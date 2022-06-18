 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WHYY)   Amtrak can't get out of New Jersey fast enough   (whyy.org) divider line
8
    More: Spiffy, Amtrak, Northeast Corridor, New Jersey, customer experience, Acela Express, high-speed rail, Amtrak President, Amtrak's Acela line  
•       •       •

325 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Jun 2022 at 9:05 AM (23 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Fissile
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Joke's on Amtrak, they still have to pay the toll on the way out.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Slowly but surely, the United States continues it's long march towards successfully reaching places where many other countries were 30+ years ago.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Slowly but surely, the United States continues it's long march towards successfully reaching places where many other countries were 30+ years ago.


gfd: "its"
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Fissile: Joke's on Amtrak, they still have to pay the toll on the way out.


Worth it.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Finally. Will there be better schedule coordination between passenger and freight lines, though?
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Pictured is the Elizabeth-S, one of the slowest sections of the Northeast Corridor.


Ragin' Asian: Finally. Will there be better schedule coordination between passenger and freight lines, though?


That's a long-distance train issue outside of the Northeast Corridor.  In the NEC, Amtrak is king.
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 1 minute ago  
North Haverbrook to Ogdenville line?
 
lithven
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Is it on is own rail or is it sharing with freight trains? One of the real problems for high speed train service and the difference between US and other rail systems are that passenger trains share the tracks with cargo trains and inevitably are out prioritized and delayed as a result.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.