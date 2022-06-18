 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WFMZ Allentown)   Smoking can be hazardous to your health, especially if you're using an oxygen generator   (wfmz.com) divider line
33
    More: Sad, Post, Oxygen, Power-on self-test, Human, Oxygen concentrator, Nasal cannula, offensive posts, Religion  
•       •       •

527 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Jun 2022 at 1:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



33 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"Man on oxygen quits smoking"
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Devolving_Spud: "Man on oxygen quits smoking"


I'm just glad he didn't kill anyone else on the way out.

I always have to remember these stories when health providers are trying to help my asthma.  I want relief, so I have to be cordial and not sarcastic when they ask if I smoke.  But, damn if I don't consider it every time.
 
stuffy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

Can't tell me what to do.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: Devolving_Spud: "Man on oxygen quits smoking"

I'm just glad he didn't kill anyone else on the way out.

I always have to remember these stories when health providers are trying to help my asthma.  I want relief, so I have to be cordial and not sarcastic when they ask if I smoke.  But, damn if I don't consider it every time.


"No of course not.  That's what I'm paying you people for! I can't smoke until I get my asthma under control."
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

stuffy: [th.bing.com image 276x386]
Can't tell me what to do.


Nicotine addiction is a really tough one.


Smoked like a chimney for years and quit.  But the depth of addition to smoke while using oxygen is chilling.

Cigarettes are awful.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GalFisk
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
When you use an oxygen generator, your clothing gets saturated with oxygen. If it then ignites, it burns like this:
Oxygen Enriched Burning
Youtube X8QoEzc40rg
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Smoking can be hazardous to your health, but not to the extent that raw stupidity can be.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Saw this a lot growing up. Didn't know it was still a thing.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Even some metals will burn in a high O2 environment. Aluminum and magnesium for example. Even iron.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It's in writing. It's repeated verbally multiple times. There's warning stickers. There's labels. Then they get reminded again. And yet...they smoke. This will sound harsh coming from a (retired) nurse, but you cannot fix stupid.
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/unimpressed
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
He spent his life making ashes out of cigs, and a cig ended up making ashes out of him.

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
That's how my dad died. Well, actually he died from a heart attack while on fire after lighting a cigarette near his oxygen tank.

I'll spare the details, but it was a fitting end to his existence.
 
Spectrum
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
No smoking. No burners on your gas stove top. No candles. No incense. Peppermints are ok.
 
Nullav
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Serious? At my most desperate for a moment of artificial stress immunity when I happened to have a cold or something back in my smoking days, I just grabbed some gum, dip, or a patch to tone down the suck without adding to it.

I fully admit that smokers are bafflingly stupid on the daily, and I was no exception, but... Well I guess it's too late to caution him. For anyone still hooked and above ground, don't blow yourselves up.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"What kind of man gives cigarettes to trees?"


What?  Using an oxygen generator?

Never mind.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
ohnoanyway.jpg
 
KB202
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I don't believe it was an accident or thoughtless mindless addiction. He saw the rest of his life and made a decision.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Chester Co. man dies after attempting to light cigarette near oxygen tank

From the sounds of it that cigarette was successfully lit.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
FYI: they now use oxygen generators in the F-22 and F-35. So no more oxygen bottles. Another interesting fact is these generators use a type of gas permeable stone to separate atmospheric N2 from O2. I actually studied this in chemistry.
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Nullav: Serious? At my most desperate for a moment of artificial stress immunity when I happened to have a cold or something back in my smoking days, I just grabbed some gum, dip, or a patch to tone down the suck without adding to it.

I fully admit that smokers are bafflingly stupid on the daily, and I was no exception, but... Well I guess it's too late to caution him. For anyone still hooked and above ground, don't blow yourselves up.


I knew a guy who was a runner and also smoked, then complained of shortness of breath. There's no fixing some people.

/pretty sure he's done with running
//likely still smoking
///wouldn't be surprised if he went out in a fire due to a cigarette
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: Even some metals will burn in a high O2 environment. Aluminum and magnesium for example. Even iron.


Extra oxygen helps, but those will also burn in a standard atmosphere if there's enough surface area.

frugalfun4boys.comView Full Size
 
288mel [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Smoked for 50 years. On oxygen 3 years. Still want a cigarette every damn day! Addiction sucks.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
X-Geek
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
He was just dying for a cigarette.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: FYI: they now use oxygen generators in the F-22 and F-35. So no more oxygen bottles. Another interesting fact is these generators use a type of gas permeable stone to separate atmospheric N2 from O2. I actually studied this in chemistry.


It would be more accurate to call them oxygen concentrators. To me, 'generator' implies some sort of chemical reaction like the emergency units in a commercial airplane.
 
Veloram
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Kicking nicotine was the hardest thing I ever did. Its not something someone could truly understand unless they, themselves, went through it. So, while stupid and tragic, its not a surprise. The pull really is that powerful.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: Even some metals will burn in a high O2 environment. Aluminum and magnesium for example. Even iron.


I'm not a chemistry major, but I'm pretty sure that iron combusts in its own in the presence of oxygen, which is why metal sparks when it is hit.  Iron forms a layer of iron oxide quickly on its surface which stops it from combusting, but when you strike iron (think a car scraping on the ground and leaving a trail of sparks) iron is released and exposed to oxygen before the oxide can form and it sparks.

I could be 100% totally off on this.  So take it with a grain of salt.  Any chemistry majors are welcome to correct me.


I could be totally wrong,
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: FYI: they now use oxygen generators in the F-22 and F-35. So no more oxygen bottles. Another interesting fact is these generators use a type of gas permeable stone to separate atmospheric N2 from O2. I actually studied this in chemistry.


Fancy, military cost oxygen concentrators similar to what you can rent from a medical supply store?
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The Crew of Apollo 1 have entered the chat.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: Pointy Tail of Satan: Even some metals will burn in a high O2 environment. Aluminum and magnesium for example. Even iron.

I'm not a chemistry major, but I'm pretty sure that iron combusts in its own in the presence of oxygen, which is why metal sparks when it is hit.  Iron forms a layer of iron oxide quickly on its surface which stops it from combusting, but when you strike iron (think a car scraping on the ground and leaving a trail of sparks) iron is released and exposed to oxygen before the oxide can form and it sparks.

I could be 100% totally off on this.  So take it with a grain of salt.  Any chemistry majors are welcome to correct me.


I could be totally wrong,


I of course had to Google this.


I'm confusing things I think.  The lack of an oxidized layer, combined with the heat from friction make sparks combust.


Iron is apparently not flammable on its own if it not oxidized.  There needs to be heat and a few other things, oxygen too.

Anyway, disregard everything I said.
 
Spectrum
‘’ less than a minute ago  

IRestoreFurniture: IRestoreFurniture: Pointy Tail of Satan: Even some metals will burn in a high O2 environment. Aluminum and magnesium for example. Even iron.

I'm not a chemistry major, but I'm pretty sure that iron combusts in its own in the presence of oxygen, which is why metal sparks when it is hit.  Iron forms a layer of iron oxide quickly on its surface which stops it from combusting, but when you strike iron (think a car scraping on the ground and leaving a trail of sparks) iron is released and exposed to oxygen before the oxide can form and it sparks.

I could be 100% totally off on this.  So take it with a grain of salt.  Any chemistry majors are welcome to correct me.


I could be totally wrong,

I of course had to Google this.


I'm confusing things I think.  The lack of an oxidized layer, combined with the heat from friction make sparks combust.


Iron is apparently not flammable on its own if it not oxidized.  There needs to be heat and a few other things, oxygen too.

Anyway, disregard everything I said.


Way to bury the lede.
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.