: Good. You ruined your life for being a worthless asshole. Hope it remains ruined and ends up short. Farking piece of shiat.

Naw, I hope he sees the light and tries to become a good person, and the guilt merely corrodes his insides for the next 50 years while driving him to do innumerable good deeds in hopes of easing his conscience.


I would accept 'spends the next fifty years in a downward spiral of failure, poverty, and abject misery, seeking to atone for his sins through self-abasement of the most venal kind until he finally meets his miserable end by being raped to death by a hippopotamus while Yakety Sax plays in the background and sobbing circus clowns masturbate'
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nuclear Monk: And it would have required no effort on his part nor yielded any consequences had he just embraced kindness and respect for others.  I don't understand how people can spend so much energy and time taking action against people and lifestyles that are in no way a threat to others.  Because now the kind and good people of the world have to spend THEIR precious time and energy defending against threats.


The way they see it, any other way of living is a threat against them. They require 100% compliance and assimilation. Because they're fascists. They don't want to live a certain way--they want their way to be the only way you're allowed to live.
 
mjg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
- Criminal record: check
- Loss of scholarship: check
- Financial ruin: ?
- Jail: ?
- Still able to buy a gun: ?

/ - Martyr for the right: probs...
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should be soon to be resident of indeterminate time at Guantanamo Bay.
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is disturbing is thinking about how many of these people have infiltrated the police and military, and escaped notice because they haven't yet been arrested, but are sleepers waiting for their chance to cause unrest and riots.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bzdrummer: [Fark user image 425x425]


Shouldn't it be "Out, he found"?
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Al Tsheimers: What is disturbing is thinking about how many of these people have infiltrated the police and military, and escaped notice because they haven't yet been arrested, but are sleepers waiting for their chance to cause unrest and riots.


And in the meantime they brutalize and murder black, brown, and queer people with impunity.

But it's not really happening to straight white people, so they think the cops "keep them safe." And, in a sense, they do. At the expense of the rest of us.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

toraque: incendi: Pocket Ninja: Good. You ruined your life for being a worthless asshole. Hope it remains ruined and ends up short. Farking piece of shiat.

Naw, I hope he sees the light and tries to become a good person, and the guilt merely corrodes his insides for the next 50 years while driving him to do innumerable good deeds in hopes of easing his conscience.

I would accept 'spends the next fifty years in a downward spiral of failure, poverty, and abject misery, seeking to atone for his sins through self-abasement of the most venal kind until he finally meets his miserable end by being raped to death by a hippopotamus while Yakety Sax plays in the background and sobbing circus clowns masturbate'


Him and you need therapy.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

incendi: Pocket Ninja: Good. You ruined your life for being a worthless asshole. Hope it remains ruined and ends up short. Farking piece of shiat.

Naw, I hope he sees the light and tries to become a good person, and the guilt merely corrodes his insides for the next 50 years while driving him to do innumerable good deeds in hopes of easing his conscience.


That just is not going to happen. He's not a lone wolf. His friends, his family, and everybody he probably hangs with all think exactly the same way he does. As soon as he gets back into the fold, they're going to tell him it's the gay's fault for this happening to him. They had gathered to do their patriotic duty and put that parade down. They'll remind him he's a patriot, not a terrorist. No, this is only going to enrage the son of a biatch even more - and the ones like him.
 
germ78
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not like he was going to use that scholarship for anything. He wanted to be a member of the Idiot Front instead.
 
gonegirl
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ingo: If he gets convicted and subsequently booted from ROTC I believe he will have to repay all the money.


Which is what they used to do to cadets who came out as gay.

c.tenor.comView Full Size

Boot's on the other foot now, innit?
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The charges against him are very minor and unlikely to receive earnest prosecution.  If the case resolves w/out conviction, his military career could continue as planned.
 
someonelse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

incendi: Pocket Ninja: Good. You ruined your life for being a worthless asshole. Hope it remains ruined and ends up short. Farking piece of shiat.

Naw, I hope he sees the light and tries to become a good person, and the guilt merely corrodes his insides for the next 50 years while driving him to do innumerable good deeds in hopes of easing his conscience.


You sweet summer child.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

gonegirl: ingo: If he gets convicted and subsequently booted from ROTC I believe he will have to repay all the money.

Which is what they used to do to cadets who came out as gay.

[c.tenor.com image 220x154]
Boot's on the other foot now, innit?


It's like a slow motion train wreck, I can't stop watching it
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

incendi: Pocket Ninja: Good. You ruined your life for being a worthless asshole. Hope it remains ruined and ends up short. Farking piece of shiat.

Naw, I hope he sees the light and tries to become a good person, and the guilt merely corrodes his insides for the next 50 years while driving him to do innumerable good deeds in hopes of easing his conscience.


I'm fine with either way.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Stop referring to these a-holes as patriots.
 
Chaiselongue
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
That's frankly the least of what should happen to him. Military personnel (and cadet counts) should face a court-martial and imprisonment.
 
TWX
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: Should be soon to be resident of indeterminate time at Guantanamo Bay.


Isn't it a special kind of punishment for a member of the military to have committed such acts?  Like, busted down to private and incarcerated in a military prison prior to an automatic dishonorable discharge sort of punishment?

I guess it depends on if he was sworn-in already or not.
 
Noxious1
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
FAFO!!!
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
A white supremacist in an authoritative profession (National Guard / Military / Cops)?

I'm shocked. SHOCKED. Well...

Funding them isn't going to fix them.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
There seems to be some disconnect at to the seriousness of the charges participants are facing, so I'm spell it out for you: Despite bring participants in a well-planned terror attack, nobody but the armed felons received anything beyond a slap to the wrist.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Nuclear Monk: And it would have required no effort on his part nor yielded any consequences had he just embraced kindness and respect for others.  I don't understand how people can spend so much energy and time taking action against people and lifestyles that are in no way a threat to others.  Because now the kind and good people of the world have to spend THEIR precious time and energy defending against threats.


Well with my cousin he peaked in high school, ruined his football scholarship with drugs and alcohol. Joined the army to get into shape and show them when he did a walk on when he got out. He got thrown out of the army for drugs, alcohol, stealing and a rack of other stuff. He hated the army until 9/11 and went all hyper patriot and just kept blaming "them" for all the bad things that happened to him. Lost his job at the auto parts place, almost lost his house(which was given to him) arrests it was always "them". Obama got elected and his brain broke it went from blaming them to racial slurs. Last time I talked to him he threatened to kill me and pretty much called me a race traitor, that was 2018.
 
Sensei Can You See [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Chaiselongue: That's frankly the least of what should happen to him. Military personnel (and cadet counts) should face a court-martial and imprisonment.


All the would-be rioters are only charged with misdemeanors.
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

groppet: Nuclear Monk: And it would have required no effort on his part nor yielded any consequences had he just embraced kindness and respect for others.  I don't understand how people can spend so much energy and time taking action against people and lifestyles that are in no way a threat to others.  Because now the kind and good people of the world have to spend THEIR precious time and energy defending against threats.

Well with my cousin he peaked in high school, ruined his football scholarship with drugs and alcohol. Joined the army to get into shape and show them when he did a walk on when he got out. He got thrown out of the army for drugs, alcohol, stealing and a rack of other stuff. He hated the army until 9/11 and went all hyper patriot and just kept blaming "them" for all the bad things that happened to him. Lost his job at the auto parts place, almost lost his house(which was given to him) arrests it was always "them". Obama got elected and his brain broke it went from blaming them to racial slurs. Last time I talked to him he threatened to kill me and pretty much called me a race traitor, that was 2018.


A lot of people simply can't society very well.

I'm beginning to see why Europeans used to send such people to the wilderness in North America and Australia to live apart from most society.
 
JAYoung
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Just another anti-government zealot with his pockets stuffed with taxpayers' money.
 
trotsky
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

ingo: If he gets convicted and subsequently booted from ROTC I believe he will have to repay all the money.


Yep! He gets to repay all of it. I had a cadet booted for DUI (it was bullshiat, others in the same program got DUIs and were allowed to stay in. The PMS just didn't want to risk his career supporting this cadet) turned his life around and just graduated and he gets to pay everything back. This kid,is screwed. Especially because the Army is very, very, VERY concerned about extremism in the ranks right now.
 
xrayspx [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

holdmybones: Can we shorten "Idaho Patriot" to Idiot?


Maybe Potatriot?
 
padraig
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

incendi: Pocket Ninja: Good. You ruined your life for being a worthless asshole. Hope it remains ruined and ends up short. Farking piece of shiat.

Naw, I hope he sees the light and tries to become a good person, and the guilt merely corrodes his insides for the next 50 years while driving him to do innumerable good deeds in hopes of easing his conscience.


All the while being nowhere near a position where he'll be trained to better use a weapon against other people.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

groppet: Nuclear Monk: And it would have required no effort on his part nor yielded any consequences had he just embraced kindness and respect for others.  I don't understand how people can spend so much energy and time taking action against people and lifestyles that are in no way a threat to others.  Because now the kind and good people of the world have to spend THEIR precious time and energy defending against threats.

Well with my cousin he peaked in high school, ruined his football scholarship with drugs and alcohol. Joined the army to get into shape and show them when he did a walk on when he got out. He got thrown out of the army for drugs, alcohol, stealing and a rack of other stuff. He hated the army until 9/11 and went all hyper patriot and just kept blaming "them" for all the bad things that happened to him. Lost his job at the auto parts place, almost lost his house(which was given to him) arrests it was always "them". Obama got elected and his brain broke it went from blaming them to racial slurs. Last time I talked to him he threatened to kill me and pretty much called me a race traitor, that was 2018.


rush limbaugh and fox news have done more damage to our country than any external enemy could hope to in their wildest dreams.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Then he cries, "Persecution!" refusing to accept the consequences of his actions.
 
TWX
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: There seems to be some disconnect at to the seriousness of the charges participants are facing, so I'm spell it out for you: Despite bring participants in a well-planned terror attack, nobody but the armed felons received anything beyond a slap to the wrist.


Eh.

I can understand that there were many, MANY useful idiots there that day, and that teasing-out the people that were literally rioting because of crowd incitement versus those agents provocateur with a predetermined agenda should mean that there are different classes of charges/sentences.  That said, in an attempt to not be overly heavy-handed the charges against the useful-idiots have been far too light.  Everyone who entered should have faced felony charges, and only those whose cases on further examination were determined to have not stolen/looted, vandalized, entered through abnormal means, or engaged in further aggravating behaviors should have been allowed to plead-down to misdemeanor charges.

Anyone who did more than essentially trespass into the portions of the building that might be open to the public during public hours should have all faced felony charges without being allowed to plead to lesser charges, unless their cooperation directly led to taking down key players, like those who organized or incited, or committed worse acts in the process of getting in or once inside.
I'm surprised that there aren't laws that make it a felony to interrupt congressional proceedings.  I'm also thinking that at some point that law that allowed post-civil-war southerners to rejoin politics needs to be revoked so that these chucklefarks can't claim a 150 year old law shields them from being denied to run for office.But I'd also like to see the pardon restricted to requiring an actual conviction and sentence before being applicable.  As in, they need to face justice before everyone prior to being eligiblee for pardon.
 
Huggermugger
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

incendi: Pocket Ninja: Good. You ruined your life for being a worthless asshole. Hope it remains ruined and ends up short. Farking piece of shiat.

Naw, I hope he sees the light and tries to become a good person, and the guilt merely corrodes his insides for the next 50 years while driving him to do innumerable good deeds in hopes of easing his conscience.


Seriously, how many Trumpers and neo-Nazis have repented?  I mean, other than whining in front of the judge during sentencing about how they were 'misguided' (and then subsequent monitoring reveals that they're back to the same old shiat with the same old people).
 
anuran
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Al Tsheimers: What is disturbing is thinking about how many of these people have infiltrated the police and military, and escaped notice because they haven't yet been arrested, but are sleepers waiting for their chance to cause unrest and riots.


Sleepers? They are increasingly loud and proud about it and not bothering to hide anything.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: [Fark user image image 300x165]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Idaho?

He's going to run for Congress. And win.
 
