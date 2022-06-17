 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Oxford University)   Everybody's nose in their devices, 1906 edition   (diseasesofmodernlife.web.ox.ac.uk) divider line
9
    More: Cool, Anxiety, Technology, 19th century, Fear, Thomas Carlyle, Mind, result of new media, communications technologies  
•       •       •

394 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Jun 2022 at 1:20 AM (28 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The irony never gets old

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There have been concerns about technology since we started banging rocks together.
Some have been valid.
Victorian and Edwardian sci fi is fun.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ShutterGirl
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

cretinbob: There have been concerns about technology since we started banging rocks together.
Some have been valid.
Victorian and Edwardian sci fi is fun.


Recommend any titles or authors?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

BunkyBrewman: The irony never gets old

[Fark user image image 850x583]


But does it compare to posting this particular article on a net site?
 
KB202
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
People don't like each other and have been looking for ways to get away from the tribe for as long as their have been tribes.
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

ShutterGirl: cretinbob: There have been concerns about technology since we started banging rocks together.
Some have been valid.
Victorian and Edwardian sci fi is fun.

Recommend any titles or authors?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The problem with futurism is that it identifies and resolves a problem before people have realized that the problem exists.

It is then forgotten about.
 
Gough [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The headline is about the Victorians and the nineteenth century, but leads off with a cartoon from the Edwardian era and the twentieth.

In any case, there is a mildly interesting book about the impact of the telegraph in the 1800s.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.