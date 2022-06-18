 Skip to content
(Medical Xpress)   Game apps for pre-school kids feature multiple "dark pattern," tricks designed to make money off them   (medicalxpress.com) divider line
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Well? It's not like we can put 'em to work. Might as well make them useful to the economy somehow.
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
so...they get free money from parents too stupid to properly set up in app payments on their phones. Just like how amazon gets free money from parts too stupid to set up any form of payment control on their phones
 
Texmandie
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Another study cementing our decision to not let our kid use a tablet or phone until he's school age. The level of, um, "toddlerness" he engages in sometimes when I've decided that he's watched his playlist of carefully-screened nature videos is the main driver. I shudder to think what he'd act like if he had "his" iPad... I've seen not-great things with relatives' kids, both toddler and elementary school aged.

However, he still tries to grab my devices out of my hands, or at least poke at their screens, even when he was happily playing with his toys by himself before he saw a device in my hands. I try to take it as a sign that Mommy needs to stop her screen time and do something more productive.

/ The struggle is real
// But I will preserve space for him to think his little baby thoughts
/// Triple slashies for the parents of triplets trying to navigate all this
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Concrete Donkey: so...they get free money from parents too stupid to properly set up in app payments on their phones. Just like how amazon gets free money from parts too stupid to set up any form of payment control on their phones


Yes, clearly people who aren't tech-savvy deserve to be ripped off by predatory corporations.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: Concrete Donkey: so...they get free money from parents too stupid to properly set up in app payments on their phones. Just like how amazon gets free money from parts too stupid to set up any form of payment control on their phones

Yes, clearly people who aren't tech-savvy deserve to be ripped off by predatory corporations.


Even if they are too stupid technologically-impaired to lock down the payment functions of the phone, they should still have just enough wit to not give the phone to their kids in the first place.

Maybe if this thing called "parenting" were an app with flashy, daily rewards, we might see more of it.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
We tried YouTube kids for a while and the kiddo drifted to videos of other kids playing with toys. Then the algorithm promotes this and it's all that is recommended, and it becomes a vicious circle of nothing educational. So we dropped YouTube kids.

Btw, that seems to be a pretty lucrative gig. Spend a shiat ton on on brand new toys, do some video editing, get 235 millions views and pay for those toys.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
