(KTVU Bay Area News)   🎵 When the shiat hits the fan / but your dick's in your hand / that's Uvaldeeee 🎵   (ktvu.com) divider line
    More: Stupid, Constable, Police, Sheriff, Two Uvalde city police officers, person's truth, special Test House committee, school district police, state Rep. Dustin Burrows  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Kids were outside the school? I missed that in the earlier stories.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
People in the way didn't stop the officers at the Burlington Coat store in from ruining Christmas 2021 for a 14 year old.
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Thank goodness the officers were careful to be sure the children didn't get shot.

Wait, what?
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Proving conclusively that the problem is not that they shot kids inside the school, it's that they didn't give a shiat that the shooter was killing brown kids inside the school.
 
