(WSVN Miami)   Florida Man arrested wearing cow print onesie, pink collar and hat. That's enough Florida for today   (wsvn.com) divider line
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Dont kink shame, submitter.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Did Devin Nunes' cow finally get caught?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Did the cops have the place ______ out?

Hoping Farkers _____ this legen_____ image for all its worth.

This guy is going to be the ________ ______ of the entire jail for days to come.

What an _______ ridiculous outfit.

Maybe he was tired of being ____ and not seen at the drugs party?
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's not a crime...
*Actually reads article*

Oh it's all the drugs! Yeah that's actually a crime.
 
SomeFarkinFarmgirl
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Awww...he even has pink shoelaces to complete his ensemble!
 
aagrajag
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

thatboyoverthere: That's not a crime...
*Actually reads article*

Oh it's all the drugs! Yeah that's actually a crime.


Is there any person wearing a get-up like that who isn't on all the drugs? The face tats just seal the deal.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

SomeFarkinFarmgirl: Awww...he even has pink shoelaces to complete his ensemble!


You made me reload the article just to confirm that.

You are correct.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
SSX21
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
One more reason to stay away from Florida. As if I needed any more.
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
