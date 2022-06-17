 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Gizmodo)   First...there was the Corona Virus. Then, came Monkeypox. Hold on to your hats people, we've got a new strain of drug resistant gonorrhea warming up in Austria for this summer   (gizmodo.com) divider line
49
    More: Sick, Gonorrhea, Antibiotic resistance, cases of gonorrhea, new strain, rise of super gonorrhea, Bacteria, drug-resistant gonorrhea, second such strain  
•       •       •

266 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Jun 2022 at 10:56 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



49 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Don't care. Had se OHSWEETJESUSWHATTHEHELLISTHATCUTITOFFCUTITOFFCUTITOFF
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Yeah, because just today I was thinking, "I think I'll vacation in Austria this year and have unprotected sex with a stranger".
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Jake Havechek: Yeah, because just today I was thinking, "I think I'll vacation in Austria this year and have unprotected sex with a stranger".


Change it Australia and that's surely like, 75% of the tourists
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Put another skrimp on the barbie, m8...
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Please clap.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Someone banging the Koalas again?
 
potierrh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Gubbo: Jake Havechek: Yeah, because just today I was thinking, "I think I'll vacation in Austria this year and have unprotected sex with a stranger".

Change it Australia and that's surely like, 75% of the tourists


Damn kangaroos
 
Eat The Placenta [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The rise of super gonorrhea continues unabated...

This will be the first line in my epic, teenage-book series.
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Just another thing that Farkers won't have to worry about.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You know who else warmed up in Austria?
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bearded clamorer: You know who else warmed up in Austria?


Mozart?
 
rainbowbutter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Eat The Placenta: The rise of super gonorrhea continues unabated...

This will be the first line in my epic, teenage-book series.


should've bated, could've been a crisis averted
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hahaha. . This year just keep gettin' better!
 
Snargi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Jake Havechek: Yeah, because just today I was thinking, "I think I'll vacation in Austria this year and have unprotected sex with a stranger".

Change it Australia and that's surely like, 75% of the tourists


No, I start in Austria and finish in Australia. That's just how I roll .
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crikey!
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't mean to alarm you sir, but there is something seriously wrong with your peach.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the hell has the world come to when Gizmodo is a source for medical news?
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pfft.  Horse Dewormer for the Win !!!
The Republicans said Horse Dewormer, UVlights are all you need to beat viruses.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Going... going... gonorrhea!
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The slow drip ...

Of disease.
 
AintNoAmoeba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only thing worse than Austrian Gonorrhea is German Herpes (NSFW language):
Ep102 Bonus: How to Make a Homunculus (German Herpes version)
Youtube CEdyu2YQ92A
 
hairywoogit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wear a fricking condom.  Seriously...  goddaminit, just use protection at all times!
 
Flincher
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tickle Dicks
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: Yeah, because just today I was thinking, "I think I'll vacation in Austria this year and have unprotected sex with a stranger".


You see what happens when you meet a stranger in the (Austrian) Alps?
 
Holy Carp
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Please clap.


Possibly has bad words
The Coup - "The Magic Clap"
Youtube uaFQw52wJug
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't remember what city I was in at the time, or which club I was in front of, but I do remember that there was a band playing that night called "Gonorrhea Milkshake." I'm pretty sure it was also antibiotic resistant.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hairywoogit: Wear a fricking condom.  Seriously...  goddaminit, just use protection at all times!


C'mon, what are the odds a Cambodian sex worker isn't squeaky-clean?
 
whatsupchuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Protip: If the Cambodian sex worker allows you to have unprotected sex with them... don't.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: Yeah, because just today I was thinking, "I think I'll vacation in Austria this year and have unprotected sex with a stranger".


Stick with Boston, cheaper
 
Holy Carp
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bearded clamorer: You know who else warmed up in Austria?


Captain Cook?
 
Smurfnazi420
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, come on.....no John Oliver/koala jokes?
 
relaxitsjustme [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Saw something on Twitter a while back.  Paraphrasing because I can't find the original tweet.  "I'm at a STD conference and holy shiat. In about 3 years there's going to be an epidemic of untreatable gonorrhea of the throat"
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All the STDs in one room
Youtube AQifhzfbWa0
 
Jz4p
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Opacity: What the hell has the world come to when Gizmodo is a source for medical news?


Every minor news team in the country has a health expert on staff to deal with COVID.
 
amyldoanitrite
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hold on to your *jimmy* hats


Come on, subby! You were so close!
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

amyldoanitrite: Hold on to your *jimmy* hats
Come on, subby! You were so close!



♩  But I don't go nowhere without my jim hat ♩
♩ When I'm rappin, as if she's clappin, then I'm strappin', 'cause I'm smarter than that ♩

/ be safe
// even in a Burger King bathroom
/// RIP
 
Meat's dream [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Aww man this sucks!  I'm gonna have to stop having all this sex that I'm having, like, all the time!  In Canada!  With human females!
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It's worth the risk.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Gonorrhea Resistance is the name of my Sex Pistols/Butt Trumpets tribute band.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Jimmy Dugan tried to warn you.
 
p51d007
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

hairywoogit: Wear a fricking condom.  Seriously...  goddaminit, just use protection at all times!


Read an article a few days, ago,, said scientist, are, seeing monkey pox in "not normal" locations.
Mouth, vagina, anus.

So yeah, USE A D*MN CONDOM!
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Something something stranger in the Alps...
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

aagrajag: hairywoogit: Wear a fricking condom.  Seriously...  goddaminit, just use protection at all times!

C'mon, what are the odds a Cambodian sex worker isn't squeaky-clean?


Well their bathtubs are sterile enough to perform kidney removal surgery in, so...
 
chitownmike
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Yeah, because just today I was thinking, "I think I'll vacation in Austria this year and have unprotected sex with a stranger".


Me too but then I finished, turned the video off and took a nap
 
chitownmike
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

whatsupchuck: Protip: If the Cambodian sex worker allows you to have unprotected sex with them... don't.


That's what I tell everyone about your mom
 
thisisyourbrainonFark [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

hairywoogit: Wear a fricking condom.  Seriously...  goddaminit, just use protection at all times!


Agree with your directive.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
anuran
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Don't worry! Free Market Healthcare will take care of it
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

TotallyRealNotFake: Pfft.  Horse Dewormer for the Win !!!
The Republicans said Horse Dewormer, UVlights are all you need to beat viruses.


Do you even science?  This is a completely different illness.  Clear it requires ritalin and maple syrup.
 
Displayed 49 of 49 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.