(NYPost)   Would not buy again
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
So, I guess the obvious question is, who the Hell was the RIGHT person that this was meant for?

I mean, the core of this story is that TWO people were grossly disappointed with what they got. You'd think that she could go to the vendor's reviews and see who else was outraged that they paid for a vial of blood and got a chair.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: So, I guess the obvious question is, who the Hell was the RIGHT person that this was meant for?


Dracula
 
King Something
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: So, I guess the obvious question is, who the Hell was the RIGHT person that this was meant for?

I mean, the core of this story is that TWO people were grossly disappointed with what they got. You'd think that she could go to the vendor's reviews and see who else was outraged that they paid for a vial of blood and got a chair.


At least they got a chair

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mononymous
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: So, I guess the obvious question is, who the Hell was the RIGHT person that this was meant for?


Shipping mix-up.  Packing label said it was supposed to be delivered to a "Dr. Acula".
 
GalFisk
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
AndoCommando
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Nice try.  Don't buy it. I think someone is looking for a free chair.
 
jerryskid
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
What a coincidence. I wondered where my blood vial went.
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Looks like adrenochrome to me. She probably ordered on Wayfair.
 
Salmon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
See the look on the face of the guy that drank 30 cans of Pepsi a day?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
That's a test tube not a vial.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
A friend of mine ordered guitar strings and somehow got a dildo instead. He emailed about how to return it but apparently you can't return sex toys. He and a friend of his now play a game where they stick it to each others doors or cars, so at least he got some use out of it and they sent him guitar strings.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
A PhD candidate that doesn't know the difference between vial and vile.
 
AndoCommando
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It's not a blood vile, it's a tube of leather oil conditioner for your chair.  Just rub it on.  It will keep your leather soft and supple for years.
 
Izo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Ya, since when did Amazon transport specimens?  More likely that someone snagged a tube and filled it with something as a gag. They list blood collection tubes though, my guess would be that is an item shipped from a third party vendor.

The video looks staged. So does that tube.
 
Kassandry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

AndoCommando: It's not a blood vile, it's a tube of leather oil conditioner for your chair.  Just rub it on.  It will keep your leather soft and supple for years.


Elizabeth Bathory is that you?
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Ragin' Asian: That's a test tube not a vial.


Vacutainer.
 
