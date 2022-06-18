 Skip to content
(MSN)   How to move a trampoline when you only have a little car   (msn.com) divider line
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
When I bought the house I am in now my kid was still young enough to have a Little Tikes playset with climbing ropes, a slide and a tiny little "fort" area. When it came time to move that thing I was too exhausted to disassemble it so I simply put it up on the Thule roof-rack bars, strapped in down and drove like grandpa to get it to the new place. The looks people gave me driving down the road like that were priceless.
 
Skail
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Simpsons did it.

i.smalljoys.meView Full Size
 
fjnorton [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Did they do this while on meth cause I'm from Florida. Who green lighted this post?
 
Bob The Nob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Is it bad that I think this is a great idea (so long as it's only a short trip)?
 
