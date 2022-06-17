 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Verge)   Gizmo you picked up on beach just revealed your whole vacation to lonely scientists   (theverge.com) divider line
10
    More: Awkward, BBC, Orkney, English-language films, Dublin, Steph Trapp, ITV, Tippi Hedren, bird's movements  
•       •       •

743 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Jun 2022 at 11:30 PM (51 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shouldn't have fed him after midnight
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Oh is that what that was.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
If they can track it down to as close as they say why not spend the 5 bucks or whatever it is in metric and put flyers on the houses in the area asking for it back.
 
TWX
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Harry Wagstaff: If they can track it down to as close as they say why not spend the 5 bucks or whatever it is in metric and put flyers on the houses in the area asking for it back.


They're still on the British pound.  It's literally an Imperial unit.

/yeah yeah, I know they decimalized a few decades back
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Harry Wagstaff: If they can track it down to as close as they say why not spend the 5 bucks or whatever it is in metric and put flyers on the houses in the area asking for it back.


Exeter is 170 miles from London.
If the researchers are not based in Exeter, it's even farther away from them.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Am I to believe that researchers only had one tracker and, having lost it to a tourist, are now completely bereft of data?
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: Harry Wagstaff: If they can track it down to as close as they say why not spend the 5 bucks or whatever it is in metric and put flyers on the houses in the area asking for it back.

Exeter is 170 miles from London.
If the researchers are not based in Exeter, it's even farther away from them.


The Verge is located in America. If they can share the data with them they can get it to London. It's not like someone has to walk all the way there to the block the house is on.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Harry Wagstaff: If they can track it down to as close as they say why not spend the 5 bucks or whatever it is in metric and put flyers on the houses in the area asking for it back.


Yeah, it seems like if you can't find a tracking device it's either not very good at what it's supposed to be doing or you're an idiot.   And WTF is a Tiki Tour, this was in the UK not the farking South Pacific!
 
Dryad
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Yeah, it seems like if you can't find a tracking device it's either not very good at what it's supposed to be doing or you're an idiot.


/thread
 
Begoggle
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Maybe they should have put a tracking device on it, so they could get it back.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.