(WCPO Cincinnati)   Cincinnati police officer fired for spelling the quiet part out loud   (wcpo.com) divider line
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
What a SHIAT HEADD
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
No no no. It means PURE versus EVIL. Like, I'm here to purify the evil. Yeah, that's right. I'm pure, they are evil. I'm here to cleanse the city of all the wickedness. You know, purification. It's a ritual. Religion. Religious discrimination! Yeah. You all are BEING DISCRIMINATORY! YOU'RE THE REAL RACISTS!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A weasel bucket with locking finger holes will clean that right up.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

lurkey: A weasel bucket with locking finger holes will clean that right up.


Oooh
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

theteacher: No no no. It means PURE versus EVIL. Like, I'm here to purify the evil. Yeah, that's right. I'm pure, they are evil. I'm here to cleanse the city of all the wickedness. You know, purification. It's a ritual. Religion. Religious discrimination! Yeah. You all are BEING DISCRIMINATORY! YOU'RE THE REAL RACISTS!

[Fark user image image 261x180]


All I heard was Sideshow Bob trying to explain his tattoo to a parole board.

media4.giphy.comView Full Size


/"Nobody who speaks German could be evil."
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Another one?
 
kbronsito
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"It's unfortunate that the department only chooses to run on the diversity issue when it comes to black or white, or male or female," Weyda said.

Dumb trash choosing stupid tattoos are the real victims of oppression in this country.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
So, dude got through the 'pure' part of the tatoo (or evil, coulda put fark on the right, nevertheless),
AND FARKING CONTINUES.
Went all Cs on the scantron are you a sociopath part of the psych exam and hit 61%.
Fark me.
Dick holders in uvalde-shoulda sent pure evil to stop what you couldn't. He seems down, got a badge and everything.

Christ, Amazon is hiring.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
In his interview with the department's IIS investigators, Weyda insisted that his tattoos reflect the community's diversity.

So you wanted to represent the evil side of the community? I'm so confused.
 
Pugdaddyk
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Those look like prison tatts and he looks like Zimmerman.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

kbronsito: "It's unfortunate that the department only chooses to run on the diversity issue when it comes to black or white, or male or female," Weyda said.

Dumb trash choosing stupid tattoos are the real victims of oppression in this country.


Fark user imageView Full Size

It holds up.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Probably knits and adopts injured animals.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Cops - only recruiting the best people
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Everybody wants to be a (won't type it on principal)
But nobody wants to be (.......).

Look it up for the quote, but it's TRUE. This person no different.
Acab.
 
ifky
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
There are only two acceptable tattoos for the hand area.
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
IRS.Agent.009
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Cops - only recruiting the best people


eh, he'll be hired next week.  there are places in kentucky and indiana where that sort of thing is a requirement.  just not in the big city, like Cincinnati.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Pure evil violates police guidelines of a maximum of 85% evil.
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Truth in advertising?
 
InvisibleInsane [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Three words: Wear gloves, dipshiat
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Biscuit Tin: What a SHIAT HEADD


Aannnd we're done here.
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Not sure what he was thinking.  In the PD my wife works for if there's even a CHANCE that the tat or piercing if visible you need clearance for it.  Not sure if he thought asking for forgiveness was better than asking for permission but jeez...
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
https://www.fark.com/comments/12398188/Cop-fired-for-Pure-Evil-tattoo-seeking-to-be-rehired-claims-he-just-needed-to-remember-which-hand-he-used-for-masturbation
 
NKURyan
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

IRS.Agent.009: pastramithemosterotic: Cops - only recruiting the best people

eh, he'll be hired next week.  there are places in kentucky and indiana where that sort of thing is a requirement.  just not in the big city, like Cincinnati.


Right, no way would he ever get a job again in ultra-liberal Ohio.

Seriously?
 
ar393
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Ken VeryBigLiar: Not sure what he was thinking.  In the PD my wife works for if there's even a CHANCE that the tat or piercing if visible you need clearance for it.  Not sure if he thought asking for forgiveness was better than asking for permission but jeez...


That was my understanding of almost all public safety personnel until about 20 years ago.
 
Discordulator [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
In his interview with the department's IIS investigators, Weyda insisted that his tattoos reflect the community's diversity.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GypsyJoker [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Looks and talks like a buttplug that gained sentience.
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
In the initial interview with IIS investigators, Weyda refused to describe the significance of his 'pure evil' tattoos. "It's not my obligation to explain to you what the meaning of my personal tattoos are," Weyda said.

So then the department should be free to draw its own conclusions, based on available evidence. Said evidence being that a cop has "PURE EVIL" tattooed on his hands.

Which is, one would think, not a message that a law enforcement officer should be sending to ...anyone; something you'd WANT to clear up right away rather than let the message "PURE EVIL" speak for itself.

If he gets rehired anywhere that isn't a Dairy Queen (even Waffle House wouldn't put up with that shiatkickery) - and damn right he'll be hired as a cop somewhere else (after getting some back pay because there isn't a clearly defined right for the public to not be patrolled by self-described sociopath cops who consider themselves pure evil) - there should be a bunch of civil rights lawsuits waiting.

// "lawful evil", I could understand - it's at least closer to the truth
// maybe if we forced cops to get "lawful good" tattooed on themselves they'd stop being unredeemable fascists?
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"It signifies the fight of criminal justice, of good versus evil,"

Yeah, I'm calling BS on that. Firstly if it was about "good versus evil" that's what the tats would say. Instead they say Pure Evil, which has a very different meaning unless you're going back to a more archaic interpretation of "pure", and he doesn't exactly strike me as the type that does a lot of deep thinking. Secondly, given the guy's chosen career as a police officer he needs to maintain a certain public image in order to inspire the confidence and trust of the public (a lesson lost on a lot of police officers). Even if they were to accept his explanation, the statement is easily misinterpreted by the public and therefore inappropriate.

He should have known better and the fact that he didn't is reason in and of itself why he shouldn't be a cop.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Looks like someone inflated him to well beyond his max psi.

/never tattoo your donut grabbers
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This guy has all the earmarks of being a piece of unlikeable sh*t for his entire life, which he then parlayed into a job as an armed government thug: pasty, bitter, resentful, patchy Trump-beard struggling to hide his flappy jowls and multiple chins, and now the tough-guy tattoos to complete the image.

F*ck this unemployed pig.
 
SoupJohnB [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Proud Boys, Proud Boys
What you gonna do
When they come for you
 
ar393
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: F*ck this unemployed pig.


I think the furry thread today is a few tabs over.

Question for anybody in the community, do people ever come dressed as cops (pigs) as a joke?
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Theetge and Curp.
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

lurkey: A weasel bucket with locking finger holes will clean that right up.


How about boiling piranha solution? 
Dissolving a Hotdog in Hot Piranha
Youtube IFiv1aIJQVY
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Show of hands... whose shocked? Anyone?

Yeah, that's what I thought.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The kind of person that would get that ink is the kind of person who should NOT get through even the first round of a police department's hiring process.

Impulsive, mean, stupid, self-centered.

/Unless, of course, that's really the type of person they want to hire.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size


Surprised they fired him. Most law enforcement are pretty open about who they are on the job.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
But, maybe he wanted the love hate tattoo from Do The Right Thing. But. He felt Love was gay. And Evil is way cooler than Hate.

I think we're making too much of this.
And I don't even like the pigs.

(I this because tattoos always under changes that alter your original intent.  One stupid ink jockey talked me into changing the orientation of a Blessed Heart tattoo and now people can't that that is what it is.
An other fark head didn't make my Jesus tattoo look like the FLASH.  I assumed I just wanted Christ not the Arab one I picked out.
And it goes on and on.  Artists don't care what you want.  They care how it looks to their stupid farking eyes.
/
They control the amount of pain.
 
SeaMan Stainz
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Evaluation Supplement Log sounds like something they feed the prisoners.
 
