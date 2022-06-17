 Skip to content
(MSN)   Ford has over 1 million dollars' worth of F150 Raptors and Mustang Shelby GT500 muscle cars stolen from the Flat Rock Assembly plant early Thursday. Sounds a bit like an inside job   (msn.com) divider line
Flyinglemur [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
It was only twelve cars but they all had full tanks of gas.


Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Flyinglemur: It was only twelve cars but they all had full tanks of gas.


HEYOOOOOOO


That may literally be correct-- optioned the Raptors could easily be near $100k each.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Because new vehicles don't have shiat tons of easily traceable and location aware features.

Morans.
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
There's a parking lot in Ypsi that had several hundred Bronco's just sitting in it. Somewhat unrelated but there's a Chrysler Jeep plant on the east end of Jefferson a couple of miles out of Detroit that also has a lot with several hundred new cars. All it would take is a few motivated insiders to drive off with some of the inventory.
 
dickrickulous [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This happened at least once before a few years ago.
 
monsatano [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DNRTFA - what horrible trumper city in Michigan can I accomplish this in?
 
