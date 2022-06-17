 Skip to content
(BBC)   Officials identify Brazilian remains as those of missing journalists. Say it with me now: that's a lot of remains   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
5
5 Comments
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
For real this time?
 
WTP 2
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
a Brazilian, i don't even know how to count to that...
 
ISO15693
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
too soon, subby
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
ichef.bbci.co.ukView Full Size

So let me repeat that back to you. You got here and the reporter was already dead. And these sticks through his body are a local type of bamboo that he must have fallen on. Yes? Okay. Thank you for your time, sir. I think we have all we need here.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Good one subby.
 
