(CBC) Fecal bacteria in Chestermere Lake prompts advisory of the farking obvious (cbc.ca)
    Sick, Organism, Human, Community, Alberta, Water, Alberta Health Services, Water pollution  
waxbeans
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Don't fish poop in aallllllllllll the water?
 
yellowjester
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
foxy_canuck
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
This is a weirdly local article for Fark...  Also, Chestermere has been gross, weedy, and mucky for as long as I can remember.  All the houses built on it in the last 10 years probably don't help.

I will say though, the community's fireworks budget is pretty great.  I've worked some decent shows there.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Don't drink the water and don't breathe the air

Tom Lehrer - Pollution
Youtube JPrAuF2f_oI
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So, it's become like Santa Monica Bay.
 
Pert
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Don't drink the water and don't breathe the air

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/JPrAuF2f_oI?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


Didn't he record that when pollution started getting our attention about 2-3 years ago?

/1965
//Also - he's still kickin'
 
starsrift
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Homeless people pooping in lakes... A problem that climate change has even spread to Alberta in the spring.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Don't fish poop in aallllllllllll the water?


Yeah and they f*ck in it too.
 
