 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KTVU Bay Area News)   Catbox GoPro is watching you poop. Ceiling cat is appalled at the violation of his private space   (ktvu.com) divider line
9
    More: Sick, Cat, video camera, Marin County, California, Waste, Petaluma police, Litter box, Camera, Korrell's property  
•       •       •

280 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Jun 2022 at 7:20 AM (33 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
GalFisk
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Was he charged with littering?
 
A_Flying_Toaster [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

GalFisk: Was he charged with littering?


Off to Group W with thee!
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Turnabout is fair play, man.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Did he buy into the bullshiat about kids "identifying" as cats and using litter boxes as bathrooms?
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
He just didn't want to pay for all those Only Fans subscriptions.
 
Mock26
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Just in time for Caturday.
 
Mock26
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: ...kids "identifying" as cats and using litter boxes as bathrooms?


That is what happens when you do jenkem.

:-D
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
police saw the suspect recorded himself placing the camera in the litter box.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.