Langdon_777
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't people need to use an app to ride those scooters?  Strikes me as pretty easy for the cops to find out who these offenders are.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This witness says the bird scooter riders began harassing them, saying really inflammatory things and even trying to throw a scooter at their group.

Also known as flipping the bird.
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw a video of a town called Abilene when I was a kid.

That was so boring I'm astonished that I remembered it.

Don't go to Abilene.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

GalFisk: This witness says the bird scooter riders began harassing them, saying really inflammatory things and even trying to throw a scooter at their group.

Also known as flipping the bird.


Revenge shall be mine!

3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I don't know why everyone on fark is so anti-gun, what I am supposed to use to fight off the 30-50 feral hogs Scooter Riders that run into my yard within 3-5 mins while my small kids play? Study it out.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
They're puling sh*t like that in Texas?

Between these assholes and the Orbeez/pellet gun sh*theads, someone's gonna get ventilated, and then we'll get to watch the idiot, failed parents spout the usual collocations of English words traditionally used in such situations, like "I just don't understand how this could happen!"
 
